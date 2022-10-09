kyle-pitts-falcons.jpg
Kyle Pitts has been one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy so far, but his absence in Week 5 shouldn't be viewed as a blessing in disguise or anything. Because, as much as he struggled, there just aren't many viable options these days.

Sure, if you had already added someone like Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett, you're in a pretty good spot, because those guys look like must-start options at the position. Beyond them, however, there really isn't anyone widely available who I'm excited about using -- you're talking about fliers on the likes of Logan Thomas, Hayden Hurst, or Evan Engram. Of that group, Thomas is probably my favorite option ... but he's probably not a good option. Hopefully Pitts is back for week 6 to keep breaking our hearts. 

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 5. 

  1. Travis Kelce vs. LV
  2. Mark Andrews vs. CIN
  3. Dallas Goedert @ARI
  4. T.J. Hockenson @NE
  5. Zach Ertz vs. PHI
  6. Darren Waller @KC
  7. George Kittle @CAR
  8. Tyler Higbee vs. DAL
  9. Gerald Everett @CLE
  10. Pat Freiermuth @BUF
  11. David Njoku vs. LAC
  12. Dalton Schultz @LAR
  13. Tyler Conklin vs. MIA
  14. Logan Thomas vs. TEN
  15. Mike Gesicki @NYJ
  16. Hayden Hurst @BAL
  17. Evan Engram vs. HOU
  18. Irv Smith vs. CHI
  19. Will Dissly @NO
  20. Taysom Hill vs. SEA
  21. Noah Fant @NO
  22. Hunter Henry vs. DET