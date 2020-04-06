Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pass on quarterback, Patriots grab Jordan Love

That's right, it's a seven-round mock draft

The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and it promises to be unlike any draft we've ever experienced -- mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic that will keep NFL owners, general managers and coaches in their homes during the three-day event, but also because there's a real chance for a lot of excitement early in the proceedings as quarterback-needy teams vie for the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

There are no trades in this mock draft (it's our 31st mock draft dating back to September!) but it does include all seven rounds which, if nothing else, should keep you occupied for a good half-hour. 

Alright, let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE. NO MATTER WHAT, DON'T DO IT.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There are no trades in this seven-round mock draft but Tagovailoa appears to have cleared every medical hurdle and if he's anywhere close to 100 percent several teams will try to trade up and get him. For now, #TankingforTua works for the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe the Chargers go in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for the Chiefs to win the division.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers' defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of Carolina's D.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals gave D.J. Humphries a three-year extension and Wirfs would solidify the right tackle position on an offense that now includes DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jags traded Nick Foles to the Bears and it's unclear if Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer. If Herbert falls here Jacksonville could pass on an offensive lineman to get a franchise QB.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Cleveland gets its left tackle of the future. The Browns selected a Thomas who played offensive tackle in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft; that career ended with Hall of Fame credentials. The hope is that a similar fate awaits the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Typically when you talk about freak athletes at the top of the draft, you're referring to cornerbacks, edge rushers and wideouts. We're 11 picks in and arguably the most athletic group so far is the three offensive linemen. Mekhi Becton is a mammoth of a man -- 6-foot-7, 364 pounds -- who also ran a mind-boggling 5.1 40-time. He's as light on his feet as someone 150 pounds lighter, and he told us in Indy that he can two-hand reverse dunk with no problem. Watching him move in space we have no trouble believing him.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The team heads to Las Vegas with plenty of questions, but CeeDee Lamb would give Jon Gruden an immediate playmaker to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Lamb is the toughest WR in this class and he's coming off a remarkable season for the Sooners where he averaged more than 20 yards per reception. The two biggest questions he must answer: Can he consistently beat press coverage, something he rarely saw in the Big 12?
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and Jeudy, who is the best route runner in this class, would join a WR corps that includes Deebo Samuel, the 2019 second-round pick coming off a fantastic rookie campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bucs don't move up for a OT but they take the best available at No. 14. Jones had a fantastic 2019 season and an even better Senior Bowl, and in Tampa he'll be tasked with protecting 43-year-old Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season and he can score from anywhere on the field?
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Atlanta has been relatively quiet in free agency but the defense has to improve. Chaisson is the second-best pass rusher in this class and he could make an immediate impact.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Byron Jones is gone and Henderson is the No. 2 cornerback in this class. He's fast and great in coverage. He needs to work on his tackling but that's a much easier fix than defending some of the NFL's best WRs.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Kinlaw is the best pass-rushing interior linemen in this draft and Miami has to improve their ability to get after the quarterback.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Gladney is 5-foot-10 but he plays like he's 6-foot-1. He's fast, physical and routinely makes plays on the ball. Las Vegas' defense will be much improved with him out there.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Terrell won't replace Jalen Ramsey all by himself but he's a good start. He reminds us of former Clemson teammate Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-rounder a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Philly needs to get Carson Wentz better weapons and few players are more explosive than Mims, who showed out at the Senior Bowl and the combine.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Minnesota is now without Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Upgrading the cornerback position is imperative and it starts with Fulton, who is coming off a strong season for LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
We don't think Love will last this long but because there are no trades in this mock draft, he falls to New England, who will not let him get away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Murray is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker who gives New Orleans even more speed on their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Jefferson balled out at the combine and that effort, in addition to his '19 season with Joe Burrow, makes him a solid first-rounder, and one who can excel from the slot in Day 1.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hey, look at that, a running back in Round 1! Miami has a ton of picks and improving the players in Tua's immediate vincinity seems like a sound strategy, especailly after devoting much of free agency to fixing the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
13th
Justin Britt in final year of a three-year deal, and Ruiz, who is the best pass-blocking center in this class, can also play guard.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Queen feels like a Baltimore player. Josh Bynes left for the Bengals and one of the few holes on this defense is at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Jurrell Casey was No. 2 on the team in sacks last season with five and he's now in Denver. Gross-Matos is still growing into his body and he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
9th
Aaron Rodgers needs playmakers and Reagor could end up being one of the best WRs to come out of this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Kansas City could choose to trade out of this pick, but Baun could be an option too. He was an edge rusher at Wisconsin but has the ability to play on the weakside too. His versatility could be attractive in Kansas City's defense.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Epenesa's pedestrian combine seems him slip to the top of Round 2 but he showed glimpses of first-round ability at Iowa.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
If Shenault is healthy he's a game-changer. He plays faster than he timed at the combine and Philip Rivers will find a way to get him the ball in Indy.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
5th
One of our favorite players in this draft class. Detroit is in win-now mode and CEH's versatility facilitates that.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinney can play deep centerfield, closer to the line of scrimmage and in the slot.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chargers O-line needs to get better, even if they're not drafting a QB in Round 1. Cleveland is a good athlete who moves well in space.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Igbinoghene comes from a family of sprinters and his 2019 tape is fun to watch. Meanwhile, Carolina gets some much needed help in the secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Miami's rebuilding process continues with the 'other' offensive tackle at Georgia, Isaiah Wilson.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Houston needs to improve its pass rush and Davidson, who can play inside or out, accomplishes that.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
7th
Chinn is one of the most athletic players in this class and he can play safety or linebacker.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Gallimore put up impressive numbers at the combine and he gives Jacksonville a much-needed big body in the middle of the defense.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
16th
Hunt played right tackle in college but he's likely destined to kick inside in the NFL. Wherever he ends up, he'll upgrade Chicago's O-line.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
Anthony Castonzo and Braden Smith have contracts that expire after 2021 and there's no experienced depth behind them. Jackson is a polarizing player in this class but his upside is undeniable.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Hamler is small but he's dangerous with the ball in his hands. Also: Brady is used to throwing to diminutive targets.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
9th
Johnson flahsed first-round talent last year and in Denver he'll help fill the void left by Chris Harris.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Justin Madubuike DL
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
6th
Atlanta continues to stock the defensive side of the ball. Madubuike is a spark plug who can both play the run and rush the passer.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
12th
Pittman is a big target who excels at contested catches. He'll make life easier for Sam Darnold.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Aiyuk is a four-down player who is only scratching the surface on his abilities. He'll stretch the field, making life easier for JuJu & Co.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
4th
Injuries are the big concerns with Winfield, who is a first-round talent. If he's healthy, this is a steal.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Teams have questions about Delpit's long speed, as well as his tackling issues last season. When healthy, he's a playmaking centerfielder.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
8th
Uche is a tad undersized but he gets after the quarterback, which is exactly what L.A. needs to get better at off the edge.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Davis has a track background and he excels at patrolling centerfield.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
There's a case that Taylor is the best back in this class. He'll be the perfect complement for Devin Singletary in Buffalo.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
If Lewis can stay healthy this is a great get for Baltimore, even with Matt Judon returning on the franchise tag.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
127th
POSITION RNK
29th
It's clear what Miami is doing: protecting their new franchise QB, and it's a sound strategy. Simpson quietly had a strong season for Clemson.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
4th
Akers ran behind a bad O-line at Florida State and he'll take some of the pressure off Deshaun Watson in Houston (because who knows what David Johnson has left in the tank).
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Taylor is quietly one of the best pass rushers in this draft and Minnesota is all about restocking its defense this offseason.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
133rd
POSITION RNK
14th
Robinson feels like a player Seattle would target early in this draft. He's a heavy-handed pass rusher who had a better 2018 season, but a strong showing in the Senior Bowl and the combine gets him back in the Day 2 mix.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Higgins didn't test well at his pro day but he's a high-point-catch machine and he'd give Lamar Jackson a huge downfield target.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
Hall was our CB1 coming into the 2019 season but an ankle injury saw him miss the final two months. If he's healthy, he has a chance to be a special talent.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Blacklock's quickness is something to behold and he'll give Green Bay depth along the D-line.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dobbins in Kansas City seems unfair but there's a chance he's still on the board here.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
12th
Niang battled injuries last season but when he's 100 percent, he moves well in space and can dominate in the run game.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Malik Harrison LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
7th
Harrison is a thumper who put up impressive numbers at the combine. If Cincy is going to compete in the AFC North they have to get better on both sides of the ball.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
14th
Terry McLaurin can't do it alone. Claypool is big, strong and fast, and will give Dwayne Haskins another much-needed weapon.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Okwara suffered a leg injury that cut short his 2019 season but he's only going to get better. Related: he joins his brother in Detroit.
  From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Cameron Dantzler CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
11th
Dantzler had a strong season but ran a poor time at the combine. He certainly plays faster than he timed and Gregg Williams will be happy to have him here.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Terrell Burgess S
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Burgess can play safety or in the slot and that versatility will appeal to Carolina.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
K'Von Wallace S
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
114th
POSITION RNK
9th
Wallace quietly had a very good season for Clemson. Listed at safety, he spent much of his time in the slot.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
10th
Cushenberry is the latest addition to bolster L.A.'s offensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Davon Hamilton DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hamilton played alongside Chase Young in college but he more than held his own; he's stout against the run and can generate a pass rush too.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Kyle Dugger S
Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
Dugger is a physical freak who blew the doors off the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll add some much-needed depth in Jacksonville's secondary.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
149th
POSITION RNK
9th
Wilson excels in coverage, which makes him a three-down player in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Kmet is the No. 1 tight end in an admittedly weak class but Indy has moved on from Eric Ebron and Kmet is a natural replacement.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
6th
If Moss is healthy, he's arguably the best back in this class. In Tampa, he joins a backfield that now includes Tom Brady.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
Is Garett Bolles going to evolve into a franchise left tackle? He has one more year left on his rookie deal and Wanogho offers insurance in case the two sides go their separate ways after 2020.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Arnette will be 24 years old when the season starts but that means he's more mature than his draft classmates. He's also a really good cornerback who played in Jeff Okudah's shadow at Ohio State.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
121st
POSITION RNK
27th
New York signed some offensive linemen in free agency but the group has to get better if it's going to compete in the AFC East.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Tyre Phillips OL
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'5" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
261st
POSITION RNK
51st
Phillips played offensive tackle in college but he'll likely kick inside at the next level and the expectation is that he'll excel at the position change.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
7th
Las Vegas continues to improve its defense by beefing up the D-line.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver's production was off the charts but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Davis was a first-round prospect heading into the season but it never came together. Stout against the run, Davis needs to improve as a pass rusher.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
165th
POSITION RNK
10th
Brooks put on a show at the combine and his physical skills showed up on tape too. He's a thumper who can run, and he can help replace the loss of Cory Littleton.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Amik Robertson CB
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
16th
Robertson is 5-foot-8 but he plays much much bigger than that. He'll find a home immediately in the slot and he'll likely have success early too.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
12th
Zuniga fought through injuries last season but when he's 100 percent he can bring it off the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Van Jefferson WR
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
18th
Jefferson didn't run at the combine and there are some concerns about his deep speed, but he has a case as the best route-runner in this class.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
7th
Hurts is Taysom Hill but younger, healthier and with a better arm. Related: Drew Brees could choose to retire after the 2020 season.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Troy Pride Jr. CB
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
12th
Pride had a strong predraft season and his physicality will likely appeal to Mike Zimmer.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
Houston continues to upgrade its pass rush with Greenard, who is coming off a strong showing for the Gators in '19.
  From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Brandon Jones S
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
122nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Jones quietly had a good season for the Longhorns. He's more comfortable closer to the line of scrimmage and he adds depth to Las Vegas' secondary.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Logan Stenberg OL
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
26th
Stenberg plays with a nasty streak and while he's not the technician that Marshal Yanda was, he provides some much-needed depth on the interior O-line.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Hopkins has all the athleticism in the world but he has to limit the focus drops. He'd be another downfield weapon for Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
Eason probably should have returned to school for another year. And in all likelihood, he could go a round (or two?) earlier. Here he doesn't get past Green Bay, who will at some point have to start thinking about life after Aaron Rodgers.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Willie Gay Jr. LB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
8th
Gay is an athletic marvel who excels in pass coverage. He also comes with some off-field issues.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
18th
Hennessy adds depth at center for Kansas City where Austin Reiter has just one year left on his deal.
  From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Bryan Edwards WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Edwards suffered an injury that kept him from the combine but it doesn't take away from his impressive 2019 season. He'll shine in an offense where the first two options are Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
24th
Bowden can line up anywhere -- including QB -- and he feels like exactly the type of player Bill Belichick would target here.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
17th
Gandy-Golden is a big downfield target who is coming off a strong season and a good Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
208th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Gipson has a ton of upside; right now he's extremely raw but in the right hands he could turn into something special.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
115th
POSITION RNK
25th
Bredeson isn't flashy but he gets the job down and that's exactly what Seattle needs out of its O-line.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
5th
Davis-Gaither shows up all over the field. He's undersized for an NFL linebacker but he's a hybrid-type player who defensive coordinator Keith Butler could have a lot of fun with.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
6th
On tape, Dye shows up everywhere. He needs to get stronger but he's exactly what NFL teams are looking for in their LBs.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Saahdiq Charles OL
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
168th
POSITION RNK
35th
Charles missed part of the '19 season for undisclosed reasons but he was solid when he was on the field.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
21st
Peart needs to improve his functional strength but he moves well and has a ton of natural ability.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Adam Trautman TE
Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
4th
Trautman is from FCS Dayton and he'll join a Baltimore offense that will need to replace Hayden Hurst, the former first-rounder who was traded to Atlanta.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Hunter Bryant TE
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bryant is undersized by typical NFL tight end standards but he creates middle-of-the-field matchup problems in the passing game.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
113th
POSITION RNK
24th
Don't let the small-school pedigree fool you; Bartch more than held his own against some of the best players in the country at the Senior Bowl.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
Devin Duvernay WR
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
16th
Duvernay has a track background and runs like a running back. He'll make life easier for Matthew Stafford.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
13th
Kareem isn't flashy but he's strong at the point of attack and has enough pass-rush moves to regularly find himself in the backfield.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
Isaiah Hodgins WR
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
137th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Hodgins is a huge target who isn't particularly explosive -- but he regularly wins at the catch point and he's only going to get better.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
116th
POSITION RNK
6th
Fromm doesn't have the physical attributes of the top QBs in this class but he makes few mistakes and he could grow into a starter if he isn't rushed onto the field.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Davion Taylor LB
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
253rd
POSITION RNK
23rd
Taylor is insanely athletic but he hasn't played a lot of football. He'll need time to grow into a role but he could be really good.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (114)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
140th
POSITION RNK
15th
Some question his athleticism but Willekes has a non-stop motor and he gives Arizona another pass rusher.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (115)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Muti has a history of injuries but if he can stay healthy he'll be a steal in the fourth round.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (116)
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
13th
Johnson put up eye-popping numbers during his career but he backed out of the Shrine Bowl and didn't run at the combine so it's unclear if he's fast enough to regularly beat NFL CBs.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (117)
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
14th
There was a lot of buzz surrounding Biadasz back in the summer but he had an up-and-down 2019 season. Still, he provides much-needed depth along Tampa's O-line.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (118)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
15th
Yes, the team signed Graham Glasgow in free agency but it sounds like he'll move to guard. Harris had a solid season protecting Jacob Eason in 2019.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (119)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
17th
Jackson needs to play with more consistency but he improves Atlanta's O-line.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Colby Parkinson TE
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
189th
POSITION RNK
12th
More of a slot receiver than tight end, Parkinson gives Darnold another downfield threat.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (121)
AJ Dillon RB
Boston College • Jr • 6'0" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
156th
POSITION RNK
10th
Imagine a backfield of Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon. This would probably make Derek Carr very happy.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (122)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
10th
Anae isn't as athletic as the best pass rushers in this class but he consistently finds himself in the backfield.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (123)
Harrison Bryant TE
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
8th
Bryant needs to improve as a blocker but he had a lot of success in Lane Kiffin's system at FAU.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (124)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
151st
POSITION RNK
18th
A raw pass-rushing prospect with a lot of upside.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 4 - Pick 19 (125)
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
6th
Okwuegbunam timed faster than his play speed but he's still a solid option for New England. Plus, his 2018 tape, with Drew Lock, is better than what we saw last season.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (126)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
14th
Ojemudia is a big, physical corner who flashed at Iowa.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (127)
Khalil Davis DL
Nebraska • Sr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
183rd
POSITION RNK
16th
Philly doesn't *need* another defensive linemen but it's hard to pass on the value here.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (128)
Darnay Holmes CB
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
117th
POSITION RNK
17th
Holmes plays bigger than his size and he'll fit right into Sean McDermott's system.
  From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 23 (129)
Antonio Gibson WR
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
201st
POSITION RNK
31st
Despite catching more than 30 passes last season Gibson worked out at RB at the Senior Bowl. He blazed a sub-4.4 40 at the combine too. His versatility fits Baltimore's scheme.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (130)
James Proche WR
SMU • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
136th
POSITION RNK
22nd
A small slot receiver with great hands? Sounds like a perfect fit in New Orleans.
  From Houston Texans
Round 4 - Pick 25 (131)
Thaddeus Moss TE
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
154th
POSITION RNK
9th
Not nearly as athletic as his father, Randy Moss, Thaddeus still found ways to make plays for LSU last season.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (132)
Shane Lemieux OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
162nd
POSITION RNK
34th
Minnesota has to protect Kirk Cousins and Lemieux helps with that.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (133)
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
141st
POSITION RNK
18th
Peoples-Jones timed off the charts at the combine and now he needs to play at that speed. The QB situation won't be an excuse in Seattle.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
McTelvin Agim DL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
212th
POSITION RNK
20th
Baltimore wasn't able to sign Michael Brockers but Agim adds depth along the D-line.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 29 (135)
Jason Strowbridge DL
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
142nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Strowbridge got people's attention at the Senior Bowl. He's slightly undersized to play NT but he's a player many NFL teams view as on the rise.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (136)
Darrynton Evans RB
Appalachian State • Jr • 5'10" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
217th
POSITION RNK
15th
A one-cut-and-go home run hitter who will complement Aaron Jones in the backfield.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 31 (137)
John Hightower WR
Boise State • Sr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
171st
POSITION RNK
27th
A deep threat who also returns kicks, Hightower will need to add some weight in the NFL.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (138)
Kindle Vildor CB
Georgia Southern • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
170th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Vildor is one of our favorite under-the-radar cornerbacks who is quietly coming off a strong season.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (139)
Leki Fotu DL
Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
159th
POSITION RNK
13th
Yes, Ndamukong Suh re-signed with the team but Tampa needs depth along the D-line.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 4 - Pick 34 (140)
Alex Taylor OL
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'8" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
20th
A developmental project with tons of upside who will need time to learn the position.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (141)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
19th
Hill gives Miami a reliable target for their new franchise QB.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (142)
A.J. Green CB
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
177th
POSITION RNK
24th
Green is a big, physical cornerback who will help replace the loss of Josh Norman.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 37 (143)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
131st
POSITION RNK
9th
The team released Devonta Freeman and Benjamin is one of the best pass-catching backs in this class.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Benito Jones DL
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
213th
POSITION RNK
21st
LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry told us at the Senior Bowl that Jones was one of the toughest opponents he faced last season.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (145)
Anfernee Jennings EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
150th
POSITION RNK
17th
Jennings doesn't have the athleticism of Terrell Lewis but he's incredibly fun to watch and plays with a non-stop motor.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (146)
Yasir Durant OL
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
144th
POSITION RNK
20th
The Philly native adds depth behind 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 5
Round 5 - Pick 1 (147)
Keith Ismael OL
San Diego State • Jr • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
287th
POSITION RNK
54th
If Joe Burrow is the future (and he is), then he'll need to be protected.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 5 - Pick 2 (148)
Quartney Davis WR
• Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
203rd
POSITION RNK
33rd
A sure-handed slot receiver to help Teddy Bridgewater.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (149)
Julian Blackmon S
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
8th
Another defensive back for Matt Patricia to improve Detroit's defense.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (150)
Cam Brown LB
Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
173rd
POSITION RNK
11th
Listed as a LB, Brown will need to gain weight for the NFL. He has the ability to play several positions.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (151)
Devin Asiasi TE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
158th
POSITION RNK
11th
A high-upside tight end who can learn behind Hunter Henry.
Round 5 - Pick 6 (152)
Dalton Keene TE
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
289th
POSITION RNK
18th
An underutilized tight end who helps replace the loss of Greg Olsen.
Round 5 - Pick 7 (153)
Justin Strnad LB
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
125th
POSITION RNK
7th
An injury cut short Strnad's 2019 season but he's a tackling machine.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 5 - Pick 8 (154)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
157th
POSITION RNK
12th
Lynch was one of Baylor's best defenders and he adds depth along the D-line in Miami.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 5 - Pick 9 (155)
Larrell Murchison DL
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
161st
POSITION RNK
14th
Minnesota has to hit on a lot of its draft picks to restock this defense.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 5 - Pick 10 (156)
Rashard Lawrence DL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
134th
POSITION RNK
10th
Lawerence adds depth in San Francisco after the team traded DeForest Buckner to Indy.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 5 - Pick 11 (157)
D.J. Wonnum EDGE
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
223rd
POSITION RNK
24th
Wonnum flashed at times last season and he's insurance against a Ngakoue trade.
Round 5 - Pick 12 (158)
Joshua Kelley RB
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
179th
POSITION RNK
12th
A tough runner who adds depth behind Le'Veon Bell.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (159)
Jonathan Garvin EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
246th
POSITION RNK
13th
Garvin has the versatility to play on the end in either a 4-3 or 3-4 alignment.
Round 5 - Pick 14 (160)
James Morgan QB
FIU • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
226th
POSITION RNK
9th
Developmental quarterback who could grow into a backup role should the team move on from Philip Rivers and/or Jacoby Brissett.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (161)
Josh Metellus S
Michigan • Sr • 5'11" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
211th
POSITION RNK
15th
Metellus is most comfortable near the line of scrimmage where he can cover tight ends and running backs or blitz from the slot.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 5 - Pick 16 (162)
Anthony McFarland Jr. RB
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
125th
POSITION RNK
7th
Washington adds the Maryland standout for some much-needed depth at running back.
Round 5 - Pick 17 (163)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
143rd
POSITION RNK
19th
Jackson plays bigger than his size though he'll need to add weight in the NFL.
Round 5 - Pick 18 (164)
Gabriel Davis WR
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
126th
POSITION RNK
21st
A big-bodied wide receiver who excels at contested catches.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 5 - Pick 19 (165)
Shaquille Quarterman LB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'1" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
270th
POSITION RNK
25th
Jacksonville continues to overhaul its defense.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 5 - Pick 20 (166)
Darryl Williams OL
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
147th
POSITION RNK
33rd
Protecting Matthew Stafford is priority No. 1 in 2020.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (167)
Collin Johnson WR
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
139th
POSITION RNK
25th
Johnson is 6-foot-4 and he moves like a much smaller receiver.
  From New England Patriots
Round 5 - Pick 22 (168)
Anthony Gordon QB
Washington State • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
178th
POSITION RNK
8th
Gordon's not for everyone -- he comes from Mike Leach's Air Raid system -- but he had a strong Senior Bowl and has the skills to be an NFL backup.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (169)
Reggie Robinson II CB
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
204th
POSITION RNK
27th
A fun-to-watch, physical CB who fits right in to New Orleans' defense.
  From Minnesota Vikings
Round 5 - Pick 24 (170)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
144th
POSITION RNK
20th
Scott is small but he plays with a mean streak.
Round 5 - Pick 25 (171)
Jack Driscoll OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
22nd
Protecting Deshaun Watson will determine if this is a boom-or-bust season for Houston.
  From Detroit Lions
Round 5 - Pick 26 (172)
Stanford Samuels III CB
Florida State • Jr • 6'1" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
267th
POSITION RNK
29th
New England gets a long cornerback to bolster the secondary (sounds familiar).
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 5 - Pick 27 (173)
Hakeem Adeniji OL
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
30th
Miami didn't get an offensive tackle in the first round but they land one here.
Round 5 - Pick 28 (174)
Calvin Throckmorton OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
151st
POSITION RNK
18th
Tennessee needs depth along the O-line and Throckmorton provides that.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (175)
Alohi Gilman S
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
238th
POSITION RNK
20th
Green Bay gets a solid safety and a special teams contributor here.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (176)
Colton McKivitz OL
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
224th
POSITION RNK
44th
McKivitz provides insurance for Joe Staley, who is 35 years old and whose contract expires after the 2021 season.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (177)
Evan Weaver LB
California • Sr • 6'2" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
216th
POSITION RNK
19th
Weaver doesn't have elite athleticism but he's one of the smartest players on the field.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (178)
Quintez Cephus WR
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
197th
POSITION RNK
30th
At Wisconsin, Cephus was a big-play threat every time he touched the ball.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (179)
Raequan Williams DL
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
172nd
POSITION RNK
15th
Dallas landed several defensive linemen in free agency but Williams infuses some youth into the position.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 6
Round 6 - Pick 1 (180)
Kalija Lipscomb WR
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'0" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
146th
POSITION RNK
26th
A.J. Green was franchised but who knows how long he'll play. Lipscomb adds depth to the WR group.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 6 - Pick 2 (181)
Antoine Brooks Jr. S
Maryland • Sr • 5'11" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
236th
POSITION RNK
19th
Brooks is an undersized safety who packs a punch.
Round 6 - Pick 3 (182)
Nate Stanley QB
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
251st
POSITION RNK
15th
Stanley had an uneven 2019 season at Iowa but he'll have a chance to make the roster in Detroit.
Round 6 - Pick 4 (183)
Harrison Hand CB
Temple • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
192nd
POSITION RNK
26th
Hand is a big cornerback with a lot of desirable traits. Some of the rough edges will need to be smoothed out but he's too good to pass up here.
Round 6 - Pick 5 (184)
Nick Coe EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'5" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
167th
POSITION RNK
19th
Coe joins former Auburn teammate Derrick Brown in Carolina.
Round 6 - Pick 6 (185)
Lamar Jackson CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
13th
Jackson is a long cornerback who needs to improve his technique. Has the athleticism to be an NFL player.
Round 6 - Pick 7 (186)