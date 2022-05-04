mathieu.jpg
The 2022 NFL offseason is officially here. A handful of big-name quarterbacks have already moved, but we've still got dozens of notable veterans set to hit the open market. With the salary cap returning to form after 2021's pandemic-affected market, plenty of teams could be in for some high-priced spending. 

Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered with everything you need to know right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2022, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best vets on the market. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason:

2022 NFL Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Terron Armstead (30)
OT Agrees to (5 years, $75M)
2
Von Miller (33)
EDGE Agrees to (6 years, $120M)
3
J.C. Jackson (26)
CB Agrees to (5 years, $82.5M)
4
Chandler Jones (32)
EDGE Agrees to (3 years, $51M)
5
Carlton Davis (25)
CB Re-signed (3 years, $45M)
6
Brandon Scherff (30)
OG Agrees to (3 years, $49.5M)
7
Marcus Williams (25)
S Agrees to (5 years, $70M)
8
Allen Robinson (28)
WR Agrees to (3 years, $46.5M)
9
Randy Gregory (29)
EDGE Agrees to (5 years, $70M)
10
De'Vondre Campbell (28)
LB Re-signed (5 years, $50M)
11
Laken Tomlinson (30)
OG Agrees to (3 years, $40M)
12
Christian Kirk (25)
WR Agrees to (4 years, $72M)
13
Haason Reddick (27)
EDGE Agrees to (3 years, $45M)
14
James Daniels (24)
OG Agrees to (3 years, $26.5M)
15
Stephon Gilmore (31)
CB Agrees to (2 years, reported $23M)
16
Quandre Diggs (29)
S Re-signed (3 years, $40M)
17
Darious Williams (29)
CB Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
18
Ryan Jensen (30)
C Re-signed (3 years, $39M)
19
Bobby Wagner (31)
LB Agrees to (5 years, $50M)
20
Tyrann Mathieu (29)
S Agrees to (3 years, $33M)
21
Emmanuel Ogbah (28)
DL / EDGE Re-signed (4 years, $65M)
22
Charvarius Ward (25)
CB Agrees to (3 years, $40.5M)
23
Trent Brown (29)
OT Re-signed (2 years, $13M)
24
Akiem Hicks (32)
DL

25
Foye Oluokun (26)
LB Agrees to (3 years, $45M)
26
Jadeveon Clowney (29)
EDGE

27
Duane Brown (36)
OT

28
Austin Corbett (26)
OG Agrees to (3 years, $29.25M)
29
Rob Gronkowski (32)
TE

30
Bradley Bozeman (27)
OL Agrees to one-year deal
31
Odell Beckham Jr. (29)
WR

32
Derek Barnett (25)
EDGE

33
Melvin Ingram (33)
EDGE

34
Joe Noteboom (26)
OT Re-signed (3 years, $40M)
35
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (27)
WR Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
36
D.J. Chark (25)
WR Agrees to (1 year, $10M)
37
D.J. Reed (25)
CB Agrees to (3 years, $33M)
38
D.J. Jones (27)
DT Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
39
Alex Cappa (27)
OG Agrees to (4 years, $40M)
40
Jameis Winston (28)
QB Agrees to (2 years, $28M)
41
Donte Jackson (26)
CB Re-signed (3 years, $35.18M)
42
Morgan Moses (31)
OT Agrees to (3 years, $15M)
43
Patrick Peterson (31)
CB Agrees to (1 year, TBD)
44
Connor Williams (24)
OG Agrees to (2 years, $14M)
45
Zach Ertz (31)
TE Re-signed (3 years, $31.65M)
46
Uchenna Nwosu (25)
EDGE Agrees to (2 years, $20M)
47
Jordan Whitehead (25)
S Agrees to (2 years, $14.5M)
48
Brian Allen (26)
C Re-signed (3 years, $24M)
49
JuJu Smith-Schuster (25)
WR Agrees to (1 year, $10.75M)
50
Marcus Maye (29)
S Agrees to (3 years, $28.5M)
51
Ben Jones (32)
C Re-signed (2 years, $14M)
52
Leonard Fournette (27)
RB Agrees to (3 years, up to $21M)
53
Cordarrelle Patterson (31)
WR Agrees to (2 years, $10.5M)
54
Leighton Vander Esch (26)
LB Re-signed (1 year, $2M)
55
Casey Hayward (32)
CB Agrees to (2 years, $11M)
56
Tyler Conklin (26)
TE Agrees to (3 years, $21M)
57
Eric Fisher (31)
OT

58
Michael Gallup (26)
WR Re-signed (5 years, $62.5M)
59
Foley Fatukasi (27)
DT Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
60
Levi Wallace (26)
CB Agrees to (2 years, $8M)
61
Justin Reid (25)
S Agrees to (3 years, $31.5M)
62
C.J. Uzomah (29)
TE Agrees to (3 years, $24M)
63
Ced Wilson (26)
WR Agrees to (3 years, $22.8M)
64
Kareem Jackson (34)
S Re-signed (1 year)
65
Jaquiski Tartt (30)
S

66
Sebastian Joseph-Day (27)
DT Agrees to (3 years, $24M)
67
Tim Settle (24)
DT Agrees to (2 years, $9M)
68
Xavier Woods (26)
S Agrees to (3 years, $15.75M)
69
Russell Gage (26)
WR Agrees to (3 years, $30M)
70
Byron Pringle (28)
WR Agrees to (1 year, $6M)
71
Jerry Hughes (33)
EDGE

72
Mitchell Trubisky (27)
QB Agrees to (2 years, $14.25M)
73
James Conner (26)
RB Re-signed (3 years, $21M)
74
Dont'a Hightower (32)
LB

75
Calais Campbell (35)
DL

76
Evan Engram (27)
TE Agrees to (1 year, $9M)
77
Andrew Norwell (30)
OG Agrees to (terms undisclosed)
78
A.J. Johnson (30)
LB

79
Rasul Douglas (26)
CB Re-signed (3 years, $21M)
80
Larry Ogunjobi (27)
DT

81
Bilal Nichols (25)
DT Agrees to (2 years, $11M)
82
O.J. Howard (27)
TE Agrees to (1 year, $3.5M)
83
Terrell Edmunds (25)
S

84
Teddy Bridgewater (29)
QB Agrees to (1 year, $6.5M)
85
B.J. Hill (27)
DL Re-signed (3 years, $30M)
86
Rashaad Penny (26)
RB Agrees to (1 year, $5.75M)
87
Kyzir White (26)
LB

88
Gerald Everett (27)
TE Agrees to (2 years, $12M)
89
Braxton Berrios (26)
WR Re-signed (2 years, $12M)
90
Bryce Callahan (30)
CB

91
Riley Reiff (33)
OT

92
Anthony Barr (30)
LB

93
Joe Haden (33)
CB

94
Arden Key (26)
EDGE

95
A.J. Green (33)
WR Agrees to 1 year deal.
96
Robert Tonyan (28)
TE Agrees to 1 year deal.
97
Raheem Mostert (30)
RB Agrees to (1 year, $3.125M)
98
Sammy Watkins (28)
WR Signing (1 year, $4M)
99
Mark Glowinski (30)
OG Agrees to (3 years, $20M)
100
Chris Harris (32)
CB