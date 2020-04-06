Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pass on quarterback, Patriots grab Jordan Love
That's right, it's a seven-round mock draft
The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and it promises to be unlike any draft we've ever experienced -- mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic that will keep NFL owners, general managers and coaches in their homes during the three-day event, but also because there's a real chance for a lot of excitement early in the proceedings as quarterback-needy teams vie for the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.
There are no trades in this mock draft (it's our 31st mock draft dating back to September!) but it does include all seven rounds which, if nothing else, should keep you occupied for a good half-hour.
Alright, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE. NO MATTER WHAT, DON'T DO IT.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
There are no trades in this seven-round mock draft but Tagovailoa appears to have cleared every medical hurdle and if he's anywhere close to 100 percent several teams will try to trade up and get him. For now, #TankingforTua works for the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe the Chargers go in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for the Chiefs to win the division.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Panthers' defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of Carolina's D.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Cardinals gave D.J. Humphries a three-year extension and Wirfs would solidify the right tackle position on an offense that now includes DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Jags traded Nick Foles to the Bears and it's unclear if Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer. If Herbert falls here Jacksonville could pass on an offensive lineman to get a franchise QB.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Cleveland gets its left tackle of the future. The Browns selected a Thomas who played offensive tackle in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft; that career ended with Hall of Fame credentials. The hope is that a similar fate awaits the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Typically when you talk about freak athletes at the top of the draft, you're referring to cornerbacks, edge rushers and wideouts. We're 11 picks in and arguably the most athletic group so far is the three offensive linemen. Mekhi Becton is a mammoth of a man -- 6-foot-7, 364 pounds -- who also ran a mind-boggling 5.1 40-time. He's as light on his feet as someone 150 pounds lighter, and he told us in Indy that he can two-hand reverse dunk with no problem. Watching him move in space we have no trouble believing him.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The team heads to Las Vegas with plenty of questions, but CeeDee Lamb would give Jon Gruden an immediate playmaker to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Lamb is the toughest WR in this class and he's coming off a remarkable season for the Sooners where he averaged more than 20 yards per reception. The two biggest questions he must answer: Can he consistently beat press coverage, something he rarely saw in the Big 12?
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and Jeudy, who is the best route runner in this class, would join a WR corps that includes Deebo Samuel, the 2019 second-round pick coming off a fantastic rookie campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Bucs don't move up for a OT but they take the best available at No. 14. Jones had a fantastic 2019 season and an even better Senior Bowl, and in Tampa he'll be tasked with protecting 43-year-old Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season and he can score from anywhere on the field?
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Atlanta has been relatively quiet in free agency but the defense has to improve. Chaisson is the second-best pass rusher in this class and he could make an immediate impact.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Byron Jones is gone and Henderson is the No. 2 cornerback in this class. He's fast and great in coverage. He needs to work on his tackling but that's a much easier fix than defending some of the NFL's best WRs.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw is the best pass-rushing interior linemen in this draft and Miami has to improve their ability to get after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney is 5-foot-10 but he plays like he's 6-foot-1. He's fast, physical and routinely makes plays on the ball. Las Vegas' defense will be much improved with him out there.
Round 1 - Pick 20
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell won't replace Jalen Ramsey all by himself but he's a good start. He reminds us of former Clemson teammate Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-rounder a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Philly needs to get Carson Wentz better weapons and few players are more explosive than Mims, who showed out at the Senior Bowl and the combine.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Minnesota is now without Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Upgrading the cornerback position is imperative and it starts with Fulton, who is coming off a strong season for LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
We don't think Love will last this long but because there are no trades in this mock draft, he falls to New England, who will not let him get away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker who gives New Orleans even more speed on their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson balled out at the combine and that effort, in addition to his '19 season with Joe Burrow, makes him a solid first-rounder, and one who can excel from the slot in Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Hey, look at that, a running back in Round 1! Miami has a ton of picks and improving the players in Tua's immediate vincinity seems like a sound strategy, especailly after devoting much of free agency to fixing the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Justin Britt in final year of a three-year deal, and Ruiz, who is the best pass-blocking center in this class, can also play guard.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen feels like a Baltimore player. Josh Bynes left for the Bengals and one of the few holes on this defense is at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Jurrell Casey was No. 2 on the team in sacks last season with five and he's now in Denver. Gross-Matos is still growing into his body and he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Aaron Rodgers needs playmakers and Reagor could end up being one of the best WRs to come out of this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Kansas City could choose to trade out of this pick, but Baun could be an option too. He was an edge rusher at Wisconsin but has the ability to play on the weakside too. His versatility could be attractive in Kansas City's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa's pedestrian combine seems him slip to the top of Round 2 but he showed glimpses of first-round ability at Iowa.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
If Shenault is healthy he's a game-changer. He plays faster than he timed at the combine and Philip Rivers will find a way to get him the ball in Indy.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
One of our favorite players in this draft class. Detroit is in win-now mode and CEH's versatility facilitates that.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney can play deep centerfield, closer to the line of scrimmage and in the slot.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Chargers O-line needs to get better, even if they're not drafting a QB in Round 1. Cleveland is a good athlete who moves well in space.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Igbinoghene comes from a family of sprinters and his 2019 tape is fun to watch. Meanwhile, Carolina gets some much needed help in the secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Miami's rebuilding process continues with the 'other' offensive tackle at Georgia, Isaiah Wilson.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Houston needs to improve its pass rush and Davidson, who can play inside or out, accomplishes that.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Chinn is one of the most athletic players in this class and he can play safety or linebacker.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore put up impressive numbers at the combine and he gives Jacksonville a much-needed big body in the middle of the defense.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt played right tackle in college but he's likely destined to kick inside in the NFL. Wherever he ends up, he'll upgrade Chicago's O-line.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Anthony Castonzo and Braden Smith have contracts that expire after 2021 and there's no experienced depth behind them. Jackson is a polarizing player in this class but his upside is undeniable.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson flahsed first-round talent last year and in Denver he'll help fill the void left by Chris Harris.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Atlanta continues to stock the defensive side of the ball. Madubuike is a spark plug who can both play the run and rush the passer.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman is a big target who excels at contested catches. He'll make life easier for Sam Darnold.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk is a four-down player who is only scratching the surface on his abilities. He'll stretch the field, making life easier for JuJu & Co.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Injuries are the big concerns with Winfield, who is a first-round talent. If he's healthy, this is a steal.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Teams have questions about Delpit's long speed, as well as his tackling issues last season. When healthy, he's a playmaking centerfielder.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Davis has a track background and he excels at patrolling centerfield.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
There's a case that Taylor is the best back in this class. He'll be the perfect complement for Devin Singletary in Buffalo.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
If Lewis can stay healthy this is a great get for Baltimore, even with Matt Judon returning on the franchise tag.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
It's clear what Miami is doing: protecting their new franchise QB, and it's a sound strategy. Simpson quietly had a strong season for Clemson.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Taylor is quietly one of the best pass rushers in this draft and Minnesota is all about restocking its defense this offseason.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Robinson feels like a player Seattle would target early in this draft. He's a heavy-handed pass rusher who had a better 2018 season, but a strong showing in the Senior Bowl and the combine gets him back in the Day 2 mix.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Higgins didn't test well at his pro day but he's a high-point-catch machine and he'd give Lamar Jackson a huge downfield target.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Hall was our CB1 coming into the 2019 season but an ankle injury saw him miss the final two months. If he's healthy, he has a chance to be a special talent.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blacklock's quickness is something to behold and he'll give Green Bay depth along the D-line.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Dobbins in Kansas City seems unfair but there's a chance he's still on the board here.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang battled injuries last season but when he's 100 percent, he moves well in space and can dominate in the run game.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Harrison is a thumper who put up impressive numbers at the combine. If Cincy is going to compete in the AFC North they have to get better on both sides of the ball.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Terry McLaurin can't do it alone. Claypool is big, strong and fast, and will give Dwayne Haskins another much-needed weapon.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Okwara suffered a leg injury that cut short his 2019 season but he's only going to get better. Related: he joins his brother in Detroit.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Dantzler had a strong season but ran a poor time at the combine. He certainly plays faster than he timed and Gregg Williams will be happy to have him here.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess can play safety or in the slot and that versatility will appeal to Carolina.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Wallace quietly had a very good season for Clemson. Listed at safety, he spent much of his time in the slot.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Cushenberry is the latest addition to bolster L.A.'s offensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Hamilton played alongside Chase Young in college but he more than held his own; he's stout against the run and can generate a pass rush too.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Dugger is a physical freak who blew the doors off the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll add some much-needed depth in Jacksonville's secondary.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Wilson excels in coverage, which makes him a three-down player in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Kmet is the No. 1 tight end in an admittedly weak class but Indy has moved on from Eric Ebron and Kmet is a natural replacement.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Is Garett Bolles going to evolve into a franchise left tackle? He has one more year left on his rookie deal and Wanogho offers insurance in case the two sides go their separate ways after 2020.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette will be 24 years old when the season starts but that means he's more mature than his draft classmates. He's also a really good cornerback who played in Jeff Okudah's shadow at Ohio State.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
New York signed some offensive linemen in free agency but the group has to get better if it's going to compete in the AFC East.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'5" / 331 lbs
Phillips played offensive tackle in college but he'll likely kick inside at the next level and the expectation is that he'll excel at the position change.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Las Vegas continues to improve its defense by beefing up the D-line.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver's production was off the charts but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Davis was a first-round prospect heading into the season but it never came together. Stout against the run, Davis needs to improve as a pass rusher.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks put on a show at the combine and his physical skills showed up on tape too. He's a thumper who can run, and he can help replace the loss of Cory Littleton.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Robertson is 5-foot-8 but he plays much much bigger than that. He'll find a home immediately in the slot and he'll likely have success early too.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Zuniga fought through injuries last season but when he's 100 percent he can bring it off the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Jefferson didn't run at the combine and there are some concerns about his deep speed, but he has a case as the best route-runner in this class.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Hurts is Taysom Hill but younger, healthier and with a better arm. Related: Drew Brees could choose to retire after the 2020 season.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride had a strong predraft season and his physicality will likely appeal to Mike Zimmer.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Houston continues to upgrade its pass rush with Greenard, who is coming off a strong showing for the Gators in '19.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Jones quietly had a good season for the Longhorns. He's more comfortable closer to the line of scrimmage and he adds depth to Las Vegas' secondary.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Stenberg plays with a nasty streak and while he's not the technician that Marshal Yanda was, he provides some much-needed depth on the interior O-line.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Hopkins has all the athleticism in the world but he has to limit the focus drops. He'd be another downfield weapon for Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Eason probably should have returned to school for another year. And in all likelihood, he could go a round (or two?) earlier. Here he doesn't get past Green Bay, who will at some point have to start thinking about life after Aaron Rodgers.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Gay is an athletic marvel who excels in pass coverage. He also comes with some off-field issues.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Hennessy adds depth at center for Kansas City where Austin Reiter has just one year left on his deal.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Edwards suffered an injury that kept him from the combine but it doesn't take away from his impressive 2019 season. He'll shine in an offense where the first two options are Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Bowden can line up anywhere -- including QB -- and he feels like exactly the type of player Bill Belichick would target here.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Gandy-Golden is a big downfield target who is coming off a strong season and a good Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
Gipson has a ton of upside; right now he's extremely raw but in the right hands he could turn into something special.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Bredeson isn't flashy but he gets the job down and that's exactly what Seattle needs out of its O-line.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither shows up all over the field. He's undersized for an NFL linebacker but he's a hybrid-type player who defensive coordinator Keith Butler could have a lot of fun with.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
On tape, Dye shows up everywhere. He needs to get stronger but he's exactly what NFL teams are looking for in their LBs.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Charles missed part of the '19 season for undisclosed reasons but he was solid when he was on the field.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Peart needs to improve his functional strength but he moves well and has a ton of natural ability.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Trautman is from FCS Dayton and he'll join a Baltimore offense that will need to replace Hayden Hurst, the former first-rounder who was traded to Atlanta.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Bryant is undersized by typical NFL tight end standards but he creates middle-of-the-field matchup problems in the passing game.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
Don't let the small-school pedigree fool you; Bartch more than held his own against some of the best players in the country at the Senior Bowl.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Duvernay has a track background and runs like a running back. He'll make life easier for Matthew Stafford.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Kareem isn't flashy but he's strong at the point of attack and has enough pass-rush moves to regularly find himself in the backfield.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Hodgins is a huge target who isn't particularly explosive -- but he regularly wins at the catch point and he's only going to get better.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Fromm doesn't have the physical attributes of the top QBs in this class but he makes few mistakes and he could grow into a starter if he isn't rushed onto the field.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Taylor is insanely athletic but he hasn't played a lot of football. He'll need time to grow into a role but he could be really good.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (114)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
Some question his athleticism but Willekes has a non-stop motor and he gives Arizona another pass rusher.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (115)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Muti has a history of injuries but if he can stay healthy he'll be a steal in the fourth round.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (116)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Johnson put up eye-popping numbers during his career but he backed out of the Shrine Bowl and didn't run at the combine so it's unclear if he's fast enough to regularly beat NFL CBs.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (117)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
There was a lot of buzz surrounding Biadasz back in the summer but he had an up-and-down 2019 season. Still, he provides much-needed depth along Tampa's O-line.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (118)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Yes, the team signed Graham Glasgow in free agency but it sounds like he'll move to guard. Harris had a solid season protecting Jacob Eason in 2019.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (119)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Jackson needs to play with more consistency but he improves Atlanta's O-line.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 252 lbs
More of a slot receiver than tight end, Parkinson gives Darnold another downfield threat.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (122)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Anae isn't as athletic as the best pass rushers in this class but he consistently finds himself in the backfield.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (123)
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Bryant needs to improve as a blocker but he had a lot of success in Lane Kiffin's system at FAU.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (124)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
A raw pass-rushing prospect with a lot of upside.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (125)
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
Okwuegbunam timed faster than his play speed but he's still a solid option for New England. Plus, his 2018 tape, with Drew Lock, is better than what we saw last season.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (126)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Ojemudia is a big, physical corner who flashed at Iowa.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (127)
Khalil Davis DL
Nebraska • Sr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Philly doesn't *need* another defensive linemen but it's hard to pass on the value here.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (128)
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Holmes plays bigger than his size and he'll fit right into Sean McDermott's system.
From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 23 (129)
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Despite catching more than 30 passes last season Gibson worked out at RB at the Senior Bowl. He blazed a sub-4.4 40 at the combine too. His versatility fits Baltimore's scheme.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (130)
James Proche WR
SMU • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
A small slot receiver with great hands? Sounds like a perfect fit in New Orleans.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (131)
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Not nearly as athletic as his father, Randy Moss, Thaddeus still found ways to make plays for LSU last season.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (132)
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Minnesota has to protect Kirk Cousins and Lemieux helps with that.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (133)
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Peoples-Jones timed off the charts at the combine and now he needs to play at that speed. The QB situation won't be an excuse in Seattle.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Baltimore wasn't able to sign Michael Brockers but Agim adds depth along the D-line.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 29 (135)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Strowbridge got people's attention at the Senior Bowl. He's slightly undersized to play NT but he's a player many NFL teams view as on the rise.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (136)
Appalachian State • Jr • 5'10" / 203 lbs
A one-cut-and-go home run hitter who will complement Aaron Jones in the backfield.
From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 31 (137)
Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
A deep threat who also returns kicks, Hightower will need to add some weight in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (138)
Georgia Southern • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Vildor is one of our favorite under-the-radar cornerbacks who is quietly coming off a strong season.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (140)
A developmental project with tons of upside who will need time to learn the position.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (142)
A.J. Green CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Green is a big, physical cornerback who will help replace the loss of Josh Norman.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 37 (143)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
The team released Devonta Freeman and Benjamin is one of the best pass-catching backs in this class.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Benito Jones DL
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 316 lbs
LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry told us at the Senior Bowl that Jones was one of the toughest opponents he faced last season.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (145)
Anfernee Jennings EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 256 lbs
Jennings doesn't have the athleticism of Terrell Lewis but he's incredibly fun to watch and plays with a non-stop motor.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (146)
Yasir Durant OL
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 331 lbs
The Philly native adds depth behind 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard.
Round 5 - Pick 1 (147)
Keith Ismael OL
San Diego State • Jr • 6'3" / 309 lbs
If Joe Burrow is the future (and he is), then he'll need to be protected.
Round 5 - Pick 2 (148)
• Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
A sure-handed slot receiver to help Teddy Bridgewater.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (149)
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Another defensive back for Matt Patricia to improve Detroit's defense.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (150)
Cam Brown LB
Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Listed as a LB, Brown will need to gain weight for the NFL. He has the ability to play several positions.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (151)
Devin Asiasi TE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
A high-upside tight end who can learn behind Hunter Henry.
Round 5 - Pick 6 (152)
Dalton Keene TE
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
An underutilized tight end who helps replace the loss of Greg Olsen.
Round 5 - Pick 7 (153)
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
An injury cut short Strnad's 2019 season but he's a tackling machine.
Round 5 - Pick 8 (154)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Lynch was one of Baylor's best defenders and he adds depth along the D-line in Miami.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 5 - Pick 9 (155)
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 297 lbs
Minnesota has to hit on a lot of its draft picks to restock this defense.
From Denver Broncos
Round 5 - Pick 10 (156)
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs
Lawerence adds depth in San Francisco after the team traded DeForest Buckner to Indy.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 5 - Pick 11 (157)
D.J. Wonnum EDGE
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Wonnum flashed at times last season and he's insurance against a Ngakoue trade.
Round 5 - Pick 12 (158)
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
A tough runner who adds depth behind Le'Veon Bell.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (159)
Jonathan Garvin EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Garvin has the versatility to play on the end in either a 4-3 or 3-4 alignment.
Round 5 - Pick 14 (160)
James Morgan QB
FIU • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Developmental quarterback who could grow into a backup role should the team move on from Philip Rivers and/or Jacoby Brissett.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (161)
Michigan • Sr • 5'11" / 209 lbs
Metellus is most comfortable near the line of scrimmage where he can cover tight ends and running backs or blitz from the slot.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 5 - Pick 16 (162)
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
Washington adds the Maryland standout for some much-needed depth at running back.
Round 5 - Pick 17 (163)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Jackson plays bigger than his size though he'll need to add weight in the NFL.
Round 5 - Pick 18 (164)
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
A big-bodied wide receiver who excels at contested catches.
Round 5 - Pick 19 (165)
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'1" / 234 lbs
Jacksonville continues to overhaul its defense.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 5 - Pick 20 (166)
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Protecting Matthew Stafford is priority No. 1 in 2020.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (167)
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
Johnson is 6-foot-4 and he moves like a much smaller receiver.
From New England Patriots
Round 5 - Pick 22 (168)
Washington State • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Gordon's not for everyone -- he comes from Mike Leach's Air Raid system -- but he had a strong Senior Bowl and has the skills to be an NFL backup.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (169)
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
A fun-to-watch, physical CB who fits right in to New Orleans' defense.
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 5 - Pick 24 (170)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Scott is small but he plays with a mean streak.
Round 5 - Pick 25 (171)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Protecting Deshaun Watson will determine if this is a boom-or-bust season for Houston.
From Detroit Lions
Round 5 - Pick 26 (172)
Florida State • Jr • 6'1" / 187 lbs
New England gets a long cornerback to bolster the secondary (sounds familiar).
Round 5 - Pick 27 (173)
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Miami didn't get an offensive tackle in the first round but they land one here.
Round 5 - Pick 28 (174)
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Tennessee needs depth along the O-line and Throckmorton provides that.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (175)
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
Green Bay gets a solid safety and a special teams contributor here.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (176)
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 306 lbs
McKivitz provides insurance for Joe Staley, who is 35 years old and whose contract expires after the 2021 season.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (177)
Evan Weaver LB
California • Sr • 6'2" / 237 lbs
Weaver doesn't have elite athleticism but he's one of the smartest players on the field.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (178)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
At Wisconsin, Cephus was a big-play threat every time he touched the ball.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (179)
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 308 lbs
Dallas landed several defensive linemen in free agency but Williams infuses some youth into the position.
Round 6 - Pick 1 (180)
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'0" / 207 lbs
A.J. Green was franchised but who knows how long he'll play. Lipscomb adds depth to the WR group.
Round 6 - Pick 2 (181)
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs
Brooks is an undersized safety who packs a punch.
Round 6 - Pick 3 (182)
Nate Stanley QB
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Stanley had an uneven 2019 season at Iowa but he'll have a chance to make the roster in Detroit.
Round 6 - Pick 4 (183)
Temple • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs
Hand is a big cornerback with a lot of desirable traits. Some of the rough edges will need to be smoothed out but he's too good to pass up here.
Round 6 - Pick 6 (185)
Nebraska • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Jackson is a long cornerback who needs to improve his technique. Has the athleticism to be an NFL player.
Round 6 - Pick 7 (186)