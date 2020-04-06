Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pass on quarterback, Patriots grab Jordan Love

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE. NO MATTER WHAT, DON'T DO IT.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There are no trades in this seven-round mock draft but Tagovailoa appears to have cleared every medical hurdle and if he's anywhere close to 100 percent several teams will try to trade up and get him. For now, #TankingforTua works for the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe the Chargers go in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for the Chiefs to win the division.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers' defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of Carolina's D.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals gave D.J. Humphries a three-year extension and Wirfs would solidify the right tackle position on an offense that now includes DeAndre Hopkins.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Jags traded Nick Foles to the Bears and it's unclear if Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer. If Herbert falls here Jacksonville could pass on an offensive lineman to get a franchise QB.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland gets its left tackle of the future. The Browns selected a Thomas who played offensive tackle in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft; that career ended with Hall of Fame credentials. The hope is that a similar fate awaits the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Typically when you talk about freak athletes at the top of the draft, you're referring to cornerbacks, edge rushers and wideouts. We're 11 picks in and arguably the most athletic group so far is the three offensive linemen. Mekhi Becton is a mammoth of a man -- 6-foot-7, 364 pounds -- who also ran a mind-boggling 5.1 40-time. He's as light on his feet as someone 150 pounds lighter, and he told us in Indy that he can two-hand reverse dunk with no problem. Watching him move in space we have no trouble believing him.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The team heads to Las Vegas with plenty of questions, but CeeDee Lamb would give Jon Gruden an immediate playmaker to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Lamb is the toughest WR in this class and he's coming off a remarkable season for the Sooners where he averaged more than 20 yards per reception. The two biggest questions he must answer: Can he consistently beat press coverage, something he rarely saw in the Big 12?

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and Jeudy, who is the best route runner in this class, would join a WR corps that includes Deebo Samuel, the 2019 second-round pick coming off a fantastic rookie campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Bucs don't move up for a OT but they take the best available at No. 14. Jones had a fantastic 2019 season and an even better Senior Bowl, and in Tampa he'll be tasked with protecting 43-year-old Tom Brady.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season and he can score from anywhere on the field?

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has been relatively quiet in free agency but the defense has to improve. Chaisson is the second-best pass rusher in this class and he could make an immediate impact.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Byron Jones is gone and Henderson is the No. 2 cornerback in this class. He's fast and great in coverage. He needs to work on his tackling but that's a much easier fix than defending some of the NFL's best WRs.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw is the best pass-rushing interior linemen in this draft and Miami has to improve their ability to get after the quarterback.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Gladney is 5-foot-10 but he plays like he's 6-foot-1. He's fast, physical and routinely makes plays on the ball. Las Vegas' defense will be much improved with him out there.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Terrell won't replace Jalen Ramsey all by himself but he's a good start. He reminds us of former Clemson teammate Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-rounder a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th Philly needs to get Carson Wentz better weapons and few players are more explosive than Mims, who showed out at the Senior Bowl and the combine.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota is now without Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Upgrading the cornerback position is imperative and it starts with Fulton, who is coming off a strong season for LSU.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd We don't think Love will last this long but because there are no trades in this mock draft, he falls to New England, who will not let him get away.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker who gives New Orleans even more speed on their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Jefferson balled out at the combine and that effort, in addition to his '19 season with Joe Burrow, makes him a solid first-rounder, and one who can excel from the slot in Day 1.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd Hey, look at that, a running back in Round 1! Miami has a ton of picks and improving the players in Tua's immediate vincinity seems like a sound strategy, especailly after devoting much of free agency to fixing the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 13th Justin Britt in final year of a three-year deal, and Ruiz, who is the best pass-blocking center in this class, can also play guard.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Queen feels like a Baltimore player. Josh Bynes left for the Bengals and one of the few holes on this defense is at linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Jurrell Casey was No. 2 on the team in sacks last season with five and he's now in Denver. Gross-Matos is still growing into his body and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th Aaron Rodgers needs playmakers and Reagor could end up being one of the best WRs to come out of this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.