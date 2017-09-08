2018 Super Bowl odds for NFL Week 1: Seahawks, Packers favorites in NFC

Heading into Week 1, every NFL fan thinks that their team is going to be in competition for a Super Bowl berth. In Vegas, however, thinks are done a bit more pragmatically. Every team has a chance, sure, but not all chances are created equal. Heading into the 2017-2018 season, the New England Patriots were far and away the team with the best odds to win Super Bowl LII.

However, in the span of a week, everything can change. After a 42-27 primetime slap from the Kansas City Chiefs , in a relatively poor performance from Tom Brady , the Patriots' odds look to take a heavy nosedive in Week 2. Although they're still the Patriots, history is not favorable towards 0-1 teams -- according to playoffstatus.com, a site that tracks teams' playoff odds based on record, 0-1 teams have a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs and a two percent chance to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots, of course, are part of that two percent from their 2014 run, but Vegas always plays the odds.

Outside of New England, the top of the list contains the usual suspects. The top five consists of the Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks , the Green Bay Packers , the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons , with Dallas sitting just outside at no. 6. The Cleveland Browns , New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers all sit at the bottom, with meager 250/1 odds (cue Jim Carrey "so you're telling me there's a chance?").

All odds are as of Sep. 4, 2017 and come from Vegas Insider.