NFL Draft 2020 prospect rankings: Top 250 sees Joe Burrow rise as Chase Young remains No. 1 overall

Super Bowl LIV is over and the draft is less than three months away. Our draft analysts here at CBS Sports are breaking down film and updating rankings on a daily basis leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas on April 23-25. Although Joe Burrow is expected to be the top pick, he's not quite No. 1 on our board. Here's a look at our top 250 draft prospects before the NFL scouting combine.

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

6. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

7. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

10. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

13. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

14. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

15. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

16. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

17. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

18. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

19. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

20. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

21. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

22. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Trevon Diggs, WR, Alabama

25. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The pre-NFL Draft process can be longer for some. Jeudy and Thomas were identified as top prospects a long time ago and that only allowed for more time to be critiqued. As time passes, the early risers get dinged more. They would be great value in the bottom of the Top10. Delpit and Higgins are two players that have slid a bit due to injuries. Delpit was battling through a lingering ankle issue while Higgins dealt with something new seemingly every week.

Will someone trade up for Tua? What are the biggest NFL draft rumors and storylines? Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

26. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

27. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

28. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

29. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

30. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

31. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

33. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

34. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

35. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

36. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

37. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

38. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

39. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

40. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

41. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

43. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

44. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

45. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

46. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

47. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

48. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

49. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

50. Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

The running backs finally joined the party in this second group with Swift and Taylor. The running back position is interesting because second contracts rarely pan out. However, teams are finding a lot of success with rookies. There were three quarterbacks in the first grouping and two more follow suit in the second. Biadasz has dropped considerably to what would amount to a mid second round pick. Hall's presence at No. 27 is actually impressive because he has not played in a game since Oct. 11 due to a torn ACL.

51. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

52. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

53. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

54. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

55. Lloyd Cushenberry III, OL, LSU

56. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

57. Cameron Dantzler, CB,Mississippi State

58. Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

59. Trey Adams, OL, Washington

60. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

61. Terrell Burges, S, Utah

62. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

63. Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

64. Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State

65. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

66. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

67. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

68. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

69. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

70. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

71. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

72. Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

73. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

74. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

75. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

76. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

77. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

78. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

79. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

80. Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana

81. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

82. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

83. Nick Harris, OL, Washington

84. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

85. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

86. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

87. Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky

88. Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

89. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

90. Bradley Anae, EDGE, Utah

91. Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

92. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

93. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

94. Michael Pittman, WR, USC

95. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

96. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

97. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

98. Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

99. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

100. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

Davis-Gaither is an undersized linebacker, which is becoming more common in the modern NFL. He flies around the field making plays. Taylor and Uche offer high upside as pass rushers. They are both fast around the edge. Peoples-Jones is being undervalued thanks, in part, to poor quarterback play. Hunt and Cleveland would be steals on Day 2 for teams in search of a right tackle and potentially guard in the case of Hunt.

101. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

102. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

103. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

104. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

105. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

106. Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana

107. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

108. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

109. Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse

110. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

111. Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State

112. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

113. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

114. John Simpson, OL, Clemson

115. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

116. Essang Bassey, CB, Notre Dame

117. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

118. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

119. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

120. Brandon Jones, S, Texas

121. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

122. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

123. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

124. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

125. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

126. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

127. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

128. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

129. Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

130. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

131. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

132. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

133. James Proche, WR, SMU

134. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

135. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

136. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

137. Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

138. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

139. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

140. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

141. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

142. Charlie Heck, OL, North Carolina

143. Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State

144. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

145. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

146. Matt Peart, OL, UCONN

147. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

148. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

149. Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State

150. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

Bowden could rise at the NFL combine and beyond. He has a very natural play-making quality that is reminiscent of Randall Cobb. Dotson and Peart are great values at this point. The latter is a bit raw but possesses high upside. Hurts is a tremendous leader with success at Alabama and Oklahoma. Edwards-Helaire has been doubted his whole life so it would not be a surprise to see him outplay his draft projections. Proche has been one of the most productive wide receivers in college football over the past two years.

151. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

152. Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's

153. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

154. Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

155. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

156. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

157. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

158. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

159. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

160. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

161. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

162. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

163. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

164. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

165. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

166. Trystan Castillo-Colon, OL, Missouri

167. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

168. Shyheim Carter, CB, Alabama

169. Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

170. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

171. David Woodward, LB, Utah State

172. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

173. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

174. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

175. Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

176. Jared Mayden, S, Alabama

177. Zach Shackelford, OL, Texas

178. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

179. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

180. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

181. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

182. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

183.. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

184. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

185. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

186. Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest

187. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

188. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

189. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami

190. Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

191. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

192. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan

193. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State

194. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State

195. Benito Jones, OL, Ole Miss

196. Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE, Illinois

197. Evan Weaver, LB, California

198. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

199. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

200. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

Robertson is one of the most scrappy players in this draft class. He is a tad undersized but physical. Bartch was very average on film for the level of competition that he was playing but his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl has him drawing earlier consideration. Brooks is another one of those undersized linebackers who moves really well but his style of play is not as appealing as some others. Of this group, Lynch will probably be the highest riser between now and the draft. His declaration was unexpected so many, including myself, are still catching up on him.

201. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

202. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

203. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

204. Levante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

205. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

206. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

207. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

208. Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse

209. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

210. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

211. Scott Frantz, OL, Kansas State

212. Mitchell Wilcox, TE, USF

213. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati

214. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU

215. Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

216. Tre'Vour Wallace-Sims, OL, Missouri

217. Tipa Galeai, EDGE, Utah State

218. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

219. Nevelle Clarke, CB, UCF

220. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State

221. Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

222. Tyler Clark, DL, Georgia

223. Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple

224. James Smith-Williams, EDGE, N.C. State

225. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

226. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

227. Reggie Floyd, S, Virginia Tech

228. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

229. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

230. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

231. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

232. John Reid, CB, Penn State

233. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

234. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

235. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

236. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

237. Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

238. Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana

239. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

240. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

241. Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

242. Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

243. Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

244. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

245. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

246. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

247. Geno Stone, S, Iowa

248. Sean Pollard, OL, Clemson

249. Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis

250. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

In the final rounds, teams are looking to add any form of contribution whether it is special teams or as a role player. Leake and Kelley could provide a lot of production at the next level. Frantz could be a swing tackle for a team. Wright and Hightower are boom or bust type wide receivers. McDonald was very effective as a passer at Hawaii but the transition to the NFL will be steep. Gibson is a really unique prospect because Memphis used him as a running back and returner as well. For teams looking to add players with talent and potential special teams contributions, Gibson could make a lot of sense.

Follow along with our consistently updated rankings at CBSSports.com. For a more team targeted approach, check out our weekly produced mock drafts.