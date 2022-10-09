Kyle Pitts has been one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy so far, but his absence in Week 5 shouldn't be viewed as a blessing in disguise or anything. Because, as much as he struggled, there just aren't many viable options these days.

Sure, if you had already added someone like Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett, you're in a pretty good spot, because those guys look like must-start options at the position. Beyond them, however, there really isn't anyone widely available who I'm excited about using -- you're talking about fliers on the likes of Logan Thomas, Hayden Hurst, or Evan Engram. Of that group, Thomas is probably my favorite option ... but he's probably not a good option. Hopefully Pitts is back for week 6 to keep breaking our hearts.

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 5.

