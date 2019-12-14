NFL Week 15 injuries: Derrick Henry, T.Y. Hilton, Josh Jacobs, Jameis Winston questionable

Week 15 in the NFL is already underway, with the Ravens taking down the Jets on Thursday Night Football as Lamar Jackson broke the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. He did that and passed for five touchdowns after dealing with a quad injury in practice all week. Clearly, that ailment didn't impact Jackson whatsoever on Thursday, but there are plenty of injuries around the league that could still change the landscape of the Week 15 slate.

As we turn our attention to Sunday's contests, we're monitoring a number of injuries throughout the league. Most notably, there are a few quarterback injuries in New York and Tampa, while the Steelers may see the return of running back James Conner, but could still be down another key weapon.

To find out more on all those players, here's our complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's final injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 15:

Buccaneers (-4) at Lions

Despite his questionable status, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians noted on Friday that quarterback Jameis Winston is ready to go for Week 15. He progressed steadily throughout the week and was back to throwing footballs on Friday. Arians also noted that left tackle Donovan Smith will be a game-time decision, but his doubtful designation seems like he's trending in a negative direction.

Detroit has a number of players banged up leading into Sunday's tilt with Tampa. Matthew Stafford will continue to be sidelined as he didn't practice all week. They'll also be without starting left guard Joe Dahl, starting right tackle Rick Wagner and starting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson. Running back Bo Scarbrough wasn't able to practice for the second day in a row due to his rib injury, but is still questionable for Sunday. At the very least, it appears like he may be limited.

Eagles (-5.5) at Redskins

Ronald Darby's appearance on the injury report was quite a surprise for the Eagles. Friday was the first time he popped up there this week and he was limited with a hip flexor. Agholor and Barnett's statuses were still very much in question as they didn't practice all week but they, along with Howard, were all ruled out on Saturday.

With Richardson and Quinn out of the picture for Sunday, Washington will be without two of their top three receivers. On the defensive side of the ball, starting free safety Montae Nicholson is worth monitoring as he appeared as a limited participant on Friday with an ankle injury.

Bears at Packers (-4.5)

Chicago will be without receiver Taylor Gabriel as he continues to deal with his concussion. The last time the Bears saw him on the field was against the Giants in Week 12.The fact that he didn't practice all week suggested that this final designation was inevitable. The good new for the receiver unit is that Javon Wims returned to practice on Friday in limited capacity. Cordarrelle Patterson, who was limited on Thursday due to a head injury, was a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation. The Bears could also get a key piece of their defense back this week if Akiem Hicks is activated from injured reserve.

Both Graham and King were limited in practice on Friday, so they appear to be trending in a positive direction for Sunday. Graham has played in every game for Green Bay this season, while King did miss last Sunday's win over Washington. The good news for the Packers is that receiver Davante Adams (toe) was taken completely off the injury report after being limited on Thursday and Friday.

Patriots (-10) at Bengals

After missing practice on Thursday due to an eye issue, starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was taken off the injury report on Friday, signifying that he is good to go for Sunday. The offensive line could get an even bigger boost with the pending return of starting center Ted Karras, who missed last week's loss to K.C. due to a knee injury. As for the receivers: Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu are both listed as questionable, but it would be a surprise if either of them were held out.

Cincinnati's injury report is pretty straightforward. Green continues to be sidelined due to his ankle injury and Wren didn't practice on Thursday or Friday. Corner Darqueze Dennard is dealing with an illness and did not practice on Friday. That said, he is questionable for Sunday, so it appears like there is a chance he plays, barring a setback. Receiver John Ross (foot) was not listed on the injury report and will look to build off his Week 14 return to action where he played just over 50% of the offensive snaps.

Texans at Titans (-3)

All three of Houston's questionable players on the final injury report did practice in limited fashion on Friday, which does bode well for their chances on Sunday. For Fuller, he missed last week's loss to the Broncos, but says he's feeling good heading into this matchup with the Titans.

Tennessee was not able to get Derrick Henry on the practice field all week due to his injured hamstring, but the back insists that he'll play on Sunday against Houston. Despite not practicing, the team listed him as questionable, giving him at the very least a punchers chance of suiting up. This was the first time all season that Henry missed a full week of practice. Regardless of Henry's status, they will be without one offensive weapon in Adam Humphries, who didn't practice all week due to his ankle.

Seahawks (-6.5) at Panthers

Clowney was initially deemed questionable but downgraded to out later on Friday. Seattle offensive tackle Duane Brown (biceps, knee) was not listed on the final injury report, meaning he will play Sunday against the Panthers. Brown did not practice on Wednesday, returned to on action on a limited basis Thursday and was taken off the report entirely on Friday. Receiver Josh Gordon (knee) also carries no injury designation heading into this matchup.

Carolina is going to be without veteran tight end Greg Olsen for the second straight week. He was a limited participant in practice all week, but could not clear concussion protocol. The Panthers offensive line will once again be missing blindside tackle Greg Little, who last played in Week 12 before suffering an ankle injury. He did not practice all week. For guard Garrett McGhin, he popped up on the injury report as a limited participant and is doubtful for Sunday due to an ankle injury.

Broncos at Chiefs (-10)

Ja'Wuan James will be sidelined once again due to his knee injury after not practicing all week. He was able to suit up last week, but sat out the entire second half after he seemingly re-injured that knee. Rookie tight end Noah Fant was limited in practice once again after sitting out of Wednesday's session.

Damien Williams did not practice with the Chiefs on Friday, but is still listed as questionable. If he isn't ready to go for Sunday's AFC West matchup, LeSean McCoy will once again carry most of the workload in the backfield with Spencer Ware also factoring in. Frank Clark, meanwhile, practiced fully for the first time this week on Friday, so he is trending in a positive direction.

Dolphins at Giants (-3)

DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were both not wearing the red non-contact jerseys in practice on Friday and participated fully, which is a great sign for their prospects of playing on Sunday. They still will need to pass concussion protocol, however.

Eli Manning will get the start once again for the Giants as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones continues to deal with his ankle injury. The good news on Jones is that he did shed his walking boot, so it appears like he's on the mend. Manning, who completed 50% of his passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns last week, does have a pretty favorable matchup against Miami. He will, however, be without tight end Evan Engram, who will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Jaguars at Raiders (-6.5)

Jacksonville will be down its top receiver in Chark on Sunday. This isn't a total surprise as Chark didn't practice all week after suffering that ankle injury against Los Angeles in Week 14. With him on the sideline, the Jags will be looking to Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley as their top receivers.

Hunter Renfrow is the only player ruled out for the Raiders as he did not practice on Friday after being limited Thursday. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs was limited all week in practice and noted that the plan currently is for him to to play Sunday. Jacobs also said that his shoulder injury won't require offseason surgery. Trent Brown also took a positive step on Friday, returning to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

Browns (-3) at Cardinals

Cleveland will be without Olivier Vernon for the fifth time this season. He's been dealing with this knee injury dating back to Week 9 and has been hobbled by it even when he returned to action in Week 13 against Pittsburgh. Murray, meanwhile, was limited all week, but the team is electing to hold him out of Sunday's action. The good news for the Browns is that starting center JC Tretter was able to return to practice on Friday in limited capacity. Tight end David Njoku (knee) was not listed on the final injury report.

Starting left guard Justin Pugh took a step in the right direction on Friday as he was able to practice on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday. Receiver Christian Kirk and safety Budda Baker were among those who were elevated to full participants during Friday's session and carry no injury designation heading into Week 15.

Vikings (-1.5) at Chargers

The big news coming out of Minnesota is that wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was not given an injury designation for Sunday's matchup and is expected to play for the first time since Week 9. Running back Dalvin Cook (chest) wasn't given an injury designation either after being a full participant in practice. He could be looking at a big workload on Sunday with Mattison ruled out.

Nwosu is the lone player listed on the Chargers final injury report. That's good new for receiver Mike Williams, who was taken off the injury report after being limited in practice. Overall, Los Angeles is pretty healthy heading into Week 15.

Falcons at 49ers (-10.5)

Allen Bailey is going to be sidelined for Atlanta for Week 15, but it's not injury related. Meanwhile, starting corner Isaiah Oliver's status is also in doubt. The good news for the Falcons is that running back Devonta Freeman (knee) and receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) do not carry an injury designation heading into the weekend.

San Francisco being without Dee Ford and Richard Sherman was to be expected as the two are dealing with injuries they suffered last week. While there are reports out there that Sherman may be done for the rest of the regular season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that he views him as week-to-week. Shanahan did note that defensive tackle D.J. Jones will be heading to injured reserve due to his ankle injury.

Rams (-1.5) at Cowboys

Rams tight end Gerald Everett will miss his third straight game due to his knee injury. That'll continue to thrust Tyler Higbee into the top tight end spot, a role that he's run with the past few weeks. He's posted back-to-back 100-yard games to go along with seven receptions in each contest.

Vander Esch will miss his fourth consecutive game for the Cowboys due to that neck injury. Meanwhile, fellow linebacker Sean Lee did not practice all week, but the Cowboys are listing him as questionable, giving him a chance to play. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones noted on 105.3 The Fan that the teams feels good about Lee suiting up. Receiver Ventell Bryant was added to the injury report on Friday after missing practice due to a knee injury. Safety Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder) and running back Tony Pollard (ankle) were both full participants and have no injury designation heading into Sunday.

Bills at Steelers (-1.5)

Buffalo has been without offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe since Week 11 and, given that he did not practice this week, it was no surprise to see him ruled out. What will be interesting to monitor throughout the weekend is fellow offensive lineman and starting right guard Jon Feliciano, who popped up on the injury report Friday after being limited due to an illness. He is officially questionable for this critical Sunday Night Football matchup with Pittsburgh.

The fall of JuJu Smith-Schuster is an unfortunate one for Pittsburgh. At the beginning of the week there was hope that the star receiver would be able to return to action after he was a full participant on Wednesday. On Thursday, however, he was limited due to the knee injury that's kept him out for the last four games, did not suit up on Friday and is now ruled out.

Colts at Saints (-9)

Colts : CB Kenny Moore (ankle) OUT; CB Pierre Desir (groin), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) QUESTIONABLE

: CB Kenny Moore (ankle) OUT; CB Pierre Desir (groin), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) QUESTIONABLE Saints: LB Kiko Alonso (quad), G Andrus Peat (forearm), S Vonn Bell (knee), CB Patrick Robinson (calf), CB Johnson Bademosi (foot) OUT

The jury remains out on the status of Hilton for Week 15, especially after he was downgraded on Friday. The Pro Bowl wideout was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, but did not participate on Saturday. Head coach Frank Reich lists his star receiver as a true gametime decision, but the Colts are also concerned with depth in their secondary, with Moore ruled out and Desir labeled questionable.

For the Saints, no one is questionable, but the bad news is five players have been ruled out. To make matters worse, four of those five are on the defensive side of the ball, which may level the playing field even if Hilton can't play. Offensively, Peat being absent matters in a major way for Drew Brees, because it leaves a noticeable void in front of him for the Colts to potentially exploit.