Like most of 2020, Week 5 is a weird one for Fantasy Football because we have a few games pending due to COVID concerns yet again, most notably Bills vs. Titans. If you have players on either of those teams, be sure to have a contingency plan in place. For me, the game I'm most interested in this week from a Fantasy perspective is the Jaguars vs. Texans. I don't want to go as far as to say start everybody in this game but it's pretty close!

As we all know by now, Bill O'Brien is no longer with the Texans and I see a breakout game from Deshaun Watson coming. While there was no indication Watson and O'Brien didn't get along, I always kind of felt like Watson was capable of more than he produced in O'Brien's offense. And this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who rank 32nd in pass defense DVOA. As a result, I love Will Fuller as a WR2 this week (play Brandin Cooks at your own dismay). Considering Joe Mixon just put up 181 total yards and three touchdowns, I like David Johnson in this spot as well.

On the other side, it seems like Gardner Minshew hit his stride in Week 4 with his main weapon D.J. Chark back in action. James Robinson has been one of the biggest surprises this season and has at least 17 touches in each game. The Texans are allowing 5.4 yards per carry to running backs and just got torched by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. All three of Minshew, Chark, and Robinson are must starts and Laviska Shenault is interesting as a WR3, assuming he's healthy. Like I said start nearly everybody in this game and enjoy!

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats, and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

1-3 SU 0-4 2-2 ATS 0-4 3-1 Over-Under 3-1 5.94, 9th OFF YPP 5.85, 14th 6.24, 27th DEF YPP 5.76, 19th 36, 29th QB Pressures 38, 25th 50, 20th Pressures Allowed 58, 24th 32nd Pass D DVOA 19th 17th Run D DVOA 29th 85 clear Weather 85 clear C Brandon Linder, CB C.J. Henderson, T Cam Robinson, MLB Myles Jack, DE Josh Allen, WR Laviska Shenault QUES, S Jarrod Wilson, LB Quincy Williams, RB Devine Ozigbo all eligible to return this week Injuries TE Jordan Akins, T Laremy Tunsil, LB Benardrick McKinney QUES, CB Gareon Conley eligible to return this week Gardner Minshew is currently QB12 overall… Minshew has 8 TD, 4 INT on the season… Completing 72.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt… HOU has allowed multiple TD passes in 2 of 4 games QB Deshaun Watson is currently QB13 overall… He has 7 total TD this season (1 rushing TD) and 3 INT… Completing 65.6% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt… Averaging career-low 14.5 rushing yards per game… JAX allowing 11th most fantasy points to QBs, 32nd in pass defense DVOA Snaps: James Robinson 59% (season-high 76% in Week 4), Chris Thompson 34%... Week 4 usage: Robinson 21 touches, 17-75-0 rushing, 4-32-0 on 4 targets (at least 17 touches in each game)… Robinson leads JAX with 6 RZ opportunities… HOU allowing 5.4 YPC to RBs, just gave up 149 rushing yards 3 TD to Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison RB Snaps for the season: David Johnson 80%, Duke Johnson 31% HOWEVER with Duke back in Week 4, David went down to 55% and Duke was at 38%... Week 4 usage: David Johnson 18 touches, 16-63-0 rushing, 2-29-0 receiving on 3 targets, Duke Johnson 8 touches (3 receptions on 4 targets)... David Johnson leads HOU with 7 RZ opportunities this season... JAX allowing 4.0 YPC to RBs this season but just got ripped by Joe Mixon, allowing 181 total yards and 3 TD D.J. Chark leads JAX with 16% target share this season, Keelan Cole 16%, Chris Conley 14%, Laviska Shenault 14%... Week 4 usage: Chark led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 8-95-2, Shenault 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 5-86-0 (season-high in yards), Cole 3rd on team with 5 targets, 4-46-0 receiving... Chark and Shenault had 2 RZ targets each in Week 4... Shenault has not played more than 68% of the snaps in any game this season... HOU has been middle of the pack against WRs but did just allow 217 yards and a TD to Vikings WRs WR Will Fuller leads HOU with 18% target share, Brandin Cooks 17%, Randall Cobb 15%... Week 4 usage: Fuller led the Texans in targets (7) and receiving, 6-108-1, Cobb 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 2-36-0 receiving, Cooks ZERO receptions on 3 targets… Fuller leads the team with 3 RZ targets... JAX is allowing the 9th fewest fantasy points to WRs but just allowed 199 yards to CIN WRs and their corners are banged up Week 4 usage: Tyler Eifert had 2-22-0 on 6 targets… Eifert ran 33 routes on 49 dropbacks (18 in the slot), James O'Shaughnessy ran 18… HOU has been alright against Tes but did allow a TD to Ebron in Week 3 and Kelce in Week 1 TE Week 4 usage: Jordan Akins 3-46-0 on 3 targets, Darren Fells 2-21-0 on 2 targets… Fells ran 28 routes on 42 dropbacks (14 in the slot), Akins ran 12 routes (7 in the slot) but Akins left with injury… JAX allowing 8th most fantasy points to TE and have given up 3 TD to the position

