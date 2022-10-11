|
|
|CLEM
|FSU
No. 4 Clemson looks to extend Florida State's slide
No. 4 Clemson will aim to keep its unbeaten record intact when it visits Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) suffered a second straight loss last week, blowing a 17-3 halftime lead in a 19-17 road loss at then-No. 14 NC State.
The Seminoles outgained the Wolfpack 387-307, but were hurt by two Jordan Travis interceptions -- one of which came in the end zone with 38 seconds left.
Travis completed 15 of 30 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. It was his second-lowest yardage total of the season and his first multi-interception game of the year, having thrown just one pick in his first five games.
Still, overall, Travis has had a solid season and is a big reason why Florida State started the year 4-0. According to Pro Football Focus, his offensive grade of 91.1 ranks fourth nationally among FBS quarterbacks.
"We (have) got to do a good job of understanding that it's on all of us. We could've put (Travis) in a better situation," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "Mistakes are going to happen."
Florida State has to do a better job of limiting such mistakes, especially when it faces Clemson (6-0, 4-0). The Tigers lead the conference in takeaways and have the 26th-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 18.3 points per game.
Clemson's offense has been impressive, too. The Tigers have scored 30 points or more in each game this season and are averaging 39.3 per game.
The offensive attack has been powered by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and running back Will Shipley. Uiagalelei has completed 63.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,462 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Shipley has paced the ground game with 446 yards and eight scores on 76 carries.
Uiagalelei has also rushed for 311 yards and three scores. Clemson averages 4.6 yards per carry as a team, but coach Dabo Swinney thinks the run game can still improve.
"We can get a lot better. It's making the right decisions in the run game. A lot of it will come on our quarterback, too," Swinney said. "It's about trusting things, pressing blocks, everything syncing up. Sometimes someone tries to do too much. It's your tight ends, receivers doing a good job on the second and third level. It's your RPOs off of it, your screen game, a lot going on. D.J. has been a huge factor for us."
Swinney said that defensive tackle Bryan Bresee -- the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country -- is expected to play this week, while senior cornerback Sheridan Jones is day-to-day.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said this week that running back Treshaun Ward (collarbone) will not need surgery, but it's unclear if he will play against the Tigers.
"(Ward) will do everything in his power to be available," Norvell said. "But we will see as things play out throughout the week."
Clemson is 14-20 all-time against Florida State but is currently riding a six-game winning streak in the series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
203 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 27 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Travis
13 QB
170 PaYds, PaTD, 54 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|367
|366
|Total Plays
|61
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|196
|Rush Attempts
|38
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|203
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|20-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-67
|3-17
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|15/23
|203
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|19
|110
|0
|36
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|12
|27
|1
|10
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|6
|27
|0
|14
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|76
|1
|59
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|6
|6
|48
|0
|11
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|5
|2
|40
|1
|31
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|3
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|3
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|47
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|3
|49.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|69.0
|69
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|20/36
|170
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|7
|69
|0
|20
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|11
|68
|0
|25
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|13
|54
|1
|20
|
W. Rector 19 TE
|W. Rector
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|11
|6
|75
|0
|22
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|8
|6
|45
|0
|14
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|3
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|5
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|2
|38.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|15.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(4:18 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 41(5:00 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; T.Bethune at FSU 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 46(5:45 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer; D.McLendon at FSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(6:31 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(7:13 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 31(7:57 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 40 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at CLE 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(8:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at CLE 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:22 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at CLE 29.
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 6(9:27 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 6. Catch made by J.Douglas at CLE 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Douglas for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 4(10:17 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to CLE 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; M.Murphy at CLE 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 4(10:22 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(10:56 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Wilson at CLE 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 4.
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 49(11:17 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 26 for 25 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 26.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FSU 49(11:19 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(11:45 - 4th) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; T.Simpson at FSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 7(11:57 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 53 yards to FSU 40 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by J.Phillips.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 7(12:02 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 4(12:42 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at CLE 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 4(12:48 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FSU 4(12:52 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 2(13:30 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to CLE 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 2(13:35 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 2(13:39 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FSU 8(13:39 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on CLE-S.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 22(14:24 - 4th) J.Travis scrambles to CLE 8 for 14 yards. J.Travis ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by L.Toafili at CLE 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at CLE 22.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - FSU 40(0:22 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at CLE 46 for yards (R.Orhorhoro) PENALTY on CLE-R.Orhorhoro Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 38(1:01 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 38. Catch made by O.Wilson at CLE 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; R.Mickens at CLE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 38(1:09 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for FSU.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 44(1:24 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 44. Catch made by L.Toafili at CLE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson; J.Phillips at CLE 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(1:40 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips; T.Simpson at CLE 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 41(2:01 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at FSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FSU 41(2:07 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 33(2:42 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll; R.Mickens at FSU 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(3:05 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; X.Thomas at FSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 38(3:14 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to FSU 21 Center-P.Florenzo. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 21. Tackled by J.Phillips; K.Maguire at FSU 20.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CLEM 43(3:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-W.Putnam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 42(4:27 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Jones at CLE 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 40(5:04 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at CLE 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(5:31 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at CLE 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - FSU 25(5:38 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards to CLE 35 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 25(5:42 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - FSU 30(6:11 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by J.Douglas at FSU 30. Gain of yards. J.Douglas ran out of bounds. PENALTY on FSU-J.Douglas Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(6:53 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; L.Bentley at FSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(7:32 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at FSU 25.
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CLEM 24(7:36 - 3rd) B.Potter 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - CLEM 15(8:21 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to FSU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at FSU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CLEM 15(8:26 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(8:30 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU End Zone for yards. D.Uiagalelei for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(8:58 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; J.Robinson at FSU 5.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 22(9:29 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by W.Shipley at FSU 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; R.Green at FSU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(10:07 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by P.Mafah at FSU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs; D.McLendon at FSU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(10:41 - 3rd) A.Williams rushed to FSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 27(11:14 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 27. Catch made by P.Mafah at FSU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 23.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 27(11:43 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to FSU 17 for 10 yards. D.Uiagalelei ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CLE-A.Randall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 35(12:20 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by P.Mafah at FSU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.DeLoach at FSU 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(12:31 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
4 & 5 - FSU 30(12:38 - 3rd) W.Rector rushed to FSU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at FSU 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - FSU 23(13:21 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at FSU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 20(14:04 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at FSU 23.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:41 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at FSU 20.
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(14:48 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 31. Catch made by D.Allen at FSU 31. Gain of 31 yards. D.Allen for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(0:05 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at FSU 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(0:13 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson at FSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:19 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(0:24 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU End Zone for 5 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 6(0:28 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 5.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(0:47 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 6 for 36 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 6.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 12 - FSU 48(0:55 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 42 for -6 yards (M.Murphy) J.Travis FUMBLES forced by M.Murphy. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-T.Davis at FSU 42. Tackled by FSU at FSU 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(1:23 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at FSU 48.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 31(1:31 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 50 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips at FSU 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(1:51 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; J.Trotter at FSU 31.
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CLEM 37(1:57 - 2nd) B.Potter 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 30(2:01 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(2:10 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(2:12 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 34(2:27 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; J.Verse at FSU 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(3:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by D.Allen at FSU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(3:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 46(3:41 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to FSU 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(4:13 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; J.Robinson at CLE 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 40(4:59 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at CLE 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 34(5:22 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 34. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at CLE 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(5:58 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at CLE 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - FSU 31(6:04 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 39(6:47 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to CLE 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Trotter at CLE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 39(6:56 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 39(7:02 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(7:30 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to CLE 39 for 20 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 30(7:55 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at FSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(8:19 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Henry; J.Trotter at FSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(8:27 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 7. Catch made by J.Briningstool at FSU 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Briningstool for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(8:47 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 7.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 25(9:18 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by A.Williams at FSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FSU 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(9:57 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Robinson at FSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:01 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(10:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to FSU 42. Catch made by W.Shipley at FSU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at FSU 31.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 44(10:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; S.Brown at FSU 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 45(11:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to FSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; S.Brown at FSU 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - CLEM 41(12:29 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to FSU 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at FSU 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(13:08 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 41 for -6 yards (D.McLendon)
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 28(13:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 28. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Cooper at CLE 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(14:06 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at CLE 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:55 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ray; L.Warner at CLE 26.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - FSU 1(15:00 - 2nd) D.Lundy rushed to CLE End Zone for 1 yards. D.Lundy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 6(0:17 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to CLE 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at CLE 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 6(0:23 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 5(0:57 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Page at CLE 6.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 6(1:22 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 12(1:44 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 7(1:58 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to CLE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Phillips at CLE 6. PENALTY on FSU-M.Pittman Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(2:44 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to CLE 7 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at CLE 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 21(3:08 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 21. Catch made by M.Pittman at CLE 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(3:42 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; T.Simpson at CLE 21.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 31(3:49 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman. PENALTY on CLE-J.Phillips Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 31(3:55 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(4:33 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to CLE 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; K.Henry at CLE 31.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 35(5:10 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by M.McClain at FSU 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at CLE 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 31(5:52 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bentley at FSU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(6:29 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 29. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; X.Thomas at FSU 31.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 7(6:45 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 7. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 7. Gain of 22 yards. J.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Davis; M.Maloney at FSU 14. PENALTY on FSU-B.Courtney Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(7:01 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 41. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 41. Gain of 59 yards. A.Williams for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 36(7:25 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at CLE 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 29(7:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at CLE 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(8:11 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; A.Dent at CLE 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - FSU 36(8:23 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to CLE 27 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 8 - FSU 49(9:01 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 36 for -15 yards (M.Murphy)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FSU 49(9:06 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(9:31 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; J.Trotter at CLE 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 18 - CLEM 28(9:39 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 54 yards to FSU 18 Center-H.Caspersen. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 18. Tackled by K.Maguire; J.Phillips at FSU 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 23 - CLEM 23(10:18 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 23. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at CLE 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 38(10:21 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen. PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(10:52 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at CLE 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 34(11:19 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; A.Dent at CLE 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(11:41 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at CLE 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 20(11:46 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to CLE End Zone for 20 yards. J.Travis for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(12:21 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to CLE 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 20.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(12:55 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to CLE 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 47(13:24 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by M.McClain at CLE 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; T.Simpson at CLE 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 50(13:50 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to CLE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; A.Mukuba at CLE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 50(13:53 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(14:16 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; J.Trotter at FSU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 32(14:34 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at FSU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at FSU 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:12 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
30
30
4th 0:00 ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 2:56 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 4:47 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 7:04 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 10:12 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 2:30 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:57 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 14:55 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC