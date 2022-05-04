The 2022 NFL offseason is officially here. A handful of big-name quarterbacks have already moved, but we've still got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. With the salary cap returning to form after 2021's pandemic-affected market, plenty of teams could be in for some high-priced spending.
Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2022, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason:
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Terron Armstead (30)
|OT
|Agrees to (5 years, $75M)
|2
Von Miller (33)
|EDGE
|Agrees to (6 years, $120M)
|3
J.C. Jackson (26)
|CB
|Agrees to (5 years, $82.5M)
|4
Chandler Jones (32)
|EDGE
|Agrees to (3 years, $51M)
|5
Carlton Davis (25)
|CB
|Re-signed (3 years, $45M)
|6
Brandon Scherff (30)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $49.5M)
|7
Marcus Williams (25)
|S
|Agrees to (5 years, $70M)
|8
Allen Robinson (28)
|WR
|Agrees to (3 years, $46.5M)
|9
Randy Gregory (29)
|EDGE
|Agrees to (5 years, $70M)
|10
De'Vondre Campbell (28)
|LB
|Re-signed (5 years, $50M)
|11
Laken Tomlinson (30)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $40M)
|12
Christian Kirk (25)
|WR
|Agrees to (4 years, $72M)
|13
Haason Reddick (27)
|EDGE
|Agrees to (3 years, $45M)
|14
James Daniels (24)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $26.5M)
|15
Stephon Gilmore (31)
|CB
|Agrees to (2 years, reported $23M)
|16
Quandre Diggs (29)
|S
|Re-signed (3 years, $40M)
|17
Darious Williams (29)
|CB
|Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
|18
Ryan Jensen (30)
|C
|Re-signed (3 years, $39M)
|19
Bobby Wagner (31)
|LB
|Agrees to (5 years, $50M)
|20
Tyrann Mathieu (29)
|S
|Agrees to (3 years, $33M)
|21
Emmanuel Ogbah (28)
|DL / EDGE
|Re-signed (4 years, $65M)
|22
Charvarius Ward (25)
|CB
|Agrees to (3 years, $40.5M)
|23
Trent Brown (29)
|OT
|Re-signed (2 years, $13M)
|24
Akiem Hicks (32)
|DL
|25
Foye Oluokun (26)
|LB
|Agrees to (3 years, $45M)
|26
Jadeveon Clowney (29)
|EDGE
|27
Duane Brown (36)
|OT
|28
Austin Corbett (26)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $29.25M)
|29
Rob Gronkowski (32)
|TE
|30
Bradley Bozeman (27)
|OL
|Agrees to one-year deal
|31
Odell Beckham Jr. (29)
|WR
|32
Derek Barnett (25)
|EDGE
|33
Melvin Ingram (33)
|EDGE
|34
Joe Noteboom (26)
|OT
|Re-signed (3 years, $40M)
|35
|WR
|Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
|36
D.J. Chark (25)
|WR
|Agrees to (1 year, $10M)
|37
D.J. Reed (25)
|CB
|Agrees to (3 years, $33M)
|38
D.J. Jones (27)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
|39
Alex Cappa (27)
|OG
|Agrees to (4 years, $40M)
|40
Jameis Winston (28)
|QB
|Agrees to (2 years, $28M)
|41
Donte Jackson (26)
|CB
|Re-signed (3 years, $35.18M)
|42
Morgan Moses (31)
|OT
|Agrees to (3 years, $15M)
|43
Patrick Peterson (31)
|CB
|Agrees to (1 year, TBD)
|44
Connor Williams (24)
|OG
|Agrees to (2 years, $14M)
|45
Zach Ertz (31)
|TE
|Re-signed (3 years, $31.65M)
|46
Uchenna Nwosu (25)
|EDGE
|Agrees to (2 years, $20M)
|47
Jordan Whitehead (25)
|S
|Agrees to (2 years, $14.5M)
|48
Brian Allen (26)
|C
|Re-signed (3 years, $24M)
|49
JuJu Smith-Schuster (25)
|WR
|Agrees to (1 year, $10.75M)
|50
Marcus Maye (29)
|S
|Agrees to (3 years, $28.5M)
|51
Ben Jones (32)
|C
|Re-signed (2 years, $14M)
|52
Leonard Fournette (27)
|RB
|Agrees to (3 years, up to $21M)
|53
|WR
|Agrees to (2 years, $10.5M)
|54
Leighton Vander Esch (26)
|LB
|Re-signed (1 year, $2M)
|55
Casey Hayward (32)
|CB
|Agrees to (2 years, $11M)
|56
Tyler Conklin (26)
|TE
|Agrees to (3 years, $21M)
|57
Eric Fisher (31)
|OT
|58
Michael Gallup (26)
|WR
|Re-signed (5 years, $62.5M)
|59
Foley Fatukasi (27)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
|60
Levi Wallace (26)
|CB
|Agrees to (2 years, $8M)
|61
Justin Reid (25)
|S
|Agrees to (3 years, $31.5M)
|62
C.J. Uzomah (29)
|TE
|Agrees to (3 years, $24M)
|63
Ced Wilson (26)
|WR
|Agrees to (3 years, $22.8M)
|64
Kareem Jackson (34)
|S
|Re-signed (1 year)
|65
Jaquiski Tartt (30)
|S
|66
Sebastian Joseph-Day (27)
|DT
|Agrees to (3 years, $24M)
|67
Tim Settle (24)
|DT
|Agrees to (2 years, $9M)
|68
Xavier Woods (26)
|S
|Agrees to (3 years, $15.75M)
|69
Russell Gage (26)
|WR
|Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
|70
Byron Pringle (28)
|WR
|Agrees to (1 year, $6M)
|71
Jerry Hughes (33)
|EDGE
|72
Mitchell Trubisky (27)
|QB
|Agrees to (2 years, $14.25M)
|73
James Conner (26)
|RB
|Re-signed (3 years, $21M)
|74
Dont'a Hightower (32)
|LB
|75
Calais Campbell (35)
|DL
|76
Evan Engram (27)
|TE
|Agrees to (1 year, $9M)
|77
Andrew Norwell (30)
|OG
|Agrees to (terms undisclosed)
|78
A.J. Johnson (30)
|LB
|79
Rasul Douglas (26)
|CB
|Re-signed (3 years, $21M)
|80
Larry Ogunjobi (27)
|DT
|81
Bilal Nichols (25)
|DT
|Agrees to (2 years, $11M)
|82
O.J. Howard (27)
|TE
|Agrees to (1 year, $3.5M)
|83
Terrell Edmunds (25)
|S
|84
Teddy Bridgewater (29)
|QB
|Agrees to (1 year, $6.5M)
|85
B.J. Hill (27)
|DL
|Re-signed (3 years, $30M)
|86
Rashaad Penny (26)
|RB
|Agrees to (1 year, $5.75M)
|87
Kyzir White (26)
|LB
|88
Gerald Everett (27)
|TE
|Agrees to (2 years, $12M)
|89
Braxton Berrios (26)
|WR
|Re-signed (2 years, $12M)
|90
Bryce Callahan (30)
|CB
|91
Riley Reiff (33)
|OT
|92
Anthony Barr (30)
|LB
|93
Joe Haden (33)
|CB
|94
Arden Key (26)
|EDGE
|95
A.J. Green (33)
|WR
|Agrees to 1 year deal.
|96
Robert Tonyan (28)
|TE
|Agrees to 1 year deal.
|97
Raheem Mostert (30)
|RB
|Agrees to (1 year, $3.125M)
|98
Sammy Watkins (28)
|WR
|Signing (1 year, $4M)
|99
Mark Glowinski (30)
|OG
|Agrees to (3 years, $20M)
|100
Chris Harris (32)
|CB