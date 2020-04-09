2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Two receivers crack top 10, two running backs in top 25 and entire top 250
Here is Ryan Wilson's 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
The 2020 NFL Draft is almost here. We've broken down the quarterbacks, cornerbacks, tight ends and unveiled our seven-round mock draft. All that's left, other the the big event itself, is our big board. So here it is, our top 250 players:
Wilson's top 250 prospects
1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
5. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
6. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
7. Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
10. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
No surprises here. Chase Young is the top player in this class and he has a chance to be really, really special in the NFL. Joe Burrow's 2019 season at LSU was the best in college football history, and Isaiah Simmons' versatility coupled with his athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect. CeeDee Lamb is our WR1, just ahead of Jerry Jeudy, and Javon Kinlaw, the playmaking defensive tackle out of South Carolina, rounds out the top 10.
11. Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
12. Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
13. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
14. Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
15. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
16. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
17. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
18. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
19. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
20. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
21. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
22. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
23. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
25. Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
Tristan Wirfs' athleticism shone through at the combine but his versatility was on display throughout his college career; he's our second-rated offensive tackle behind only Jedrick Wills. Henry Ruggs is the fastest wide receiver in this class but he's much more than just a deep threat; he dropped just one pass last season and can run a variety of routes.
C.J. Henderson is our CB2 and if he can clean up his tackling he could be a special player in the NFL. Patrick Queen had a phenomenal season at LSU and he's parlayed that into a likely first-round pick. He edges out Kenneth Murray for our LB1. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor may not end up going in the first round but they're top-25 players. Center Cesar Ruiz comes in at No. 25 and there's a good chance he does, in fact, hear his name called in Round 1.
26. Josh Jones, OL, Houston
27. Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
28. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
29. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
30. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
31. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
32. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
33. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
34. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
35. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
36. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
37. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
38. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
39. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
40. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
41. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
42. Austin Jackson, OL, USC
43. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
44. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
46. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
47. Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
48. Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia
49. Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
50. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
Cornerback Jeff Gladney is just 5-foot-10 but he plays much bigger; he's a fast, physical playmaker who will have a chance to contribute immediately. Brandon Aiyuk is a raw talent who not only excels in yards after the catch but he's also a dangerous return man. K.J. Hamler reminds us of a cross between Phillip Dorsett and DeSean Jackson, and he's a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Jordan Love is our QB3 though despite a forgettable 2019 season, but his 2018 tape was impressive and teams that are willing to let him grow into the job could be handsomely rewarded in a few years. A.J. Epenesa struggled with consistency during the season and didn't have a great combine and it could see him slip out of the first round. Justin Herbert is our QB4 based solely on his underwhelming tape in 2018 and 2019; his physical tools are off the charts and he could be good in the right system.
Terrell Lewis could end up being one of the best pass rushers in this class but injuries in 2017 and 2018 seem him fall down the board. Isaiah Wilson was the "other" tackle at Georgia, playing opposite Andrew Thomas, but he quietly had a very good 2019 campaign and that could translate into being a second-round pick.
51. Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State
52. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
53. Ashtyn Davis, S, California
54. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
55. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
56. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
58. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
59. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
60. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
61. Lucas Niang, OL, TCU
62. Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn
63. Robert Hunt, OT , Louisiana-Lafayette
64. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
65. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
66. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
67. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
68. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
69. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
70. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
71. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
72. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
73. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
74. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
75. Amik Robertson, CB, Lousiana Tech
76. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
77. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
78. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
79. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
80. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
81. DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
82. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
83. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
84. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
85. Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple
86. John Simpson, OL, Clemson
87. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
88. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
89. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse
90. Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
91. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
92. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
93. Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU
94. Nick Harris, OL, Washington
95. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
96. Zack Moss, RB, Utah
97. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
98. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
99. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
100. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
Jeremy Chinn is a small-school safety who balled out at the Senior Bowl and had a solid combine too -- to the point that there's legit first-round buzz surrounding him. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is our RB4 and few players did more to improve their draft stock over the course of 2019 than he did. Van Jefferson is one of the best route runners in this draft class and he will contribute immediately to the team that takes him.
Pass rusher Curtis Weaver put up gaudy numbers at Boise State but questions about his athleticism and the level of competition will likely see him fall to Day 2. Jacob Eason is our QB5, though if he returned to Washington for 2020 he'd be a sure-fire first-rounder next year. Tight end Adam Trautman comes from FCS Dayton but he played like he was from a Power 5 program at the Senior Bowl. Akeem Davis-Gaither is another hybrid LB/S with the athleticism to line up just about anywhere on the field.
101. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
102. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
103. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
104. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
105. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
106. Geno Stone, S, Iowa
107. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
108. Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
109. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
110. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
111. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
112. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
113. Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
114. James Proche, WR, SMU
115. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
116. Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
117. Trey Adams, OL, Washington
118. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
119. Cam Brown, LB, Penn State
120. Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's (MN)
121. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
122. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
123. Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
124. Brandon Jones, S, Texas
125. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
126. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
127. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
128. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
129. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
130. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
131. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa
132. Matt Peart, OT , Connecticut
133. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
134. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
135. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
136. Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
137. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
138. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
139. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
140. Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
141. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
142. Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State
143. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
144. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
145. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
146. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
147. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
148. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
149. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
150. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
Jalen Hurts is our QB6 but there's a chance his athleticism and versatility sees him sneak into Round 2. Devin Duvernay is a track star who plays in the slot and moves like a running back. Meanwhile, A.J. Dillon is a 250-pound running back who ran in the 4.5s at the combine and spent his college career dragging hapless defenders up and down the field. Offensive tackle Ben Bartch is from Division III St. John's but he looked right at home at the Senior Bowl.
Wideout Tyler Johnson put up insane numbers at Minnesota but he didn't earn a Senior Bowl invite and chose not to run at the combine, which could lead to him falling to Day 3. QB Jake Fromm is one of the smartest players in this class but the overall lack of athleticism makes it hard to project him as an NFL starter. Kenny Willekes is a high-motor edge rusher who could excel as a situational pass rusher.
151. John Reid, CB, Penn State
152. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
153. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
154. Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State
155. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
156. Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State
157. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
158. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
159. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma St
160. Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss
161. Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
162. Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
163. Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
164. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
165. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
166. Darius Anderson, RB, TCU
167. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
168. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
169. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
170. Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
171. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
172. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL)
173. Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
174. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
175. Evan Weaver, LB, California
176. Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss
177. Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia
178. Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
179. Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
180. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
181. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn
182. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
183. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
184. Oluwole Betiku, EDGE, Illinois
185. Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn
186. Jared Mayden, S, Alabama
187. Kendall Coleman, EDGE, Syracuse
188. Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State
189. Raymond Calais , RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
190. McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
191. Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
192. Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State
193. Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
194. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
195. Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami (FL)
196. Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
197. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
198. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
199. Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida
200. Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
Boise State's John Hightower is a legit deep threat who would benefit by adding a few pounds. And South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor is a raw, athletic high-upside development prospect a lot of NFL teams are intrigued by. Alabama's Anfernee Jennings may not be the athlete of former teammate Terrell Lewis but he's a team leader with a non-stop motor.
Michigan guard Michael Onwenu is a mountain of a man who moves well for his size. Louisiana-Lafayette's Raymond Calais is only 5-foot-8 but he is a burner who can score from just about anywhere on the field. And Virginia's Joe Reed has the versatility to line up anywhere while also serving as a dangerous return man.
201. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
202. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
203. Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson
204. Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State
205. Charlie Heck, OL, North Carolina
206. Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech
207. Levante Bellamy, RB, W Michigan
208. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
209. Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest
210. Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
211. Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
212. Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
213. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
214. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
215. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (FL)
216. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
217. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
218. Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
219. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
220. JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
221. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
222. Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
223. Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
224. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
225. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
226. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State
227. Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee
228. Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State
229. Christopher Fredrick, CB, Syracuse
230. Tipa Galeai, EDGE, Utah State
231. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
232. Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple
233. Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia
234. Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
235. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
236. Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota
237. Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State
238. David Woodward, LB, Utah State
239. T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina
240. James Smith-Williams, EDGE, NC State
241. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
242. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
243. Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
244. Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah
245. Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State
246. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor
247. Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
248. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
249. Scott Frantz, OL, Kansas State
250. Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson is more slot receiver than tight end but he's a matchup problem down the middle of the field. Wake Forest's Justin Strnad is a tackling machine who suffered a pectoral injury that cut short his 2019 season; otherwise he'd talked about more in the weeks leading up to the draft. Minnesota's Carter Coughlin might have the highest motor in this class but he'll need to gain weight to be anything more than a situational pass rusher and special teamer.
Tennessee's Jauan Jennings is a big target who excels at contested catches but his slow 40 time will likely seem him slip to Day 3. North Carolina safety Myles Dorn has all the physical attributes you look for in a playmaker but poor tackling and suspect angles contributed to his inconsistent season; if he can clean that up, he could be a Day 3 steal.
