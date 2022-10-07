Scoring was down through the first four weeks of the NFL season, from 23.49 points per team per game last season to just 21.93 in 2022, and Thursday's game between the Colts and Broncos isn't going to help that. Let's just hope that 12-9 (overtime!) Colts win isn't a harbinger for more bad offense to come.

Because the offense was so bad Thursday. Neither the Colts nor the Broncos looked particularly competent on that side of the ball, and while the defenses deserve some credit for that state of affairs, the respective quarterbacks should shoulder even more of the blame. If you were hoping for big production from anyone in this game, you were let down in a big way.

And you probably have some ground to make up, so let's make sure the rest of your lineup decisions turn out better. I've got my Week 5 previews for the rest of the schedule ready for you in today's newsletter, and we've got more help where that came from. Send any questions you might have my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and they'll get included in my Sunday morning mailbag. Plus, you can catch our YouTube stream Sunday morning at 11:30 am where Adam Aizer, Frankl Stampfl and I will be answering all of your lineup questions.

Get ready for Week 5 with all of our preview content here:

And here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store to help you get ready for Week 5:

🏈TNF Fantasy Recap: Colts 12, Broncos 9

🔍Week 5 Game Previews: Injury updates and lineup dilemmas

🏈TNF Recap: Colts 12, Broncos 9

Injuries: Nyheim Hines (concussion) -- Hines got two touches to open the game, but took a big hit on the second and it was immediately clear he was not OK as he stumbled off the field. It was a scary sight. He'll have to clear the concussion protocol before being allowed to play, though the extra time off between now and Week 6 does give him a chance.

Nyheim Hines (concussion) -- Hines got two touches to open the game, but took a big hit on the second and it was immediately clear he was not OK as he stumbled off the field. It was a scary sight. He'll have to clear the concussion protocol before being allowed to play, though the extra time off between now and Week 6 does give him a chance. Winner: Anyone who had other plans that didn't include watching this game. Now, me, I am contractually obligated to watch the games, though I was also doing some laundry throughout, and that was a slightly less painful experience. Deon Jackson and Mike Boone showed flashes of life as the No. 2 backs, and for Boone, that could actually matter with Javonte Williams out for the season. Melvin Gordon was still the primary runner, with Boone getting more opportunities as the game went on -- though, notably, Gordon was in when the Broncos were looking to move the ball in overtime after Boone took over on a late fourth-quarter drive. Given how bad this Broncos offense continues to look, there isn't much to get excited about in a backfield split here, though Gordon should be an RB2 moving forward.



Anyone who had other plans that didn't include watching this game. Now, me, I am contractually obligated to watch the games, though I was also doing some laundry throughout, and that was a slightly less painful experience. Deon Jackson and Mike Boone showed flashes of life as the No. 2 backs, and for Boone, that could actually matter with Javonte Williams out for the season. Melvin Gordon was still the primary runner, with Boone getting more opportunities as the game went on -- though, notably, Gordon was in when the Broncos were looking to move the ball in overtime after Boone took over on a late fourth-quarter drive. Given how bad this Broncos offense continues to look, there isn't much to get excited about in a backfield split here, though Gordon should be an RB2 moving forward. Loser: Russell Wilson. Matt Ryan was just as bad as Wilson, but we didn't expect much from him this season anyway. With Wilson, we thought he might have a chance at career-best numbers away from the Seahawks conservative offense, but maybe they were just protecting him from himself. I don't know how much I believe that explanation, but there's no doubt about it that Wilson has been a disaster so far. He continues to fall apart in the red zone, he lost his starting left tackle in this game, and he was just 8-19 targeting Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. They could figure things out eventually, but right now this Broncos offense looks like one of the worst in the league, and it isn't the offense holding Wilson back this time.

Russell Wilson. Matt Ryan was just as bad as Wilson, but we didn't expect much from him this season anyway. With Wilson, we thought he might have a chance at career-best numbers away from the Seahawks conservative offense, but maybe they were just protecting him from himself. I don't know how much I believe that explanation, but there's no doubt about it that Wilson has been a disaster so far. He continues to fall apart in the red zone, he lost his starting left tackle in this game, and he was just 8-19 targeting Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. They could figure things out eventually, but right now this Broncos offense looks like one of the worst in the league, and it isn't the offense holding Wilson back this time. One more thing: Courtland Sutton's final numbers were OK -- five catches for 74 yards on 11 targets -- but that's sort of an illusion because 51 of Sutton's 74 yards came on a weird play where he basically took the ball away from teammate Montrell Washington on a deep shot, and it's not clear which player was even the target. There was also an official knocked down and tripping a defender as part of the play, the Broncos biggest of the game. In a game this ugly, we'll take points where we can get them.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🔍Week 5 Game Previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 5 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, some lineup help and one thing to watch for from each game:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Line: Packers -8; 41 O/U

Packers -8; 41 O/U Implied totals: Packers 24.5-Giants 16.5

Remember, we have another 9:30 am EST start this week, and hopefully we can avoid any surprise inactives for this one. The Giants are dealing with injuries at both quarterback and wide receiver, and you probably don't need to play anyone in this offense any mind besides Saquon Barkley.

Toughest lineup decision: AJ Dillon -- Start. Dillon hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, and he hasn't had a great Fantasy game since then as a result. However, he's averaging 15.7 carries and 2.7 targets per game in the past three, and that kind of workload is going to make him an RB2 moving forward. Yes, Aaron Jones presents some pretty significant competition for high-value touches, and the emergence of Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard could make them less reliant on the running backs. However, in this one, I think there's going to be plenty of room for both Jones and Dillon to thrive.

AJ Dillon -- Start. Dillon hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, and he hasn't had a great Fantasy game since then as a result. However, he's averaging 15.7 carries and 2.7 targets per game in the past three, and that kind of workload is going to make him an RB2 moving forward. Yes, Aaron Jones presents some pretty significant competition for high-value touches, and the emergence of Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard could make them less reliant on the running backs. However, in this one, I think there's going to be plenty of room for both Jones and Dillon to thrive. Injuries: Daniel Jones (ankle) -- Jones has been limited both days of practice so far, but I kind of hope he doesn't play -- this could be an even uglier offense if Jones isn't able to take advantage of his mobility. Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has yet to practice, so it could be a Davis Webb game. Yuck ... Kadarius Toney (hamstring) -- Toney got back to practice Wednesday but may have suffered a setback, because he wasn't out there Thursday. It's been an incredibly frustrating situation going back to training camp, and while I do think Toney is still worth stashing, it's hard to justify given his constant setbacks here ... Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) -- Robinson has been limited both days so far this week, so he has a chance to play. And, with so many injuries in the Giants receiving corps, he might be worth using in your deeper leagues. At the very least, it's worth watching him to see if he can get on the field and take advantage of a big opportunity, with Kenny Golladay (knee) and Richie James (ankle) dealing with injuries as well.

Steelers at Bills

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bills -14; 46.5 O/U

Bills -14; 46.5 O/U Implied totals: Bills 30.25-Steelers 16.25

It's hard to imagine a tougher situation for a rookie QB to make their first NFL start in than this one. The Bills have the sixth-highest pressure rate in the league and have allowed the sixth-lowest yards per attempt through the air, with the second-highest sack rate. And it's on the road. Kenny Pickett is going to have an incredibly high degree of difficulty in his first start.

Toughest lineup decision: Diontae Johnson -- Start. I've seen some folks on Twitter arguing that George Pickens is the Steelers new No. 1, based on, I guess, the fact that Pickens got four targets from Pickett and Johnson only got two. I am, admittedly skeptical -- Johnson has been a high-volume target earner for several Steelers quarterbacks, so it's going to take a lot more than one half of football with a QB taking over at halftime for me to change my expectation. If you're sitting Johnson, it should be because the Bills are an incredibly tough matchup and we don't know exactly what to expect from Pickett, not because you're starting Pickens ahead of him.

Diontae Johnson -- Start. I've seen some folks on Twitter arguing that George Pickens is the Steelers new No. 1, based on, I guess, the fact that Pickens got four targets from Pickett and Johnson only got two. I am, admittedly skeptical -- Johnson has been a high-volume target earner for several Steelers quarterbacks, so it's going to take a lot more than one half of football with a QB taking over at halftime for me to change my expectation. If you're sitting Johnson, it should be because the Bills are an incredibly tough matchup and we don't know exactly what to expect from Pickett, not because you're starting Pickens ahead of him. Injuries: Diontae Johnson (hip) -- Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday, and the mid-week additions are always a concern, so this is something to watch ... Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) -- McKenzie has progressed to a limited practice Thursday, a sign that he has a chance to play. With Jamison Crowder (ankle) out for this week, McKenzie could have a bigger role this week and is in the WR3/4 discussion if he plays ... Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) -- Knox has been unable to practice this week which is a concern. He's been beat up all season but has played through various issues, so far. Knox is a TE2 if he plays, but a touchdown-or-bust one.



Chargers at Browns

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Chargers -3; 47.5 O/U

Chargers -3; 47.5 O/U Implied totals: Chargers 25.25-Browns 22.25

Jacoby Brissett and the Browns passing game came back to earth in Week 4, and that's more what we expect from them moving forward. They're going to try to control the clock in this one, but if the Chargers offense gets going, it could get them out of whack. Nick Chubb is an obvious must-start option, but his continued lack of a role in the passing game means there's always some risk of disappointment if the game script skews pass-heavy.

Toughest lineup decision: Amari Cooper -- Start. Cooper is neither a must-start nor must-sit player, which reflects the inconsistency we've seen so far -- he has 101 yards and a touchdown on the nose in two games and 17 and 9 yards in the other two. It's going to be tough to trust Cooper in a low-volume passing game like this, and the Chargers secondary has plenty of talent. But as a boom-or-bust WR3, he still makes a lot of sense.

Amari Cooper -- Start. Cooper is neither a must-start nor must-sit player, which reflects the inconsistency we've seen so far -- he has 101 yards and a touchdown on the nose in two games and 17 and 9 yards in the other two. It's going to be tough to trust Cooper in a low-volume passing game like this, and the Chargers secondary has plenty of talent. But as a boom-or-bust WR3, he still makes a lot of sense. Injuries: Keenan Allen (hamstring) -- Allen continues to miss practice, and at this point, it seems very unlikely we're going to see him in Week 5. This injury just continues to linger, and it seems like there has been at least one setback so far, which is frustrating. I'm not planning on having him available this week. Josh Palmer (ankle) has been limited this week, and he's worth using if Allen is out ...

Bears at Vikings

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Vikings -7; 44 O/U

Vikings -7; 44 O/U Implied totals: Vikings 25.5-Bears 18.5

The Bears actually dialed up more pass plays than runs for the first time in Week 4, perhaps an acknowledgement that they can't remain as conservative as they've been so far. That would be good news for Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, but I'm not sure how you could trust either at this point. This offense still just doesn't look functional.

Toughest lineup decision: Khalil Herbert -- Start. We'll have to keep an eye out for David Montgomery's status, because if he's active, it makes it much harder to trust Herbert. The worst-case scenario would be Montgomery playing at less than 100%, making it so we can't know how the Bears will use their backs. If Montgomery is out, Herbert is a top-20 RB, though one who probably won't catch many passes, making him touchdown dependent to be more than an RB2/3 like he was last week.

Khalil Herbert -- Start. We'll have to keep an eye out for David Montgomery's status, because if he's active, it makes it much harder to trust Herbert. The worst-case scenario would be Montgomery playing at less than 100%, making it so we can't know how the Bears will use their backs. If Montgomery is out, Herbert is a top-20 RB, though one who probably won't catch many passes, making him touchdown dependent to be more than an RB2/3 like he was last week. Injuries: David Montgomery (ankle) -- Montgomery was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday, so he has a chance to play. If he does, I would bet he's at something less than 100%, which would make it tough to trust either he or Herbert.



Lions at Patriots

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Patriots -3; 45.5 O/U

Patriots -3; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Patriots 24.25-Lions 21.25

I understand that the Lions have been involved in shootouts every week, but I have a lot of trouble with the Patriots having such a high implied total. This just isn't a team built to put up big offensive numbers, but based on how the Lions have been playing, you have to upgrade expectations for the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, who are both in the RB2 range for me. It's a little harder to get excited about anyone in the passing game, especially with Mac Jones still dealing with that ankle injury.

Toughest lineup decision: Josh Reynolds -- Sit. Reynolds benefited from the Lions injury issues in Week 4 to put up a solid line, but I'm not sure I'm willing to trust him if either DJ Chark or Amon-Ra St. Brown are active. Certainly not if both are against a much better Patriots defense than the one the Seahawks ran out there last week.

Josh Reynolds -- Sit. Reynolds benefited from the Lions injury issues in Week 4 to put up a solid line, but I'm not sure I'm willing to trust him if either DJ Chark or Amon-Ra St. Brown are active. Certainly not if both are against a much better Patriots defense than the one the Seahawks ran out there last week. Injuries: Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) -- St. Brown did not practice Thursday, so it looks like there's real risk of him sitting out again this week. D.J. Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) both got in a limited practice Thursday after being out Wednesday, so there's a chance both will play. If Chark is active, I'm starting him ahead of Reynolds ... T.J. Hockenson (hip) -- Hockenson was limited Thursday, and he's played through various injuries all season, so he'll probably do the same here, I'd bet ... Mac Jones (ankle) -- Jones has been limited both days this week, and given what we heard about him pushing to play last week, I'd bet he's going to push for it again this week. I'm not sure I'd feel much better about the offense if he's less than 100%, though Bailey Zappe certainly doesn't inspire confidence ... Jonnu Smith (ankle) -- It was surprising to see Smith get a limited practice Thursday, because I expected him to miss some time here. Of course, he still may -- not that it matters much for Fantasy, but Smith being out would make Hunter Henry a better low-end streamer ... Jakobi Meyers (knee) -- Meyers has missed the past two weeks despite getting some limited practices in, so him being limited so far this week doesn't tell us much. He's a WR3/4 if he plays.

Seahawks at Saints

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Saints -5; 46 O/U

Saints -5; 46 O/U Implied totals: Saints 25.5-Seahawks 20.5

The Seahawks are still bottom 10 in offensive snaps for the season, but they've seen a big change over the past two weeks, having run 72 offensive plays in each game. That's way up from the first two weeks, when they ran 56 and 50 plays -- league average is 67.5 Between that and Geno Smith generally looking pretty good, this offense doesn't look as bad as we expected coming into the season. Hopefully those trends continue, though this Saints defense figures to provide a much stiffer test than the Falcons or Lions did, so skepticism is warranted.

Toughest lineup decision: Alvin Kamara -- Start. For what it's worth, it's not a tough decision for me at all -- Kamara is still a top-10 RB in my rankings. But in the stream we did on the FFT YouTube channel Thursday afternoon, we got quite a few questions about Kamara. My only concern is health-related, but if Kamara is cleared to play, I'm going to have him in my lineups across the board, no question. Remember, he had 15 carries and seven targets in Week 3 and this is a pretty bad Seahawks defense. Don't overthink it.

Alvin Kamara -- Start. For what it's worth, it's not a tough decision for me at all -- Kamara is still a top-10 RB in my rankings. But in the stream we did on the FFT YouTube channel Thursday afternoon, we got quite a few questions about Kamara. My only concern is health-related, but if Kamara is cleared to play, I'm going to have him in my lineups across the board, no question. Remember, he had 15 carries and seven targets in Week 3 and this is a pretty bad Seahawks defense. Don't overthink it. Injuries: Jameis Winston (back/ankle) -- Winston still hasn't practiced yet, so it looks like he's a long shot to play again this week. Andy Dalton will start in his place, and it's not a bad matchup if you need someone for a two-QB league ... Michael Thomas (foot) -- Thomas has yet to practice this week as well, making him look like a long shot. Chris Olave is worth starting whether Thomas plays or not, but his usage is more assured if Thomas is out ... Alvin Kamara (ribs) -- Kamara has been limited both days, so I'm assuming he'll play. Obviously, that assumption didn't work out last week, so make sure you check in Sunday morning just to be sure ... Rashaad Penny (shoulder) -- Practiced in full Thursday, so it looks like he's going to be good to go. It's less clear for Kenneth Walker (shoulder), who was added to the practice report Thursday after being limited. Walker is a stash, not a start, but Penny will be an even better start if Walker isn't there to relieve him.



Dolphins at Jets

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Dolphins -3; 46 O/U

Dolphins -3; 46 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 26.25-Jaguars 19.75

Teddy Bridgewater was willing to take shots down the field in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4, with an average intended air yards per target of 9.6 yards down the field; he's typically in the 6-7 range, though he was at 8.0 with the Broncos last season. It's worth noting that was with the Dolphins chasing points, so you can't assume he'll be as aggressive against the Jets. But if he is, that would be welcome news for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Toughest lineup decision: Jets WRs -- Sit. It's not an across-the-board, must-sit situation or anything, but Garrett Wilson is my highest ranked of the trio at 30, with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis in the 40-45 range. However, Zach Wilson still looked pretty mediocre last week, and I'm not sure we know what the hierarchy here is -- all three had between four and six targets, while playing between 74% and 90% of the snaps. Either Wilson needs to take a step forward quickly or one or two of these guys needs to emerge from the pack.

Jets WRs -- Sit. It's not an across-the-board, must-sit situation or anything, but Garrett Wilson is my highest ranked of the trio at 30, with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis in the 40-45 range. However, Zach Wilson still looked pretty mediocre last week, and I'm not sure we know what the hierarchy here is -- all three had between four and six targets, while playing between 74% and 90% of the snaps. Either Wilson needs to take a step forward quickly or one or two of these guys needs to emerge from the pack. Injuries: Tyreek Hill (quad) -- Hill was limited Thursday as a new addition to the injury report, which raises the question of whether this was an injury suffered during practice, which is always more concerning. It's something to watch Friday, for sure ... Jaylen Waddle (groin) -- Waddle was limited Thursday, and seeing as he played through the injury last week and had some extra time to rest it, I'm assuming he'll play at this point ... Breece Hall (knee) -- Hall has been limited both days so far, so hopefully there's nothing to be concerned about. He finally started to be treated like the No. 1 RB last week, playing more than 60% of the overall snaps and passing-downs snaps, so hopefully this doesn't limit him.



Falcons at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers -8.5; 48 O/U

Buccaneers -8.5; 48 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 28.25-Falcons 19.75

The Falcons are going to do everything they can to slow this game down, limit possessions, and keep the Bucs offense off the field. The Bucs haven't been able to impose their will on opposing teams as much this season, because their offense hasn't quite been as dominant as it was last season. With Tom Brady's weapons healthy this week, I expect to see a very aggressive Buccaneers offense lighting up the scoreboard. It'll be interesting to see how the Falcons react.

Toughest lineup decision: Kyle Pitts - Start if he plays. Pitts has missed two days of practice so far with a hamstring injury, so this decision may end up being made for you Zach Ertz or Tyler Higbee, their locked-in roles seem to make them worth trusting ahead of Pitts, but otherwise, I can't go away from a guy with Pitts' upside who still gets downfield targets and a strong target share. The Falcons will have to throw more than they have moving forward, and a matchup against the Buccaneers feels like a good time for them to do so, whether they want to or not.

Kyle Pitts - Start if he plays. Pitts has missed two days of practice so far with a hamstring injury, Zach Ertz or Tyler Higbee, their locked-in roles seem to make them worth trusting ahead of Pitts, but otherwise, I can't go away from a guy with Pitts' upside who still gets downfield targets and a strong target share. The Falcons will have to throw more than they have moving forward, and a matchup against the Buccaneers feels like a good time for them to do so, whether they want to or not. Injuries: Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) -- Brady was a full participant in practice Thursday, a sign that his absence Wednesday was no big deal, as expected. His receiving corps seems relatively healthy at this point, too, with everyone except Cameron Brate (concussion) at least limited Wednesday and Thursday ... Kyle Pitts (hamstring) -- Has yet to practice this week, so there's some real concern here.

Titans at Commanders

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Titans -2,5; 42.5 O/U

Titans -2,5; 42.5 O/U Implied totals: Titans 22.5-Commanders 20

The Titans clearly still miss A.J. Brown's playmaking, and with Treylon Burks dealing with turf toe, their options are limited. There's still an opportunity for Robert Woods to step up here, and there have been some flashes, with a very solid 8.4 yards per target. Woods may not be fully up to speed coming off his torn ACL, but it's worth continuing to monitor him just to see if he can figure it out.

Toughest lineup decision: Brian Robinson -- Sit. Robinson is a great story, and he very well may end up being a great Fantasy option in the long run. But even if he does return this week, I'm not going to trust him in my lineup until I see him get a significant role. The Commanders haven't shown they can run the ball well enough, and I'm expecting Robinson will split work with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Robinson may turn into a useful option, but let him get his feet under him first.

Brian Robinson -- Sit. Robinson is a great story, and he very well may end up being a great Fantasy option in the long run. But even if he does return this week, I'm not going to trust him in my lineup until I see him get a significant role. The Commanders haven't shown they can run the ball well enough, and I'm expecting Robinson will split work with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Robinson may turn into a useful option, but let him get his feet under him first. Injuries: Treylon Burks (toe) -- Burks has turf toe and is likely going to be out this week at the very least -- and probably longer than that, if we're being honest ... Jahan Dotson (hamstring) -- Dotson has been held out of practice both days so far this week, so he's looking like a long shot to play. Curtis Samuel has also been unable to practice through Thursday, however he has an illness, so his chances of playing are likely better than Dotson's. Obviously, there is no guarantee there, however, so make sure you check in on Sunday -- he's a top-24 WR if he plays.

Texans at Jaguars

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Jaguars -7; 43.5 O/U

Jaguars -7; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Jaguars 25.25-Texans 18.25

Trevor Lawrence really struggled in Week 4 after getting off to such an amazing start, and it's little surprise against an Eagles team that ranks third in the league in pressure rate. The Texans have done a pretty good job rushing the passer, ranking 12th in pressure rate, so they have a chance of getting to Lawrence. Unfortunately, they've been one of the worst rush defenses in the league, so we're going to see a lot of James Robinson in this one, and probably plenty of Travis Etienne, too.

Toughest lineup decision: Dameon Pierce -- Start. This one is probably a pretty obvious call at this point, but I do want to keep a close eye on Pierce's usage in the passing game in this one. He got six targets in Week 4, catching all six, which is great, but he totaled just 8 yards on those six targets. Can you count on that passing game role continuing to grow? If so, he'll probably be a top-15 running back moving forward.

Dameon Pierce -- Start. This one is probably a pretty obvious call at this point, but I do want to keep a close eye on Pierce's usage in the passing game in this one. He got six targets in Week 4, catching all six, which is great, but he totaled just 8 yards on those six targets. Can you count on that passing game role continuing to grow? If so, he'll probably be a top-15 running back moving forward. Injuries: Zay Jones (ankle) -- Jones has been limited both days so far this week, which seems to suggest he's on pace to play this week -- though it doesn't confirm it. He's in the WR4 discussion if he plays.



49ers at Panthers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: 49ers -6.5; 39 O/U

49ers -6.5; 39 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 22.75-Panthers 16.25

The Panthers offense going up against the 49ers defense might be the most lopsided unit-vs.-unit matchup in the league this season. The 49ers rank first in team defensive DVOA, including top-five against both the run and the pass; the Panthers rank dead-last overall, including 31st against the pass. It's hard to imagine how things could get uglier for the Panthers offense, but we said that about the Sam Darnold-led version of it, and look at us now.

Toughest lineup decision: D.J. Moore -- Start. Yes, it's a tough matchup. Yes, Moore hasn't done much this season. But the Panthers smartly made Moore a focal point last week and his target share is up to 25%. Moore isn't the top-12 guy we hoped he would be, but I'm still starting him ahead of the likes of Amari Cooper and the Seahawks WRs, among others. I still believe in the upside.

D.J. Moore -- Start. Yes, it's a tough matchup. Yes, Moore hasn't done much this season. But the Panthers smartly made Moore a focal point last week and his target share is up to 25%. Moore isn't the top-12 guy we hoped he would be, but I'm still starting him ahead of the likes of Amari Cooper and the Seahawks WRs, among others. I still believe in the upside. Injuries: Laviska Shenault (hamstring) -- Shenault has not practiced this week, and it looks like he's not going to play.

Cowboys at Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Rams -5.5; 42.5 O/U

Rams -5.5; 42.5 O/U Implied totals: Rams 24-Cowboys 18.5

The Rams offense really hasn't looked right so far this season, and now they go up against a Cowboys defense that looks like one of the best. One of the issues for the Rams is they've been able to get very little going down the field -- just 19.3% of Matthew Stafford's passes have traveled more than 10 yards down the field, the lowest rate in the league. It's part of why this offense has been so ugly, and against a Cowboys team that pressures the QB like mad, I don't expect to see it improve this week. Not unless Allen Robinson can discover a time machine.

Toughest lineup decision: Any Rams RB -- Sit. You might not have the luxury of sitting them -- I'm starting Cam Akers in at least one league, and Darrell Henderson in another. But it's only because I'm desperate. Hopefully, you aren't, because this just doesn't look like a particularly good offense for a running back to be in right now, and these two backs are splitting time enough where neither has obvious value. I'm not dropping them, because I have some faith this offense can figure things out, but I would definitely rather not use either.

Any Rams RB -- Sit. You might not have the luxury of sitting them -- I'm starting Cam Akers in at least one league, and Darrell Henderson in another. But it's only because I'm desperate. Hopefully, you aren't, because this just doesn't look like a particularly good offense for a running back to be in right now, and these two backs are splitting time enough where neither has obvious value. I'm not dropping them, because I have some faith this offense can figure things out, but I would definitely rather not use either. Injuries: Dak Prescott (thumb) -- Has not practiced this week and will almost certainly not play ... CeeDee Lamb (groin) -- Lamb didn't practice Thursday, but he told reporters that this was more of a precaution than anything else. I'm expecting him to play, and he's a top-20 WR.



Eagles at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Eagles -5; 49 O/U

Eagles -5; 49 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 27-Cardinals 22

The Cardinals are another team where it just doesn't look like the offense has figured things out. You can have some faith that they'll figure things out when DeAndre Hopkins is able to play, but we're still a few weeks away from that. And it's another situation where a struggling offense is going up against a very good defense -- the Eagles rank third in defensive DVOA.

Toughest lineup decision: James Conner -- Start. Historically in the Kyler Murray/Kliff Kingsbury era, this offense has been a very good one for running backs in Fantasy, but that hasn't been the case so far this season. Conner has just one touchdown through four games, after having 18 in 15 games a year ago. The good news is, Conner is still getting a lot of High-Value Touches defined as either receptions or carries inside of the 5-yard line -- with at least five in the three games he has finished so far, per the Stealing Signals Newsletter. It's a tough matchup, but Conner's role is too valuable for him not to break out at some point.

James Conner -- Start. Historically in the Kyler Murray/Kliff Kingsbury era, this offense has been a very good one for running backs in Fantasy, but that hasn't been the case so far this season. Conner has just one touchdown through four games, after having 18 in 15 games a year ago. The good news is, Conner is still getting a lot of High-Value Touches defined as either receptions or carries inside of the 5-yard line -- with at least five in the three games he has finished so far, per the Stealing Signals Newsletter. It's a tough matchup, but Conner's role is too valuable for him not to break out at some point. Injuries: Marquise Brown (foot) -- Brown was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, so I'm expecting him to play ... Jake Elliott (ankle) -- Elliott has missed both days of practice so far. Obviously, he's a kicker, so he probably doesn't need to do much to be cleared Sunday, but make sure you've got an alternative ready to go Sunday morning, at the least.



Bengals at Baltimore

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Ravens -3; 48.5 O/U

Ravens -3; 48.5 O/U Implied totals: Ravens 25.75-Bengals 22.25

Joe Burrow absolutely dominated the Ravens last season, torching them for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in two games -- he has 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns through four games so far this season. Burrow has just two plays of 50-plus yards so far, after leading the league with 12 last season, including five against this Ravens defense. I'd bet on the Ravens following the rest of the league's lead and playing a lot of two-high coverage to try to keep the Bengals in check. It'll be interesting to see if they can slow this offense down.

Toughest lineup decision: J.K. Dobbins -- Sit. I've got Dobbins as RB30 for this week, which admittedly feels too low. But, while it was great to see him find the end zone twice last week, his production otherwise was still pretty lacking -- 41 yards on 13 carries (3.2 YPC) with 22 yards on four catches. The passing game usage was nice, and the absence of Justice Hill (hamstring) could lead to a bigger role for Dobbins, who played just 50% of the snaps. He probably needs a touchdown to be more than an RB3, and while it's a good offense for it, I'm not sure he has a better chance of finding the end zone than, say, Damien Harris, Jeff Wilson, or Rhamondre Stevenson, to name three in the RB2 range I like more.

J.K. Dobbins -- Sit. I've got Dobbins as RB30 for this week, which admittedly feels too low. But, while it was great to see him find the end zone twice last week, his production otherwise was still pretty lacking -- 41 yards on 13 carries (3.2 YPC) with 22 yards on four catches. The passing game usage was nice, and the absence of Justice Hill (hamstring) could lead to a bigger role for Dobbins, who played just 50% of the snaps. He probably needs a touchdown to be more than an RB3, and while it's a good offense for it, I'm not sure he has a better chance of finding the end zone than, say, Damien Harris, Jeff Wilson, or Rhamondre Stevenson, to name three in the RB2 range I like more. Injuries: Rashod Bateman (foot) -- Bateman hasn't been ruled out yet, but he's missed both days of practice so far, so I'm not expecting him to play. Devin Duvernay is an interesting flier if Bateman is out, but he's not more than a boom-or-bust WR3 for me ... Tee Higgins (ankle) -- Higgins has been limited both days of practice so far, but I'm not expecting him to miss this week's game. He's been tremendous in the early going, and he's a top-12 WR for me.

Raiders at Chiefs

Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -7; 51 O/U

Chiefs -7; 51 O/U Implied totals: Chiefs 29-Raiders 22

This one has the highest over/under on the schedule this week, and it makes sense -- the Chiefs have put up 40-plus in two of their four games so far on their own, after all. The Chiefs have had little trouble adjusting to life without Tyreek Hill, while the Raiders haven't exactly been able to get Davante Adams going consistently. They probably can't afford not getting Adams involved this week.