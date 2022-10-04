|
|
|TXAM
|BAMA
No. 1 Alabama facing QB questions as Texas A&M comes calling
No. 1 Alabama facing QB questions as Texas A&M comes calling
The Alabama Crimson Tide is back at the top, reclaiming the No. 1 ranking once again as it prepares to host the Texas A&M Aggies in a primetime matchup Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
But the lingering question surrounding the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) is the status of starting quarterback Bryce Young.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner suffered what Alabama coach Nick Saban described as a sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win at Arkansas last week.
Saban said the injury isn't a long-term concern.
"We'll just have to evaluate it day-to-day," Saban said during his press conference on Monday. "I can't tell you if that's going to be today, tomorrow or the next day."
During preparation, Saban is attempting to veer the conversation around the team back to what and not who, telling his team "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We are going to get everybody's best game."
Young, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week, hurt himself on a run toward the sideline when he landed awkwardly. Tide backup Jalen Milroe sparked Alabama with a 77-yard run to set up a momentum-swinging touchdown.
Milroe went 4 for 9 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 91 yards on six carries.
Saban praised his offensive line for helping Alabama amass 555 total yards including 317 yards rushing.
"I think you're talking about a (Arkansas) team that led the league in sacks," Saban said. "They did a great job in pass protection, too, against some pretty good pass rushers and a pretty good pressure scheme."
It might be a good time for both teams to discuss pass protection with Young ailing, considering he was sacked four times in the 2021 loss to Texas A&M.
The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC), who fell from the Top 25 following a disappointing 42-24 loss at Mississippi State last week, can reappear in the rankings on Sunday.
All it would take for Texas A&M is replicated what they accomplished a year ago when they snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama with a 41-38 win at home.
Alabama leads the all-time series 11-3 and last lost to Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa in 2012.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dismissed the notions of any lingering feud between him and Saban stemming from comments Saban made back in May about how the Aggies "bought every player" they recruited with name, image and likeness funds.
Fisher was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000-2004 under Saban and part of a national championship team in 2003.
"That's over with," Fisher said. "He and I are in great shape. We're great things and we've moved on. We're moved on. We're in good shape, we're moved on."
Fisher turned his attention on getting his team right after committing four turnovers, including three inside the red zone last week. The Aggies rank 98th nationally in turnover margin (-3) and 113th in sacks with only six in five games.
Devin Achane continues to be the Aggies' top offensive playmaker with 466 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries.
The season has been very uneven for A&M with wins over ranked opponents -- Miami and Arkansas -- and losses to unranked Appalachian State and the Bulldogs.
But last season, Texas A&M was also coming off a loss to Mississippi State when it rebounded with its win over Alabama, which started a four-game winning streak.
"You live off your experiences, but at the time, we went out the next week and had tremendous practices, and prepared well and went and played well," Fisher said. "Those are the things I keep going back to right now."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|205.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|273.6
|
|
|130.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|251.4
|
|
|335.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|43/71
|517
|3
|0
|
H. King
|H. King
|39/64
|510
|3
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane
|D. Achane
|81
|466
|3
|63
|
H. King
|H. King
|16
|66
|1
|31
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|29
|58
|0
|18
|
L. Johnson Jr.
|L. Johnson Jr.
|9
|39
|2
|14
|
A. Daniels
|A. Daniels
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
L. Moss
|L. Moss
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Stewart
|E. Stewart
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|15
|291
|2
|63
|
E. Stewart
|E. Stewart
|18
|197
|1
|26
|
M. Muhammad III
|M. Muhammad III
|7
|135
|1
|36
|
D. Green
|D. Green
|7
|99
|0
|26
|
Y. Brown
|Y. Brown
|5
|97
|1
|66
|
D. Achane
|D. Achane
|15
|92
|1
|25
|
C. Marshall
|C. Marshall
|8
|68
|0
|15
|
C. Lane
|C. Lane
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
D. Price
|D. Price
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Preston
|J. Preston
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gilbert
|J. Gilbert
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young
|B. Young
|90/134
|1202
|14
|3
|
J. Milroe
|J. Milroe
|16/27
|151
|2
|1
|
T. Simpson
|T. Simpson
|2/3
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs
|J. Gibbs
|43
|378
|2
|76
|
J. McClellan
|J. McClellan
|35
|256
|3
|81
|
J. Milroe
|J. Milroe
|12
|163
|1
|77
|
B. Young
|B. Young
|18
|154
|3
|63
|
J. Miller
|J. Miller
|20
|146
|2
|40
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|22
|121
|1
|16
|
T. Sanders
|T. Sanders
|12
|66
|1
|11
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|2
|12
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Holden
|T. Holden
|17
|228
|4
|33
|
K. Prentice
|K. Prentice
|15
|211
|1
|47
|
J. Gibbs
|J. Gibbs
|19
|207
|3
|37
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|10
|179
|2
|34
|
J. Burton
|J. Burton
|13
|169
|2
|48
|
I. Bond
|I. Bond
|6
|112
|0
|53
|
C. Latu
|C. Latu
|10
|106
|0
|38
|
J. McClellan
|J. McClellan
|5
|46
|2
|17
|
J. Earle
|J. Earle
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
K. Law
|K. Law
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
M. Kitselman
|M. Kitselman
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
A. Niblack
|A. Niblack
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
T. Sanders
|T. Sanders
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Leary
|C. Leary
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Jones-Bell
|T. Jones-Bell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Ouzts
|R. Ouzts
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Miller
|J. Miller
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Anderson Jr.
|W. Anderson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard
|W. Reichard
|6/7
|0
|32/32
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2