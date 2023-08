The 2023 FIBA World Cup has arrived, with 32 countries set to contend for the Naismith Trophy and the right to call themselves world champions. All the action will take place from Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, who are co-hosting the event from Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

As per usual, the tournament is filled with NBA players, who range from superstars like Luka Doncic to role players like Bobby Portis, to guys fighting for their jobs on two-way deals like Lester Quinones. All told, there are 54 players who will be in action for 21 different countries.

From an NBA perspective, there will be 23 teams represented. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz all lead the way with five players a piece, while the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings do not have a player participating.

Ahead of the action, here's how to watch every single NBA player during the group stage:

All of Team USA's group stage games will be shown on ESPN 2, while all other group stage games will be streamed on ESPN+. All times listed are ET.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia)

vs. China, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8 a.m.)

vs. Puerto Rico, Monday, Aug. 28 (8 a.m.)

vs. South Sudan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4 a.m.)

Bruno Fernando (Angola)

vs. Italy, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Philippines, Sunday, Aug. 27 (8 a.m.)

vs. Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (4 a.m.)

Patty Mills (Australia)

vs. Finland, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Mikal Bridges (USA), Cameron Johnson (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Carlik Jones (South Sudan)

vs. Puerto Rico, Saturday, Aug. 26 (4 a.m.)

vs. China, Monday, Aug. 28 (4 a.m.)

vs. Serbia, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4 a.m.)

Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro)

vs. Mexico, Friday, Aug. 25 (4:45 a.m.)

vs. Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:45 a.m.)

vs. Lithuania, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (8:30 a.m.)

Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

vs. Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 26 (7:30 a.m.)

vs. Georgia, Monday, Aug. 28 (7:30 a.m.)

vs. Cape Verde, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (7:30 a.m.)

Dante Exum (Australia), Josh Green (Australia)

vs. Finland, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Dwight Powell (Canada)

vs. France, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 27 (5:45 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Lester Quinones (Dominican Republic)

vs. Philippines, Friday, Aug. 25 (8 a.m.)

vs. Italy, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4 a.m.)

vs. Angola, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (4 a.m.)

Dillon Brooks (Canada)

vs. France, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 27 (5:45 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Tyrese Haliburton (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Daniel Theis (Germany)

vs. Japan, Friday, Aug. 25 (8:10 a.m.)

vs. Australia, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Finland, Monday, Aug. 29 (3:30 a.m.)

Nic Batum (France)

vs. Canada, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Sunday, Aug. 27 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (5:45 a.m.)

Austin Reaves (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Santi Aldama (Spain)

vs. Ivory Coast, Saturday, Aug. 26 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Brazil, Monday, Aug. 28 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (9:30 a.m.)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

vs. China, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8 a.m.)

vs. Puerto Rico, Monday, Aug. 28 (8 a.m.)

vs. South Sudan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4 a.m.)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

vs. Jordan, Saturday, Aug. 26 (4:45 a.m.)

vs. USA, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (8:40 a.m.)

Bobby Portis (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada)

vs. France, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 27 (5:45 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Kyle Anderson (China)

vs. Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8 a.m.)

vs. South Sudan, Monday, Aug. 28 (4 a.m.)

vs. Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (8 a.m.)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic)

vs. Philippines, Friday, Aug. 25 (8 a.m.)

vs. Italy, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4 a.m.)

vs. Angola, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (4 a.m.)

Anthony Edwards (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Rudy Gobert (France)

vs. Canada, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Sunday, Aug. 27 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (5:45 a.m.)

Dyson Daniels (Australia)

vs. Finland, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Brandon Ingram (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania)

vs. Egypt, Friday, Aug. 25 (8:30 a.m.)

vs. Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 27 (8:30 a.m.)

vs. Montenegro, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (8:30 a.m.)

RJ Barrett (Canada)

vs. France, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 27 (5:45 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Jalen Brunson (USA), Josh Hart (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Evan Fournier (France)

vs. Canada, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Sunday, Aug. 27 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (5:45 a.m.)

Davis Bertans (Latvia)

vs. Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 25 (5:15 a.m.)

vs. France, Sunday, Aug. 27 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Canada, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Josh Giddey (Australia), Jack White (Australia)

vs. Finland, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

vs. France, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 27 (5:45 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Goga Bitadze (Georgia)

vs. Cape Verde, Saturday, Aug. 26 (4 a.m.)

vs. Slovenia, Monday, Aug. 28 (7:30 a.m.)

vs. Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4 a.m.)

Joe Ingles (Australia)

vs. Finland, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Franz Wagner (Germany), Mo Wagner (Germany)

vs. Japan, Friday, Aug. 25 (8:10 a.m.)

vs. Australia, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Finland, Monday, Aug. 29 (3:30 a.m.)

Filip Petrusev (Serbia)

vs. China, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8 a.m.)

vs. Puerto Rico, Monday, Aug. 28 (8 a.m.)

vs. South Sudan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4 a.m.)

Yuta Watanabe (Japan)

vs. Germany, Friday, Aug. 25 (8:10 a.m.)

vs. Finland, Sunday, Aug. 27 (8:10 a.m.)

vs. Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Matisse Thybulle (Australia)

vs. Finland, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (7:10 a.m.)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Georgia)

vs. Cape Verde, Saturday, Aug. 26 (4 a.m.)

vs. Slovenia, Monday, Aug. 28 (7:30 a.m.)

vs. Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4 a.m.)

Dennis Schroder (Germany)

vs. Japan, Friday, Aug. 25 (8:10 a.m.)

vs. Australia, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4:30 a.m.)

vs. Finland, Monday, Aug. 29 (3:30 a.m.)

Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson (Philippines)

vs. Dominican Republic, Friday, Aug. 25 (8 a.m.)

vs. Angola, Sunday, Aug. 27 (8 a.m.)

vs. Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (8 a.m.)

Simone Fontecchio (Italy)

vs. Angola, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Dominican Republic, Sunday, Aug. 27 (4 a.m.)

vs. Philippines, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (8 a.m.)

Walker Kessler (USA)

vs. New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 26 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Greece, Monday, Aug. 28 (8:40 a.m.)

vs. Jordan, Wednesday, Aug. 30 (4:40 a.m.)

Lauri Markkanen (Finland)

vs. Australia, Friday, Aug. 25 (4 a.m.)

vs. Japan, Sunday, Aug. 27 (8:10 a.m.)

vs. Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (3:30 a.m.)

Kelly Olynyk (Canada)

vs. France, Friday, Aug. 25 (9:30 a.m.)

vs. Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 27 (5:45 a.m.)

vs. Latvia, Tuesday, Aug. 29 (9:30 a.m.)

Xavier Cooks (Australia)