2019 NFL Mock Draft: Nick Bosa, Clelin Ferrell selected with first two picks

Let's peek ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft which almost assuredly will be headlined by a stellar defensive line class. Heck, Clemson could have three defensive linemen go in Round 1 alone.

If you think your favorite team is picking too high, please note this mock draft order is based on SportsLine's projections before the 2018 NFL Draft.

1. Cleveland Browns

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. The consensus is that Nick could be better than his brother, Joey. He's already turned in two high-quality seasons at Ohio State and is primed for a monster year in 2018.

2. New York Giants

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell is a long, explosive defensive end who tallied 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss a season ago. Many -- including myself -- thought he'd have been a first-or second-round pick in 2018. He'd fill a big need on the edge for New York.

3. New York Jets

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The Jets have to start building around Sam Darnold at wide receiver. Brown has the size of an outside chain-mover but thrives after the catch. He had 75 grabs, 1,252 yards and 11 scores last season.

4. Chicago Bears

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Oliver is freakishly athletic and was probably the best run-stopping interior defensive linemen in college football a year ago. I'm fully expecting his sack number to jump near double-digits this season. The Bears could use more beef on the inside.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The Bengals can't hang onto Andy Dalton forever. With Lock they'd get a quarterback with a huge arm who may need time before being named the starter.

6. Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Herbert doesn't have as much arm strength as Lock, but he's very athletic and always keeps his head up when improvising. He'd be a fun central point of an Adam Gase offense.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Williams has been outstanding since the moment he stepped on the field in Tuscaloosa, and after rebuilding their defense this offseason, the Buccaneers get Jameis Winston and Ronald Jones a high-caliber edge blocker early in the 2019 draft.

8. Washington Redskins

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Cornerback very well may be a huge need for Washington next season given Josh Norman's age, and the lack of depth behind him. Baker probably would've gone on Day Two in 2018 and should have another fine season for the Bulldogs this year.

9. Denver Broncos

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Broncos linebacker group could use an infusion of young talent -- beyond the addition of Josey Jewell in the 2018 draft -- and White seems to be on the fast track to have a Roquan Smith type of reputation in the draft community. He led the SEC in tackles as a sophomore last season.

10. Buffalo Bills

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Staying in their backyard to fill a gigantic need, the Bills get Josh Allen a big, physical downfield threat in Johnson who's deceptively agile in space. In 2018, the 6-foot-2 wideout had 76 catches, 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns.

11. Oakland Raiders

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Williams and Baker will likely battle it out for the crown of best SEC cornerback and first defensive back selected in the 2019 draft. Both are twitchy and very aware in coverage. The Raiders need a difference-maker on the outside.

12. Indianapolis Colts

Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan. Gary is a hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle and would be a perfect addition to a Colts defense in need of top talent up front.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Cardinals must address the offensive tackle spot heading into Year Two of the Josh Rosen era. Little is a dancing bear on the edge.

14. Seattle Seahawks

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson. Seattle could go secondary here, but they instead continue to fortify their defensive front seven with a super-strong, skilled hybrid. He can two-gap and can be a speed-to-power penetrator.

15. Detroit Lions

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama. Davis wreaks havoc inside and the Lions could be in need of pass-rushing help on the interior of their defensive line.

16. Tennessee Titans

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. Fant is a tall, athletic tight end who'd be a logical replacement for Delanie Walker. He had 11 touchdowns in 2017.

17. Carolina Panthers

Ross Pierschbacher, OG, Alabama. Pierschbacher is a former top recruit and displayed impressive mobility and accuracy at the second level last season. He'd fill in nicely for the departed Andrew Norwell.

18. San Francisco 49ers

Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami. Richards is a lanky speedster who has averaged 18.8 yards per reception in his two seasons at Miami and would be a welcomed addition to the receiver group in San Francisco for Jimmy Garoppolo.

19. Atlanta Falcons

Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State. McGovern is a solid interior lineman with the size of an offensive tackle. The Falcons could use more workhorses up front for Matt Ryan and a talented running back committee.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. Finley is a reliable quick-strike passer who could learn from Philip Rivers for a season before taking over in 2020.

21. Dallas Cowboys

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. In two seasons at Florida State, Burns has accumulated 13 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He's long with impressive burst off the snap. The future of DeMarcus Lawrence will have a major impact on Dallas' need on the edge.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky. Allen has been a dynamic disruptor on Kentucky's defense for two seasons and the 6-4, 230-pounder would be an ideal stand-up outside linebacker in Baltimore.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Wilkins is a wide, super-experienced defensive tackle who's better two-gapping than anything else but has some juice when asked to get upfield.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn. Stidham understood his role as a game-manager in a run-heavy offense at Auburn in 2017. With another strong season for the Tigers, he could find himself as a first-round pick for a club with a similar offensive identity in Jacksonville.

25. Green Bay Packers (from NO)

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. Samuel is in the mold of Randall Cobb, an ultra-shifty offensive weapon with serious downfield speed. Cobb may not be in Green Bay in 2019.

26. Houston Texans

Trey Adams, OT, Washington. Adams would've been picked on one of the first two days in the 2018 draft had it not been for an injury that shortened his season. The Texans need to build the offensive line in front of Deshaun Watson.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. Benzschawel had a fine season for the Badgers in 2017 and should continue to bulldoze defensive linemen on Wisconsin's overpowering front. The Chiefs have two sound tackles yet could use another reliable guard.

28. Los Angeles Rams

Collin Johnson, WR, Texas. Johnson is a mismatch on the outside at around 6-6 with the ability to come down with the football in contested-catch situations. The Rams have surrounded Jared Goff with a good supporting cast and get him some size at wideout with Johnson.

29. Green Bay Packers

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Allen is an NFL-sized, run-plugging defensive end. With an uptick in pressure numbers in 2018, he should be on the Packers radar, a team in need of an imposing edge-rushing presence.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama. Jennings is an oversized inside linebacker who's set up to be a tackling machine on Alabama's defense this upcoming season. The Steelers are likely to have a need at that spot next year.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. Brown is a ridiculous YAC wideout who was a game-breaker down the field for Baker Mayfield last season. He'd be a perfect complement to Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor in Philly.

32. New England Patriots

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia. Grier amassed huge numbers in his first year as the Mountaineers starter, and with monster David Sills and possession wideout Gary Jennings back in Morgantown, he's bound to tear up the Big 12 again. At some point, the Patriots need to plan for the future at quarterback.