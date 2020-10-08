Like most of 2020, Week 5 is a weird one for Fantasy Football because we have a few games pending due to COVID concerns yet again, most notably Bills vs. Titans. If you have players on either of those teams, be sure to have a contingency plan in place. For me, the game I'm most interested in this week from a Fantasy perspective is the Jaguars vs. Texans. I don't want to go as far as to say start everybody in this game but it's pretty close!
As we all know by now, Bill O'Brien is no longer with the Texans and I see a breakout game from Deshaun Watson coming. While there was no indication Watson and O'Brien didn't get along, I always kind of felt like Watson was capable of more than he produced in O'Brien's offense. And this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who rank 32nd in pass defense DVOA. As a result, I love Will Fuller as a WR2 this week (play Brandin Cooks at your own dismay). Considering Joe Mixon just put up 181 total yards and three touchdowns, I like David Johnson in this spot as well.
On the other side, it seems like Gardner Minshew hit his stride in Week 4 with his main weapon D.J. Chark back in action. James Robinson has been one of the biggest surprises this season and has at least 17 touches in each game. The Texans are allowing 5.4 yards per carry to running backs and just got torched by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. All three of Minshew, Chark, and Robinson are must starts and Laviska Shenault is interesting as a WR3, assuming he's healthy. Like I said start nearly everybody in this game and enjoy!
Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats, and more on every Fantasy relevant player.
3-1
SU
3-1
2-2
ATS
2-2
3-1
Over-Under
2-2
5.72, 18th
OFF YPP
5.16, 26th
5.07, 4th
DEF YPP
5.17, 7th
60, 4th
QB Pressures
50, 13th
34, 7th
Pressures Allowed
40, 10th
4th
Pass D DVOA
5th
2nd
Run D DVOA
16th
58 clear
Weather
58 clear
O.J. Howard OUT for the season, WRs Chris Godwin and Justin Watson, RB LeSean McCoy OUT for Week 5, RB Leonard Fournette DOUBTFUL, WRs Mike Evans and Scotty Miller QUES
Injuries
DB Deon Bush OUT for Week 5, DB Sherrick McManis DOUBTFUL, WR Darnell Mooney QUES
Tom Brady 369 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT in Week 4 (8 pass TD over last two games)… Completing 65.2% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt… CHI has allowed just 3 TD with 3 INT in the first four games (includes Matt Ryan and Stafford)
QB
Nick Foles' first start with the Bears: 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT with a lot of that coming in garbage time… Completing 59.2% of his passes at 6.2 yards per attempt… TB has been mostly great this season but did just allow 290 yards, 3 TD to Justin Herbert
With no Leonard Fournette in Week 4, Ronald Jones led TB with 64% of the snaps, Ke'Shawn Vaughn played 25%... Week 4 usage: Jones 26 touches, 20-111-0 rushing, 6-17-0 receiving on 9 targets (had 3 drops), Vaughn only 5 touches but 2-22-1 receiving on 3 targets... Vaughn saw 4 RZ opportunites in Week 4 (2 carries, 2 targets) while Jones saw 3... CHI allowing 4.3 YPC to RBs and have allowed 4 rushing TD to the position
RB
First game without Tarik Cohen in Week 4: David Montgomery 86% snaps, Cordarrelle Patterson 18% (only 6 snaps in the backfield)... Week 4 usage: Montgomery 13 touches, 10-27-0 rushing, 3-30-0 receiving on 6 targets (career-high)… Montgomery has 5 RZ opportunities through four games... TB allowing just 2.4 YPC to RBs (second fewest) but 7.8 receptions per game to RBs (third most)
Chris Godwin leads TB with 19% target share when he plays, Mike Evans 17%, Scotty Miller 14%, Justin Watson 10%... Week 4 usage: Evans 2nd on the team in targets (8) and receiving, 7-122-1, Miller 3rd on the team with 7 targets, 5-83-1 receiving… Evans leads TB with 4 RZ targets this season... CHI is allowing the 2nd fewest fantasy points to WRs and has only allowed one 100-yard WR (Calvin Ridley)
WR
Allen Robinson leads CHI with 27% of the target share, Darnell Mooney 13%, Anthony Miller 12%... Week 4 usage: Robinson led the Bears in targets (10) and receiving, 7-101-1, Mooney 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 5-52-0 receiving, Miller 3-16-0 receiving on 5 targets (did play season-high 69% snaps)... Robinson is 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets... TB secondary has been inconsistent, allowed both D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson to go over 100 yards in Week 2, also allowed 2 long TD to LAC WRs in Week 4
Week 4 usage: O.J. Howard 3-50-1 on 6 targets but got hurt, Rob Gronkowski just 1-29-0 receiving on 3 targets but Cameron Brate scored a TD… Gronk ran 33 routes on 48 dropbacks, Howard 16, Brate 3… Have allowed a TD to a TE in 3 of 4 games
TE
Week 4 usage: Jimmy Graham 4-33-0 receiving on 5 targets… 2nd on the team with 14% TS this season… Leads team with 8 RZ targets… Ran 32 routes on 46 dropbacks in Week 4 (19 in the slot)… TB allowed a TD to Donald Parham in Week 4 but shut down Hunter Henry
4-0
SU
3-0
3-1
ATS
0-3
4-0
Over-Under
2-1
6.38, 5th
OFF YPP
5.60, 21st
5.87, 21st
DEF YPP
6.50, 31st
54, 8th
QB Pressures
42, 23rd
55, 22nd
Pressures Allowed
31, 3rd
17th
Pass D DVOA
13th
20th
Run D DVOA
22nd
69 possible light rain
Weather
69 possible light rain
LB Matt Milano, RB Zack Moss, G Brian Winters, CB Levi Wallace, T Cody Ford, WR Andre Roberts, WR Cole Beasley, WR John Brown, CB Tre'Davious White QUES
Injuries
COVID: LS Beau Brinkley, DT DaQuan Jones, LB Kamalei Correa, OL Isaiah Wilson, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Adam Humphries, DT Jeffery Simmons, RB Khari Blasingame, WR Corey Davis… WR Corey Davis, OL Taylor Lewan QUES
Josh Allen has thrown 288+ yards in every game this season with 13 total TD and just 1 INT… He's currently the QB3 overall in Fantasy… Completing 70.9% of his passes at 9.0 yards per attempt… Titans allowed 3 pass TD to Minshew in Week 2 and 3 pass TD to Cousins in Week 3
QB
Ryan Tannehill has 6 TD, just 1 INT through three games… Completing 67.3% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… BUF allowing the 10th most fantasy points to QBs and have given up 300+ passing yards and 2 TD in each of the past three games
Snaps WITH Zack Moss: Devin Singletary 57%, Moss 45%... Snaps without Zack Moss: Singletary 89%, T.J. Yeldon 11%... Week 4 usage: Singletary 23 touches, 18-55-1 rushing, 5-21-0 receiving on 6 targets (11 targets over last two games with no Zack Moss)… Singletary leads BUF with 12 RZ opportunities... TEN allowing a league-high 5.9 YPC to RBs and the last time we saw the Titans they allowed 181 rushing yards and a TD to Dalvin Cook
RB
Snaps: Derrick Henry 74%, Khari Blasingame 19%, Jeremy McNichols 15%... Week 3 usage: Henry 26-119-2 rushing (zero targets)… Henry leads TEN with 21 RZ opportunities through just three games… BUF allowing 4.2 YPC but a rushing TD to a RB in 3 of 4 games
Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 24% target share, Cole Beasley 17%, John Brown 16%... Week 4 usage: Diggs led the team in targets (7) and receiving, 6-115-0, Brown 3rd on the team with 5 targets, 4-42-0 receiving, Beasley 3-32-1 on 4 targets… Beasley, Brown and Diggs each have 4 RZ targets... TEN allowing 11th most fantasy points to WRs, have allowed 211+ yards to WRs in B2B games
WR
Adam Humphries is tied for the lead with 21% target share, Corey Davis 20%... A.J. Brown saw 8 targets (20% target share) in Week 1 when healthy… Week 3 usage: Humphries 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 4-41-0 receiving, Corey Davis 5-69-0 on 6 targets, Kalif Raymond led the team in receiving with 3-118-0 on 3 targets... BUF allowing the 12th most fantasy points to WRs and have given up 5 TD to WRs in four games
Nothing to see here with Dawson Knox and Tyler Kroft
TE
Week 3 usage: Jonnu Smith led the team with 8 targets, 5-61-0 receiving… Ran 26 routes on 41 dropbacks in Week 3 (18 in the slot)… BUF usually great against TE but have allowed two big games against them this season
1-2-1
SU
3-0
1-3
ATS
2-1
2-2
Over-Under
1-2
4.54, 31st
OFF YPP
5.62, 19th
5.09, 5th
DEF YPP
4.75, 3rd
70, 1st
QB Pressures
66, 2nd
58, 24th
Pressures Allowed
26, 1st
16th
Pass D DVOA
8th
15th
Run D DVOA
1st
65, possible light rain
Weather
65, possible light rain
OL Lane Johnson, WRs DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, C Jason Kelce, GS Rodney McLeod QUES, DE Vinny Curry eligible to return this week
Injuries
WR Diontae Johnson, S Marcus Allen, CB Joe Haden, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster QUES, OL Stefen Wisniewski eligibile to return this week
Week 4: Carson Wentz 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 7-37-1 rushing (third straight game with a rushing TD)… Completing 60.6% of his passes at 5.8 yards per attempt… PIT has allowed multiple TD passes in every game but gets the most pressure in the league
QB
Ben Roethlisberger 7 TD passes, 1 INT through three games… Completing 67% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt… PHI allowing 274 passing yards per game (10th most)
Miles Sanders has played 78% of the snaps since returning in Week 2, Boston Scott 16%... Week 4 usage: Sanders 15 touches, 13-46-0 rushing, 2-30-0 receiving on 4 targets… Sanders leads PHI with 7 RZ opportunities… PIT allowing 2.3 YPC to RBs (lowest in the NFL) but have allowed a TD in B2B games (to David Johnson and Melvin Gordon)
RB
After Week 1's scare, James Conner played 71% of the snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, Benny Snell just 17%... Week 3 usage: Conner 22 touches, 18-109-1 rushing, 4-40-0 receiving on 5 targets (B2B games with 18+ touches)... Conners leads PIT with 11 RZ opportunities...PHI allowed just 3.5 YPC to RBs, allowed 121 total yards and a TD to Darrell Henderson in Week 2, 97 total yards and a TD
Greg Ward 3rd on PHI with a 17% target share (7+ targets in 3 of 4 games)… Week 4 usage: Ward led the team with 7 targets, 4-38-0 receiving, Travis Fulgham led team in receiving with 2-57-1 on 3 targets… Ward 2nd on the team with 2 RZ targets this season... PIT did allow 2 TD to HOU WRs in Week 3 and 2 TD to Darius Slayton in Week 1... Randall Cobb scored out of the slot against them (Ward plays in slot)
WR
Dionate Johnson leads PIT with 23% target share, JuJu Smith-Schuster 18%, James Washington 14%... Week 3 usage: JuJu 4-43-1 receving on 5 targets, James Washington was tied for the team lead with 7 targets, had 5-36-0 receiving (Johnson left with injury)... JuJu tied for team lead with 3 RZ targets... PHI middle of the pack against WRs, allowed 2 TD to Tee Higgins, 125 yards to Tyler Boyd in Week 3
Week 4 usage: Zach Ertz 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 4-9-0 receiving… Ran 38 routes on 38 dropbacks… Noah Fant scored against PIT in Week 3
TE
Week 3 usage: Eric Ebron tied for the team lead with 7 targets, 5-52-1 receiving, Vance McDonald 3 targets… Ebron ran 35 routes on 43 dropbacks (9 in the slot), McDonald had 12… Kittle just went 15-183-1 against PHI, Higbee had 3 TDs in Week 2
2-2
SU
0-4
2-2
ATS
0-4
0-4
Over-Under
3-1
5.51, 23rd
OFF YPP
4.47, 32nd
5.68, 15th
DEF YPP
5.69, 16th
36, 29th
QB Pressures
47, 18th
44, 12th
Pressures Allowed
65, 29th
23rd
Pass D DVOA
22nd
14th
Run D DVOA
7th
71 possible light rain
Weather
71 possible light rain
S Chris Banjo, OLB Devon Kennard, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Dre Kirkpatrick QUES
Injuries
QB Sam Darnold OUT for Week 5, OL Mekhi Becton, CB Blessuan Austin, WR Chris Hogan, OLB Jordan Jenkins, WR Breshad Perriman QUES, RB Le'Veon Bell, DE Jabari Zuniga, LB Blake Cashman all eligible to return
Kyler Murray 7 TD passes, 5 INT, leads QBs with 265 rushing yards, 4 rushing TD… Completing 68.8% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt… NYJ allowed just the 7th fewest fantasy points to QB but that's because teams don't need to pass against them
QB
Week 4: Sam Darnold 23/42, 230 yards, 0 pass TD, 0 INT, 6-84-1 rushing (46-yard rushing TD)… 3 pass TD, 4 INT on the season… Completing 59.4% of his passes at 5.7 yards per attempt… ARI has allowed multiple TD in 3 of 4 games. Joe Flacco starting
Kenyan Drake leads ARI RB with 67% snaps, Chase Edmonds 35%... Week 4 usage: Drake 13-35-0 rushing, zero targets (on pace for 20 targets), Edmonds 9 touches, 5-24-1 receiving on 6 targets… Drake leads ARI with 12 RZ opportunities but Edmonds has 8… NYJ allow 4.6 YPC to RBs, have allowed 6 total TD to the position, Melvin Gordon just had 118 total yards, 2 TD
RB
Le'Veon Bell is expected back as the team already released Kalen Ballage. In Week 1, Bell led the team with 57% snaps (did leave with injury in 2H), Frank Gore played 25% snaps… Week 4 usage: Gore 14 touches, 13-30-0 rushing, 2 targets… Bell should have scored a receiving TD in Week 1 but hurt his hamstring on the play... ARI allowing 4.6 YPC to RBs and the 6th most fantasy points, have allowed 5 total TD to the position
DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with 34% target share, Christian Kirk 14%, Larry Fitzgerald 13%... Week 4 usage: Hopkins led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 7-41-0, Kirk 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 3-19-1 receiving… NYJ just allowed 183 yards, 2 TD to DEN WRs with Brett Rypien as the QB, burned by Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy on the outside
WR
Jamison Crowder has a 30% target share in the two games he's played this season (23 total targets), Chris Hogan 17%... Week 4 usage: Crowder first game back, led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 7-104-0, Jeff Smith 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 7-81-0 (UDFA rookie out of BC)... Hogan leads the team with 3 RZ targets... ARI has been pretty tough on WR but a few #1 guys have performed well (McLaurin, Golladay, Robby Anderson)
Week 4 usage: Dan Arnold 4-39-0 on 4 targets… Ran 19 routes on 37 dropbacks (8 in the slot)… Jordan Reed scored 2 TD in Week 2, Mo Alie-Cox scored in Week 3
TE
Chris Herndon has not had more than 37 yards in a game this season… did run 36 routes on 57 dropbacks in Week 4 but only 3 targets… ARI has allowed a TD to a TE in B2B games
1-2-1
SU
3-1
3-1
ATS
2-2
2-2
Over-Under
1-3
4.92, 27th
OFF YPP
5.89, 13th
5.78, 20th
DEF YPP
5.49, 13th
44, 21st
QB Pressures
53, 10th
75, 32nd
Pressures Allowed
45, 14th
10th
Pass D DVOA
14th
21st
Run D DVOA
3rd
68 rain
Weather
68 rain
DT Geno Atkins, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Logan Wilson, T Jonah Williams QUES
Injuries
QB Lamar Jackson, CB Marcus Peters, TE Nick Boyle, WR Marquise Brown, CB Jimmy Smith, DE Derek Wolfe, OL Ronnie Stanley, WR Chris Moore QUES
Joe Burrow 6 TD, 2 INT through four games, three straight games with 300+ yards… Completing 65.5% of his passes at 6.3 yards per attempt… BAL allowed 5 total TD to Mahomes but only 1 TD in each of the other three games
QB
Lamar Jackson now up to 8 total TD (1 rush TD), 1 INT through the first four games… He's currently the QB8 overall… Completing 68.4% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… Averaging 58.8 rushing yards per game compared to 80.4 in 2019… CIN has allowed the 8th fewest fantasy points to QBs but did allow 9-65-1 rushing to Wentz in Week 3
Snaps: Joe Mixon 65% (83% snaps in Week 4), Giovani Bernard 30%... Week 4 usage: Mixon 31 touches, 25-151-2 rushing, 6-30-1 on 6 targets (season-highs in attempts, rushing yards, targets, receptions)… Mixon leads CIN with 15 RZ opportunities… BAL is allowing 3.96 YPC to RBs, has allowed 8+ receptions to RB in B2B games
RB
Snaps: J.K. Dobbins 37%, Mark Ingram 34%, Gus Edwards 30%... Week 4 usage: Ingram 9 touches, 8-34-1 rushing (1 target), Edwards 9-38-0 rushing, Dobbins 6 touches (2 targets)… Ingram leads BAL with 8 RZ opportunities… CIN allowing 5.10 YPC to RBs, has allowed 87+ total yards to five different backs this season
Tyler Boyd leads CIN with 20% target share, A.J. Green 19%, Tee Higgins 13% (three straight with 6+ targets)… Week 4 usage: Boyd led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 7-90-0 (three straight games with 8+ targets), Higgins 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 4-77-0 receiving, Green just 1-3-0 on 5 targets... Higgins leads CIN WRs with 4 RZ targets... BAL allows the 9th fewest fantasy points to WRs, Terry McLaurin did have 10-118-0 in Week 3
WR
Marquise Brown leads BAL with 27% target share, Miles Boykin 15%, Willie Snead 10%... Week 4 usage: Brown led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-86-0… Snead is 2nd on the team with 3 RZ targets, Brown has zero… CIN has allowed 4 TD to WRs over the last three games, including 8-95-2 to D.J. Chark in Week 4
Week 4 usage: Drew Sample 3-47-0 on 5 targets… B2B games up over 85% snaps… Ran 28 routes on 41 dropbacks (only 4 in the slot)… BAL has allowed a TD or 87 yards to a TE in 3 of 4 games
TE
Week 4 usage: Mark Andrews 3-57-2 on 3 targets… Andrews ran 19 routes on 24 dropbacks (14 in the slot)… CIN has not allowed a TD to a TE but allowed 70+ yards to Ertz and Hunter Henry
3-1
SU
1-3
2-2
ATS
2-2
2-2
Over-Under
3-1
6.06, 7th
OFF YPP
4.61, 30th
5.39, 11th
DEF YPP
5.24, 10th
62, 3rd
QB Pressures
54, 8th
39, 8th
Pressures Allowed
45, 14th
7th
Pass D DVOA
3rd
28th
Run D DVOA
18th
65 rain
Weather
65 rain
RB Cam Akers, OLB Kenny Young, T Bobby Evans, LB Micah Kiser QUES
Injuries
DE Chase Young, WR Steven Sims, CB Greg Stroman, WR Terry McLaurin, DT Jonathan Allen QUES, OLB Reuben Foster eligible to return
Jared Goff has thrown for 6 TD with 2 INT this season, is currently the QB14 overall… Completing 72.1% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt… WAS allowing the 9th most fantasy points to QB, have allowed multiple TD passes in 3 of 4 games
QB
Dwayne Haskins benched for Kyle Allen… Allen in 13 games in 2019: 17 pass TD, 16 INT… 62% completion at 6.8 yards per attemp… LAR allowed 4 TD to Josh Allen in Week 3 but just 1 TD combined in the other three games
Snaps: Malcolm Brown 56% (season-high 61% in Week 4), Darrell Henderson 36%, Cam Akers 19%... Week 4 usage: Brown 14 touches, 9-37-0 rushing, 5-19-0 receiving on 6 targets, Henderson 9 touches, 8-22-0 rushing, 1-16-0 receiving… Henderson leads LAR with 14 RZ opportunites but Brown has 11 and Akers could be back in Week 5... WAS allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs and have given up 4 total TD to RBs over their last two games
RB
Snaps this season: J.D. McKissic 49%, Antonio Gibson 43%, Peyton Barber 15%... Week 4 usage: Gibson 17 touches, 13-46-1 rushing, 4-82-0 on 5 targets (8 targets over last two games), McKissic 9 touches, 7-40-0 receiving on 8 targets… Gibson has 9 RZ opportunities this season, McKissic has 5... LAR allowing 4.8 YPC to RBs, even let the Giants RBs combine for 88 rushing yards in Week 4
Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 24% target share, Robert Woods 22%, Josh Reynolds 10%... Week 4 usage: Kupp tied for the team lead with 7 targets, 5-69-1 receiving (has scored in B2B games), Woods tied for the team lead with 7 targets, 6-35-0 receiving… Woods leads LAR with 4 RZ targets, Kupp has 3... WAS is allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs, have only given up 1 TD all season, to DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Terry McLaurin leads WAS with 27% target share (season-high 14 targets in Week 4), Dontrelle Inman 15%, Isaiah Wright 10%... Week 4 usage: McLaurin led the team in targets (14) and receiving, 10-118-0… McLaurin 2nd on the team with 3 RZ targets… McLaurin ran a season-high 44% of his routes from the slot in Week 4... LAR allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs but did allow a TD to Diggs in Week 3, 81 yards to Amari Cooper in Week 1
Week 4 usage: Higbee 3-21-0 receiving on 4 targets but Gerald Everett scored a rushing TD… Higbee ran 19 routes on 34 dropbacks, Everett ran 15… WAS is allowing the 4th most fantasy points to TE (5 TD this season) but this situation is a mess
TE
Week 4 usage: Logan Thomas just 1-8-0 on 4 targets… Ran 42 routes on 50 dropbacks (27 in the slot)… LAR allowed 3 TD to Bills TE in Week 3 but other than that have been pretty good
1-3
SU
0-4
2-2
ATS
0-4
3-1
Over-Under
3-1
5.94, 9th
OFF YPP
5.85, 14th
6.24, 27th
DEF YPP
5.76, 19th
36, 29th
QB Pressures
38, 25th
50, 20th
Pressures Allowed
58, 24th
32nd
Pass D DVOA
19th
17th
Run D DVOA
29th
85 clear
Weather
85 clear
C Brandon Linder, CB C.J. Henderson, T Cam Robinson, MLB Myles Jack, DE Josh Allen, WR Laviska Shenault QUES, S Jarrod Wilson, LB Quincy Williams, RB Devine Ozigbo all eligible to return this week
Injuries
TE Jordan Akins, T Laremy Tunsil, LB Benardrick McKinney QUES, CB Gareon Conley eligible to return this week
Gardner Minshew is currently QB12 overall… Minshew has 8 TD, 4 INT on the season… Completing 72.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt… HOU has allowed multiple TD passes in 2 of 4 games
QB
Deshaun Watson is currently QB13 overall… He has 7 total TD this season (1 rushing TD) and 3 INT… Completing 65.6% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… Averaging career-low 14.5 rushing yards per game… JAX allowing 11th most fantasy points to QBs, 32nd in pass defense DVOA
Snaps: James Robinson 59% (season-high 76% in Week 4), Chris Thompson 34%... Week 4 usage: Robinson 21 touches, 17-75-0 rushing, 4-32-0 on 4 targets (at least 17 touches in each game)… Robinson leads JAX with 6 RZ opportunities… HOU allowing 5.4 YPC to RBs, just gave up 149 rushing yards 3 TD to Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison
RB
Snaps for the season: David Johnson 80%, Duke Johnson 31% HOWEVER with Duke back in Week 4, David went down to 55% and Duke was at 38%... Week 4 usage: David Johnson 18 touches, 16-63-0 rushing, 2-29-0 receiving on 3 targets, Duke Johnson 8 touches (3 receptions on 4 targets)... David Johnson leads HOU with 7 RZ opportunities this season... JAX allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs this season but just got ripped by Joe Mixon, allowing 181 total yards and 3 TD
D.J. Chark leads JAX with 16% target share this season, Keelan Cole 16%, Chris Conley 14%, Laviska Shenault 14%... Week 4 usage: Chark led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 8-95-2, Shenault 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 5-86-0 (season-high in yards), Cole 3rd on team with 5 targets, 4-46-0 receiving... Chark and Shenault had 2 RZ targets each in Week 4... Shenault has not played more than 68% of the snaps in any game this season... HOU has been middle of the pack against WRs but did just allow 217 yards and a TD to Vikings WRs
WR
Will Fuller leads HOU with 18% target share, Brandin Cooks 17%, Randall Cobb 15%... Week 4 usage: Fuller led the Texans in targets (7) and receiving, 6-108-1, Cobb 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 2-36-0 receiving, Cooks ZERO receptions on 3 targets… Fuller leads the team with 3 RZ targets... JAX is allowing the 9th fewest fantasy points to WRs but just allowed 199 yards to CIN WRs and their corners are banged up
Week 4 usage: Tyler Eifert had 2-22-0 on 6 targets… Eifert ran 33 routes on 49 dropbacks (18 in the slot), James O'Shaughnessy ran 18… HOU has been alright against Tes but did allow a TD to Ebron in Week 3 and Kelce in Week 1
TE
Week 4 usage: Jordan Akins 3-46-0 on 3 targets, Darren Fells 2-21-0 on 2 targets… Fells ran 28 routes on 42 dropbacks (14 in the slot), Akins ran 12 routes (7 in the slot) but Akins left with injury… JAX allowing 8th most fantasy points to TE and have given up 3 TD to the position
2-2
SU
4-0
2-2
ATS
3-1
4-0
Over-Under
1-3
5.75, 17th
OFF YPP
6.12, 6th
6.24, 28th
DEF YPP
5.39, 12th
37, 27th
QB Pressures
51, 11th
44, 12th
Pressures Allowed
53, 21st
30th
Pass D DVOA
1st
30th
Run D DVOA
27th
75 cloud, 12 MPH winds
Weather
75 cloud, 12 MPH winds
COVID: DT Maurice Hurst… WRs Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, OL Trent Brown, DT Maliek Collins, RB Jalen Rchard, FS Lamarcus Joyner, DT Johnathan Hankins, TE Darren Waller QUES
Injuries
DE Chris Jones, DE Michael Danna QUES
Derek Carr playing pretty well this season, has 8 TD passes, zero INT and is currently QB17 overall for Fantasy… Completing 73.6% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt… KC is allowing the third fewest fantasy points to QBs and has not allowed more than 1 TD pass in any game
QB
Patrick Mahomes currently has 11 TD passes and zero INT (on pace for 44 TD passes) and is the QB4 overall in Fantasy… He's completing 67.3% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt… LV allowing the 11th fewest fantasy points to QBs but are 30th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 68%, Jalen Richard 21%, Devontae Booker 11%... Week 4 usage: Jacobs 18 touches, 15-48-0 rushing, 3-25-0 receiving on 4 targets… Jacobs leads LV with 16 RZ opportunities but hasn't scored since Week 1… KC allowing 5.0 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs this season, BUT only 1 TD allowed (to David Johnson)
RB
Snaps this season: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 68%, Darrel Williams 15%, Darwin Thompson 10%... Week 4 usage: CEH 19 touches, 16-64-0 rushing, 3-27-0 receiving on 3 targets… CEH leads KC in RZ opportunities yet only has 1 TD this season that he scored in Week 1... OAK is allowing 5.4 YPC, 7.8 receptions per game and the most fantasy points to RBs, CMC, Kamara, Burkhead all had massive games against LV
Hunter Renfrow 2nd on the team with 16% target share, Henry Ruggs 13%, Zay Jones 7%, Nelson Agholor 7%... Week 4 usage: Renfrow 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 5-57-0 receiving, Agholor 4-44-1 on 4 targets… Renfrow 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets (behind Waller)... KC is allowing the fewest fantasy points to WRs this season and have consistently shut down slot WRs
WR
Hill 2nd on KC with 20% target share, Sammy Watkins 17%... Week 4 usage: Hill tied for 2nd with 6 targets, 4-64-1 receiving, Watkins led the team with 7 targets, 4-43-0 receiving (Watkins 7+ targets in 3 of 4 games), Hardman 4-27-1 on 4 targets… LV allowing the 14th fewest fantasy points to WRs but are 30th in pass defense DVOA
Week 4 usage: Waller led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 9-88-0, Jason Witten 2-18-1 on 2 targets… Waller ran 46 routes on 54 dropbacks (10 in the slot), Witten ran 7… KC has allowed a TD or 83 yards to TE in 3 of 4 games
TE
Week 4 usage: Travis Kelce led the team in receiving, 3-70-0 on 6 targets… Ran 30 routes on 36 dropbacks (8 in the slot)… LV allowing the 4th fewest fantasy points to TE but haven't really faced any good ones
2-2
SU
0-4
2-2
ATS
1-3
2-2
Over-Under
3-1
6.03, 8th
OFF YPP
5.62, 20th
570, 17th
DEF YPP
6.47, 30th
38, 25th
QB Pressures
48, 16th
39, 8th
Pressures Allowed
49, 19th
26th
Pass D DVOA
31st
25th
Run D DVOA
12th
DOME
Weather
DOME
TE Chris Manhertz, CB Donte Jackson, CB Eli Apple, OL Russell Okung QUES
Injuries
WR Julio Jones, WR Calvin Ridley, FS Ricardo Allen, SS Keanu Neal, DE Takkarist McKinley QUES… SS Damontae Kazee OUT for the season
Teddy Bridgewater coming off his best game of the season with 276 yards, 3 total TD (1 rush TD), 1 INT… Completing 73% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… ATL is allowing the most fantasy points to QBs, have allowed 4 pass TD in 3 of 4 games
QB
Matt Ryan has thrown 7 TD, 2 INT thus far yet didn't throw a TD in Week 4 (first time since Week 12, 2019)…Currently the QB10 in Fantasy, ATL has the 6th highest pass%... Completing 64.7% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt… CAR allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points but are 25th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps with CMC out: Mike Davis 73%, Reggie Bonnafon 18%... Week 4 usage: Davis 21 touches, 16-84-1 rushing, 5-27-0 receiving on 6 targets (13 receptions, 15 targets over last two games), Bonnafon 12 touches, 10-53-0, had a receiving TD… Davis leads ALL RBs with 14 RZ opportunities over the last two weeks... ATL is allowing 3.6 YPC but 8.5 receptions per game to RBs, just allowed 14 receptions, 227 total yards and a TD to GB RBs
RB
Snaps: Todd Gurley 54%, Brian Hill 26%, Ito Smith 18%... Week 4 usage: Gurley 17 touches, 16-57-2 rushing, just 1 target, Hill 6 touches, 2 targets… Gurley is basically TD dependent, has 4 TD and only 4 receptions this season… CAR is allowing 4.6 YPC and the 4th most fantasy points to RBs, have given up 8 total TD to the position
Robby Anderson leads CAR with 25% target share this season, D.J. Moore 23%, Curtis Samuel 13%... Week 4 usage: Anderson led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 8-99-0 (99+ yards in 3 of 4), Moore tied for 2nd with 6 targets, 4-49-0 receiving… Anderson 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets, Moore just 1... ATL allowing the 10th most fantasy points to WRs, allowed 200+ yards in 3 of 4 games
WR
Calvin Ridley leads ATL with 28% target share, Russell Gage 19%, Julio Jones 18%... Week 4 usage: Jones first game back, 4-32-0 receiving on 4 targets, Ridley ZERO catches on 5 targets, Olamide Zaccheaus led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 8-86-0, Gage 2-22-0 on 3 targets… CAR allowing the 7th fewest fantasy points to WRs but have given up a TD in each game and big performances to Mike Evans nd Keenan Allen
Week 4 usage: Ian Thomas 2-5-1 on 5 targets… Thomas ran 27 routes (11 in the slot) on 43 dropbacks in Week 4, Chris Manhertz ran 20 (8 in the slot)… Only 7% target share for Thomas this season… ATL allowing the most fantasy points to TE, just gave up 3 TD to Robert Tonyan
TE
Week 4 usage: Hayden Hurst 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 4-51-0 receiving… Ran 38 routes on 47 dropbacks (20 in the slot)… CAR is allowing the 7th fewest fantasy points to TE and have actually been really good against them
0-4
SU
1-3
2-2
ATS
0-4
1-3
Over-Under
3-1
4,61, 29th
OFF YPP
6.60, 3rd
5.09, 6th
DEF YPP
6.00, 22nd
40, 24th
QB Pressures
45, 19th
71, 31st
Pressures Allowed
61, 28th
24th
Pass D DVOA
25th
11th
Run D DVOA
23rd
94 clear, 12 MPH winds
Weather
94 clear, 12 MPH winds
FS Adrian Colbert, LB Oshane Ximines, SS Jabrill Peppers QUES
Injuries
C Joe Looney OUT, DY Tyrone Crawford, T Tyron Smith QUES, CB Anthony Brown, OL Cameron Erving eligible to return this week
Daniel Jones has just 2 TD passes, 5 INT so far this season… Completing 61.1% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt… Doesn't help that his offensive line has been dreadful… DAL allowing the 4th most fantasy points to QBs, have given up 12 pass TD over last three games
QB
Dak Prescott has 13 total TD (3 rushing) and 3 INT through four games… Currently the QB2 overall in Fantasy… Has thrown 450+ yards in three straight… Completing 68.2% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… NYG giving up the 7th fewest fantasy points to QBs but 24th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps in Week 4: Devonta Freeman 54%, Dion Lewis 31%, Wayne Gallman 15%... Week 4 usage: Freeman 15 touches, 11-33-0 rushing, 4-35-0 receiving on 4 targets, Gallman 6-45-0 rushing, zero targets, Lewis 4 touches (3 targets)… Freeman led the team with 3 RZ opportunities in Week 4... DAL allows 4.5 YPC to RBs, just gave up 230 total yards, 2 TD to CLE RBs
RB
Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott 89%, Tony Pollard 14%... Week 4 usage: Elliott 20 touches, 12-54-0 rushing, 8-71-0 receiving on 8 targets (on pace for 120 targets, 92 receptions)… Zeke leads DAL with 19 RZ opportunities… NYG allowing 3.7 YPC to RBs but have given up at least 133 total yards to RBs in 3 of 4 games
Darius Slayton 2nd on the team with 20% target share, Golden Tate 17%, Damion Ratley 6%... Week 4 usage: Slayton 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 3-48-0 receiving, Tate 3rd on the team with 6 tenets, 4-20-0 receiving… Slayton leads NYG with 5 RZ targets... DAL allows the 2nd most fantasy points to WRs, gave up 6 TD to WRs over last two games
WR
Amari Cooper leads DAL with 26% target share, CeeDee Lamb 14%, Michael Gallup 12%... Week 4 usage: Cooper led the Cowboys in targets (16) and receiving, 12-134-1 (has 37 receptions, on pace for 148), Lamb 5-79-2 receiving on 7 targets, Gallup 2-29-0 receiving on 5 targets... Cooper tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets.. NYG allowing 12th most fantasy points to WRs, nice spot for Lamb as they gave up a TD to Kupp in Week 4 and 2 TD to JuJu in Week 1
Week 4 usage: Evan Engram led the team with 10 targets, 6-35-0 receiving… Ran 43 routes on 46 dropbacks (19 in the slot)… DAL allows the 6th most fantasy points to TE, have given up a TD in 3 straight
TE
Week 4 usage: Dalton Schultz tied for 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 4-72-1 receiving… Ran 45 routes on 63 dropbacks (31 in the slot)… NYG allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to TE, have not allowed a TD
1-3
SU
2-2
2-2
ATS
2-2
1-3
Over-Under
2-2
5.44, 24th
OFF YPP
5.94, 10th
6.64, 32nd
DEF YPP
4.75, 2nd
48, 16th
QB Pressures
55, 7th
45, 14th
Pressures Allowed
56, 23rd
28th
Pass D DVOA
6th
31st
Run D DVOA
8th
69 clear
Weather
69 clear
WR DeVante Parker, T Austin Jackson, CB Byron Jones, DE Shaq Lawson, DB Nate Brooks, TE Durham Smythe, G Solomon Kindley QUES
Injuries
DE Ezekiel Ansah OUT for Week 5, CB K'Waun Williams DOUBTFUL, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Dre Greenlaw, WR Dante Pettis, RB, Raheem Mostert, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Emmanuel Moseley, FS Jimmie Ward QUES
Ryan Fitzpatrick lives to see another week, has 6 total TD (2 rushing), 5 INT on the season… Completing 69% of his passes, 7.0 yards per attempt… SF allows the fewest fantasy points to QB, have not allowed more than 230 passing yards all season, and now they're getting Richard Sherman back
QB
Nick Mullens benched for C.J. Beathard in Week 4 but it sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo could be back… Through two games, Garopplo had 4 TD passes and zero INT… Completing 67.3% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt… MIA is allowing the 4th most fantasy points to QBs and have been inconsistent this season
Snaps this season: Myles Gaskin 67%, Matt Breida 22%, Jordan Howard 11%... Week 4 usage: Gaskin 13 touches, 10-40-0 rushing, had 3-22-0 receiving on 4 targets, Breida 6 touches for 48 yards… Gaskin actually leads MIA with 15 RZ opportunities, Jordan Howard just steals everything inside the five... SF is allowing 2.97 YPC and the fewest fantasy points to RBs this season, just limited Miles Sanders to 76 total yards
RB
Snaps WITH Mostert in Week 1: Mostert 60%, Jerick McKinnon 31%, Tevin Coleman 10%... Snaps WITHOUT Mostert in Weeks 3-4: McKinnon 77%, Jeff Wilson 19%, JaMycal Hasty 4%... Week 4 usage: McKinnon 21 touches, 14-54-1 rushing, 7-43-0 receiving on 8 targets... MIA allowing 4.5 YPC, 6.0 receptions per game and the 10th most fantasy points to RB, have given up two big games in a row to James Robinson and Chris Carson
DeVante Parker leads MIA with 21% target share, Isaiah Ford 18%, Preston Williams 12%, Jakeem Grant 7%... Week 4 usage: Parker led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 10-110-0, Ford 2nd on the team with 10 targets, 4-48-0 receiving… Parker has just 1 RZ target while Preston Williams has 4... SF allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs but have faced the Jets, Giants, and Eagles the past three weeks
WR
Target Share with George Kittle back in Week 4: Kendrick Bourne 15%, Brandon Aiyuk 12%, Deebo Samuel 7%... Week 4 usage: Bourne 3rd on team with 6 targets, 3-33-0 receiving, Aiyuk 5 targets, 2-18-0 receiving, had a 38-yard rushing TD, Samuel 3 targets in his return... Aiyuk leads the team with 4 RZ targets... MIA allowing the 6th most fantasy points to WRs, have been inconsistent his season
Mike Gesicki just 1-15-0 on 3 targets, outside of Week 2's breakout, he's been held to 30 yards or less in 3 of 4 games… Gesicki ran 38 routes on 54 dropbacks in Week 4 (16 in the slot)… SF just held Zach Ertz under 10 yards
TE
George Kittle first game back: led the team in targets (15, 37% target share) and receiving, 15-183-1… Ran 47 routes on 53 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… MIA has allowed the 8th fewest fantasy points to TE but have faced NE, BUF, JAX, SEA
3-1
SU
3-1
3-1
ATS
2-2
1-3
Over-Under
3-1
5.54, 22nd
OFF YPP
5.93, 12th
4.44, 1st
DEF YPP
5.61, 14th
43, 22nd
QB Pressures
60, 4th
30, 2nd
Pressures Allowed
40, 10th
2nd
Pass D DVOA
20th
5th
Run D DVOA
10th
68 overcast, 12 MPH winds
Weather
68 overcast, 12 MPH winds
LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, LB E.J. Speed, OL Anthony Castonzo, CB T.J. Carrie QUES
Injuries
DE Adrian Clayborn, LB Tae Davis, CB Greedy Williams, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DT Sheldon Richardson, WR Odell Beckham, RB Kareem Hunt, C JC Tretter QUES, TE David Njoku expected to return
Philip Rivers hasn't done much this season but the Colts haven't needed him to, has 4 TD passes, 3 INT through four games… Completing 72.7% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… CLE allowing the 2nd most fantasy points to QB, have given up 12 TD passes through four games
QB
Baker Mayfield not throwing for many yards but does have multiple TD passes in three straight games… CLE has the lowest pass% in the league… Baker completing 62.6% of his passes at 6.3 yards per attempt… IND allowing the fewest fantasy points to QBs, have given up just 5 TD with 7 INT
Snaps since Marlon Mack went down: Jonathan Taylor 52%, Nyheim Hines 26%, Jordan Wilkins 22%... Week 4 usage: Taylor 18 touches, 17-68-0 rushing, just 1 reception on 1 target, Hines 12 touches, 9-24-0 rushing, 3-8-0 on 3 targets, Wilkins 10 touches, 9-15-0 rushing (1 target)... Taylor leads IND with 18 RZ opportunities, Hines has 11... CLE allowing 3.6 YPC but have allowed 24 receptions to RBs over their last three games
RB
Snaps in Week 4 with Nick Chubb getting hurt: Kareem Hunt 35%, D'Ernest Johnson 23%, Dontrell Hilliard 20%... Week 4 usage: Hunt went 11-71-2 rushing with zero targets, Johnson actually led the team with 13 carries, 95 rushing yards… Hunt leads CLE with 17 RZ opportunities this season... IND allowing 3.8 YPC to RBs but have faced David Montgomery and Frank Gore in their last two matchups
T.Y. Hilton leads IN with 18% target share, Zach Pascal 15%... Week 4 usage: Pascal led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 3-58-0, Hilton tied for 2nd with 5 targets, 3-29-0 receiving (53 yards or less in all four games)… Pascal leads IND with 5 RZ targets... Pascal running majority of his routes from the slot... CLE allows 2nd most fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 319 yards, 3 TD to the Cowboys WRs
WR
Odell Beckham leads CLE with 29% target share, Jarvis Landry 18%... Week 4 usage: Beckham led the Browns in targets (8), and receiving, 5-81-2, Landry 3rd on the team with 6 targets, 5-48-0 but did throw a 37-yard TD… No CLE player has more than 2 RZ targets but OBJ and Landry both have 2... IND allowing the 9th fewest fantasy points to WRs but Allen Robinson just went 7-101-1 and JAX WRs had 3 TDs in Week 1
Week 4 usage: Trey Burton led Colts TE with 5 targets, Mo Alie-Cox scored a TD and Jack Doyle had 1 target… Trey Burton ran 19 routes on 33 dropbacks, Doyle ran 14, Alie-Cox ran 8… CLE has allowed 4 TD to TE through four games
TE
Week 4 usage: Hooper 3rd on the team with 7 targets, 5-34-1 receiving but Harrison Bryant also had 4-37-0 on 4 targets… Hooper ran 23 routes, Bryant ran 18 on 34 dropbacks… IND allows the fewest fantasy points to TE and has now allowed a TD
1-3
SU
2-2
3-1
ATS
2-2
2-2
Over-Under
2-2
4.85, 28th
OFF YPP
5.76,16th
5.20, 8th
DEF YPP
6.10, 24th
50, 13th
QB Pressures
45, 19th
69, 30th
Pressures Allowed
33, 5th
15th
Pass D DVOA
27th
9th
Run D DVOA
19th
65 overcast
Weather
65 overcast
WR K.J. Hamler OUT, TE Noah Fant DOUBTFUL, QB Drew Lock, CB Davontae Harris, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu QUES
Injuries
CB Stephon Gilmore joins Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, WR Julian Edelman, DT Adam Butler, OL Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn, and Yodney Cajuste QUES
Drew Lock returned to limited practice… If he can't go it will be Brett Rypien again… Week 4: Rypien 19/31, 242 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT… NE has allowed 9 pass TD over their last three games and won't have Gilmore this week
QB
Highly doubt Cam Newton is ready for this week so we're looking at one of Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham… Week 4: Hoyer 130 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, Stidham 60 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT… DEN allowing the 11th most fantasy points to QB and are 15th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps this season: Melvin Gordon 72%, Phillip Lindsay 32% (in Week 1), Royce Freeman 22%... Week 4 usage: Gordon 25 touches, 23-107-2 rushing, 2-11-0 on 3 targets but now Phillip Lindsay is expected back… Gordon leads DEN with 10 RZ opportunities… NE allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs but have only allowed 2 total TD to the position all season
RB
Snaps in Week 4 with Damien Harris back: James White 53%, Rex Burkhead 36%, Damien Harris 30%... Week 4 usage: Harris 17-100-0 rushing, zero targets, Burkhead 12 touches, 11-45-0 rushing, 1 target, White 10 touches, 3-21-0 rushing, 7-38-0 receiving on 8 targets... DEN is allowing 3.9 YPC and the 5th fewest fantasy points to RBs, did well against NYJ and TB in Week 3 and 4 but struggled against Conner and Henry in Weeks 1 and 2
Target share since Courtland Sutton went down: Jerry Jeudy 2nd on the team with 20%, Tim Patrick 17%, K.J. Hamler 8%... Week 4 usage: Patrick led the Broncos in targets (7) and receiving, 6-113-1, Jeudy 2-61-1 receiving on 4 targets… Jeudy and Patrick each have just 2 RZ targets all season... NE has allowed the 7th most fantasy points to WRs and have given up 7 TD to the position
WR
Week 4 usage with Hoyer/Stidham as the QB: Damiere Byrd led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 5-80-0, Julian Edelman 3-35-0 receiving on 6 targets, N'Keal Harry 3-21-1 receiving on 6 targets… Harry leads NE with 8 RZ targets this season, Edelman has 5... DEN allowing the 9th most fantasy points to WRs, just gave up over 200 yards to NYJ WRs, including 7-104-0 to Jamison Crowder
Noah Fant got hurt in Week 4 and Nick Vannett saw 2 targets… Jake Butt ran 34 routes on 70 dropbacks while Nick Vannett ran 28… NE is allowing the 6th fewest fantasy points to TE and did a good job against Kelce and Waller the last two weeks
TE
Nothing to see here with Ryan Izzo
1-3
SU
4-0
2-2
ATS
4-0
3-1
Over-Under
3-1
6.42, 4th
OFF YPP
6.66, 2nd
6.14, 25th
DEF YPP
6.46, 29th
37, 27th
QB Pressures
51, 11th
48, 18th
Pressures Allowed
60, 26th
9th
Pass D DVOA
29th
24th
Run D DVOA
6th
54 possible light rain, 11 MPH winds
Weather
54 possible light rain, 11 MPH winds
CB Mike Hughes, WR Tajae Sharpe, LB Quentin Poling QUES, DE Danielle Hunter, G Pat Elflein eligible to return this week
Injuries
S Jamal Adams, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Carlos Hyde QUES, OL Phil Haynes eligible to return this week
Weird season for Kirk Cousins, has 6 TD passes and 6 INT, Vikings have the 5th lowest pass%... Completing 62% of his passes at 8.8 yards per attempt… SEA allowing the 3rd most fantasy points to QBs, over 400 passing yards per game
QB
Russ is cookin' now! He's the QB1 overall in Fantasy… Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 16 pass TD, 2 INT… Completing 75.2% of his passes at 9.4 yards per attempt… MIN has allowed 300+ pass yards in 3 of 4 games
Snaps: Dalvin Cook 71%, Alexander Mattison 25%... Week 4 usage: Cook 29 touches, 27-130-2 rushing, 2-16-0 receiving on 2 targets (exactly 2 targets in 3 of 4 games), Mattison 7 touches… Cooks leads MIN with 15 RZ opportunities… SEA allowing just 2.9 YPC and are actually allowing the fewest fantasy points to RBs this season
RB
Snaps: Chris Carson 56%, Carlos Hyde 26%, Travis Homer 20%... Week 4 usage: Carson 19 touches, 16-80-2 rushing, 3-20-0 on 4 targets (on pace for 60 receptions)… Carson leads SEA with 14 RZ opportunities… MIN allowing 4.4 YPC and have given up 128+ rushing yards to RBs in 3 of 4 games this season
Adam Thielen leads MIN with 34% target share (3rd highest in the NFL), Justin Jefferson 21%, Bisi Johnson 11%... Week 4 usage: Thielen led the Vikings in targets (10) and receiving, 8-114-1, Jefferson 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 4-103-0 receiving (B2B games over 100 yards)... Thielen leads MIN with 4 RZ targets... SEA allowing the most fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 10-110-0 to DeVante Parker
WR
Tyler Lockett leads SEA with 25% target share, DK Metcalf 21%, David Moore 8%... Week 4 usage: Metcalf led the Seahawks in receiving, 4-106-0 on 6 targets, Lockett just 2-39-0 on 4 targets… Lockett tied for 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets… MIN allowing the 4th most fantasy points to WRs, have given up 7 TD to the position and 2 to HOU WRs in Week 4
Week 4 usage: Kyle Rudolph 2-27-0 on 2 targets, Irv Smith Jr. just 1 target… Smith Jr. ran 13 routes, Rudolph ran 11 on 27 dropbacks… SEA allowing the 7th fewest fantasy points to TE
TE
Week 4 usage: Olsen led the Seahawks with 7 targets, had 5-35-0 receiving… Olsen ran 23 routes on 38 dropbacks (19 in the slot)… MIN are allowing the 7th most yards per game to TE but zero TDs
|1-3
|SU
|2-2
|3-1
|ATS
|2-2
|1-3
|Over-Under
|4-0
|5.84, 15th
|OFF YPP
|5.94, 11th
|5.73, 18th
|DEF YPP
|5.22, 9th
|56, 6th
|QB Pressures
|50, 13th
|60, 26th
|Pressures Allowed
|33, 5th
|18th
|Pass D DVOA
|11th
|13th
|Run D DVOA
|4th
|DOME
|Weather
|DOME
|Austin Ekeler OUT, OL Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams, QB Tyrod Taylor QUES
|Injuries
|WR Michael Thomas, CB Janoris Jenkins, TE Jared Cook, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Marcus Davenport, OL Andrus Peat, OL Ryan Ramczyk, DE Anthony Lanier QUES
|Justin Herbert has been awesome, 290+ yards in all three games, 6 total TD, 3 INT… Completing 72% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt… NO has allowed the 5th most fantasy points to QB and have allowed 11 pass TD in the first four games
|QB
|Say what you will about Drew Brees not throwing the ball down the field but the rest of the numbers look pretty normal… Has 8 TD, 2 INT on the season, completing 71.3% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… LAC usually strong against QBs but Tom Brady just threw 5 TD against them with Chris Harris out
|With Austin Ekeler going down in Week 4, we saw Joshua Kelley play 57% of the snaps and Justin Jackson in on 40% (both season-highs)… Week 4 usage: Kelley had 12 touches, 9-7-0 rushing, 3-26-0 receiving on 3 targets, Jackson had 8 touches (2 targets)… Kelley leads LAC with 10 RZ opportunities... NO allowing just 3.6 YPC and don't give up a lot of yardage but have allowed 5 total TD to the position
|RB
|Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 67%, Latavius Murray 34%... Week 4 usage: Kamara 22 touches, 19-83-1 rushing, 3-36-0 receiving on 4 targets, Murray 15 touches, 14-64-2 rushing, just 2 targets… Kamara leads NO with 23 RZ opportunities but Murray has 11 as well... LAC allowing 4.3 YPC and 7.3 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 128 total yards and 6 receptions to Ronald Jones
|Target share since Herbert has taken over: Keenan Allen 39%, Hunter Henry 17%, Ekeler 16%, Mike Williams 6%... Week 4 usage: Allen led the Chargers in targets (12) and 8-62-0 receiving… Allen leads LAC with 4 RZ targets… NO has allowed a TD to a WR in every game, including 4-62-1 to Golladay in Week 4 and 6-146-1 to Lazard in Week 3
|WR
|Target share without Michael Thomas: Kamara 28%, Tre'Quan Smith 18%, Emmanuel Sanders 18%, Deonte Harris 10%... Week 4 usage: Sanders led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 6-93-0, Smith tied for 2nd on the team with 4 targets, went 4-54-2 receiving... Sanders 2nd on the team with 6 RZ targets... LAC middle of the pack against WRs but just gave up 205 yards, 2 TD to Mike Evans and Scotty Miller
|Hunter Henry has seen a 17% target share with Justin Herbert as QB… Week 4 usage: Henry just 2-39-0 receiving on 3 targets… Ran 45 routes on 53 dropbacks… Has yet to score a TD this season and only has 1 RZ target… NO allows the 2nd most fantasy points to TE (5 TD)
|TE
|With no Jared Cook in Week 4, no TE was involved in the pass game… Josh Hill ran 40 routes on 70 dropbacks, Adam Trautman had 19… LAC allows the 10th most fantasy points to TE and just gave up 2 TD to Howard and Brate