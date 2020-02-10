NFL Draft 2020 prospect rankings: Top 250 sees Joe Burrow rise as Chase Young remains No. 1 overall
Here's a look at our updated list of 2020 NFL Draft prospects
Super Bowl LIV is over and the draft is less than three months away. Our draft analysts here at CBS Sports are breaking down film and updating rankings on a daily basis leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas on April 23-25. Although Joe Burrow is expected to be the top pick, he's not quite No. 1 on our board. Here's a look at our top 250 draft prospects before the NFL scouting combine.
1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
5. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
6. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
7. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
10. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
13. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
14. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
15. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
16. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
17. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
18. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
19. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
20. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
21. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
22. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
24. Trevon Diggs, WR, Alabama
25. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
The pre-NFL Draft process can be longer for some. Jeudy and Thomas were identified as top prospects a long time ago and that only allowed for more time to be critiqued. As time passes, the early risers get dinged more. They would be great value in the bottom of the Top10. Delpit and Higgins are two players that have slid a bit due to injuries. Delpit was battling through a lingering ankle issue while Higgins dealt with something new seemingly every week.
Will someone trade up for Tua? What are the biggest NFL draft rumors and storylines? Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
26. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
27. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
28. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
29. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
30. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
31. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
33. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
34. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
35. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
36. Ashtyn Davis, S, California
37. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
38. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
39. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
40. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
41. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
43. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
44. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
45. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
46. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
47. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
48. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
49. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
50. Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn
The running backs finally joined the party in this second group with Swift and Taylor. The running back position is interesting because second contracts rarely pan out. However, teams are finding a lot of success with rookies. There were three quarterbacks in the first grouping and two more follow suit in the second. Biadasz has dropped considerably to what would amount to a mid second round pick. Hall's presence at No. 27 is actually impressive because he has not played in a game since Oct. 11 due to a torn ACL.
51. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
52. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
53. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
54. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
55. Lloyd Cushenberry III, OL, LSU
56. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
57. Cameron Dantzler, CB,Mississippi State
58. Lucas Niang, OL, TCU
59. Trey Adams, OL, Washington
60. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
61. Terrell Burges, S, Utah
62. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
63. Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
64. Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
65. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
66. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
67. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
68. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
69. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
70. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
71. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
72. Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
73. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
74. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
75. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
76. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
77. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
78. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
79. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
80. Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana
81. Zack Moss, RB, Utah
82. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
83. Nick Harris, OL, Washington
84. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
85. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
86. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
87. Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky
88. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
89. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
90. Bradley Anae, EDGE, Utah
91. Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia
92. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
93. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
94. Michael Pittman, WR, USC
95. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
96. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
97. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
98. Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State
99. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
100. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
Davis-Gaither is an undersized linebacker, which is becoming more common in the modern NFL. He flies around the field making plays. Taylor and Uche offer high upside as pass rushers. They are both fast around the edge. Peoples-Jones is being undervalued thanks, in part, to poor quarterback play. Hunt and Cleveland would be steals on Day 2 for teams in search of a right tackle and potentially guard in the case of Hunt.
101. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
102. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
103. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
104. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
105. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
106. Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana
107. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
108. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
109. Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse
110. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
111. Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State
112. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
113. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
114. John Simpson, OL, Clemson
115. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
116. Essang Bassey, CB, Notre Dame
117. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
118. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
119. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
120. Brandon Jones, S, Texas
121. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
122. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
123. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
124. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
125. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
126. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
127. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
128. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
129. Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple
130. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
131. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
132. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
133. James Proche, WR, SMU
134. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
135. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
136. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
137. Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
138. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
139. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
140. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
141. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas
142. Charlie Heck, OL, North Carolina
143. Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State
144. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
145. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
146. Matt Peart, OL, UCONN
147. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
148. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
149. Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
150. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
Bowden could rise at the NFL combine and beyond. He has a very natural play-making quality that is reminiscent of Randall Cobb. Dotson and Peart are great values at this point. The latter is a bit raw but possesses high upside. Hurts is a tremendous leader with success at Alabama and Oklahoma. Edwards-Helaire has been doubted his whole life so it would not be a surprise to see him outplay his draft projections. Proche has been one of the most productive wide receivers in college football over the past two years.
151. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
152. Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's
153. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
154. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington
155. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
156. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
157. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
158. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State
159. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State
160. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
161. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
162. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
163. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
164. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
165. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
166. Trystan Castillo-Colon, OL, Missouri
167. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn
168. Shyheim Carter, CB, Alabama
169. Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State
170. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
171. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
172. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
173. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
174. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
175. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
176. Jared Mayden, S, Alabama
177. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas
178. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU
179. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
180. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
181. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
182. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
183.. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
184. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
185. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
186. Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest
187. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
188. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor
189. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami
190. Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
191. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
192. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
193. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State
194. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
195. Benito Jones, OL, Ole Miss
196. Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE, Illinois
197. Evan Weaver, LB, California
198. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
199. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss
200. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
Robertson is one of the most scrappy players in this draft class. He is a tad undersized but physical. Bartch was very average on film for the level of competition that he was playing but his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl has him drawing earlier consideration. Brooks is another one of those undersized linebackers who moves really well but his style of play is not as appealing as some others. Of this group, Lynch will probably be the highest riser between now and the draft. His declaration was unexpected so many, including myself, are still catching up on him.
201. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
202. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
203. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
204. Levante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan
205. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
206. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
207. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
208. Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse
209. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
210. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
211. Scott Frantz, OL, Kansas State
212. Mitchell Wilcox, TE, USF
213. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
214. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU
215. Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
216. Tre'Vour Wallace-Sims, OL, Missouri
217. Tipa Galeai, EDGE, Utah State
218. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
219. Nevelle Clarke, CB, UCF
220. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State
221. Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
222. Tyler Clark, DL, Georgia
223. Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple
224. James Smith-Williams, EDGE, N.C. State
225. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
226. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
227. Reggie Floyd, S, Virginia Tech
228. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
229. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa
230. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia
231. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame
232. John Reid, CB, Penn State
233. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
234. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
235. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
236. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
237. Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia
238. Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
239. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
240. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
241. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
242. Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee
243. Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota
244. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State
245. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
246. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
247. Geno Stone, S, Iowa
248. Sean Pollard, OL, Clemson
249. Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis
250. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
In the final rounds, teams are looking to add any form of contribution whether it is special teams or as a role player. Leake and Kelley could provide a lot of production at the next level. Frantz could be a swing tackle for a team. Wright and Hightower are boom or bust type wide receivers. McDonald was very effective as a passer at Hawaii but the transition to the NFL will be steep. Gibson is a really unique prospect because Memphis used him as a running back and returner as well. For teams looking to add players with talent and potential special teams contributions, Gibson could make a lot of sense.
-
