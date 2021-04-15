Sidney Crosby Brad Marchand Pittsburgh Penguins Boston Bruins
Despite trying to mitigate the challenges of staging a season during a pandemic, with a shortened 56-game regular season with only divisional play, the NHL has seen quite a few players miss time as a result of COVID-19. When a player is out, he lands on the COVID-19 protocol list, but a positive test isn't required to wind up on the list. Some players have tested positive COVID-19 while some may have just been exposed to someone that has tested positive among other factors.

Players that have appeared on the league's COVID-19 Protocols List can be the result of several factors including:

  • An initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol
  • Mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol
  • Required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol
  • Isolation based on a confirmed positive test result
  • Quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol

The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 during the 2021 season. The Canucks have had 22 players and an additional four staff members test positive for COVID-19 since March 30. The team is finally expected to return to the ice on Friday to take on the Edmonton Oilers after missing the last three weeks of action.

In addition, the Buffalo Sabres had six games postponed as a result of COVID-19 protocols while the New Jersey Devils had five games postponed earlier this season.

Here's a closer look at which players have missed time and how many games they've missed as a result of COVID-19.

Ottawa Senators

  • Jacob Bernard-Docker (4 games)
  • Ryan Dzingel (6 games)
  • Shane Pinto (4 games)

  • Nick Foligno (2 games) *currently on NHL's COVID-19 Protocols List
  • Ben Hutton (1 game) *currently on NHL's COVID-19 Protocols List
  • Riley Nash (2 games) *currently on NHL's COVID-19 Protocols List
  • William Nylander (4 games) *currently on NHL's COVID-19 Protocols List

