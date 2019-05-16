MLB grades: Injured Yankees, upstart Twins pass early tests; big fat 'F' for two NL East teams at 2019 quarter-mark

They say you can't start judging a baseball season until we're 40 games in, so that means it's just about time to start judging. Most teams in Major League Baseball have just passed the 40-game mark, so we're roughly one quarter of the way through the 2019 season.

Some areas here won't be a surprise. We kind of figured teams like the Dodgers and Astros would be great. The Marlins and Orioles being terrible was pretty predictable, too. As it goes with every season, there are pleasant surprises and some pretty major disappointments, too (hello, Washington D.C.!).

The grades as follows are subjective and obviously the expectations for the team entering the season matter. It's a lot worse when a team expecting to contend is terrible than when a tanking team is bad.

American League West

Astros GRADE: A+



Houston has the best run differential in baseball and the easiest path to the postseason of any American League club. The Astros also have possibly the best starting pitching prospect in baseball en route, in Forrest Whitley . In other words, this club could get more dangerous between now and the postseason. That's a terrifying thought for everyone else. -- R.J. Anderson

Mariners GRADE: C



It was hard to decide on a grade for the Mariners , who have taken a circular route to the sub-.500 record we all expected. Should the Mariners receive credit for a hot start? Should they be debited for a cold spell? Or do we acknowledge the goal heading into the spring was to develop their youngsters as best as possible? We split the gap by giving them a C. We understand if your grade differs a little here or there. -- R.J. Anderson

Angels GRADE: C



The Angels are in second place and have made a habit out of finding cheap contributors. If some of their better-compensated pitchers start pulling their weight, they might even find themselves in the wild card hunt. For now, though, it's a C. -- R.J. Anderson

Rangers GRADE: C



The Rangers have done well to milk production from a slew of veteran hitters. But jeez, that pitching staff is bad. We're giving them a C because it's the .500 of grades and we think that's the ideal record for this team. -- R.J. Anderson

Athletics GRADE: D



So much for repeating last year. The A's offseason looks about as bad as it possibly could a quarter of the way through the season. Sure, Oakland has had its share of injury woes, but sheesh. On the bright side, the last-place A's do have MVP candidate Matt Chapman to enjoy every day, and Frankie Montas has done his best to give the rotation a young hope while Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk work their way back from injury. -- R.J. Anderson