|
|
|TXTECH
|OKLAST
No. 7 Oklahoma State pits potent offense vs. Texas Tech
Seventh-ranked Oklahoma State will put its undefeated record on the line Saturday when it hosts Texas Tech at Stillwater, Okla.
The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) started conference play last weekend, topping then-No. 16 Baylor on the road, 36-25. The second half began with a bang, as Cowboys freshman Jaden Nixon returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a 23-3 lead.
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) is coming off a 37-28 loss at Kansas State. The score was 20-20 after three quarters, but the Red Raiders fell flat in the fourth quarter.
This will be the fifth straight week that the Red Raiders have faced a ranked opponent. Texas Tech beat then-No. 25 Houston 33-30 on Sept. 10, lost to then-No. 16 North Carolina State 27-14 on Sept. 17, topped then-No. 22 Texas 37-34 on Sept. 24 and then fell to No. 25 Kansas State.
The Cowboys are riding a streak of 17 consecutive weeks ranked inside the top 15 of the poll, a stretch that is tied for the longest in school history with streaks from 2016-17 and 2010-2011. During coach Mike Gundy's tenure, Oklahoma State has been ranked as high as No. 2 (2011) and ranked at least one week in every season since 2008.
The key for Oklahoma State this season has been the steady and versatile play of senior quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is tied for the Big 12 lead in passing touchdowns with 11 through four games.
Sanders also has rushed for four scores and 185 yards on 41 carries -- a 4.5-yard average - and he's thrown just two interceptions. Sanders has commanded an offense that is fifth in the nation in scoring, putting up an average of 46.2 points per game.
"(Sanders) just keeps finding a way to win game," Gundy said. "He has a competitive nature, and now he's developed a calmness and a humbleness about him that is hard to replace."
Sanders grew up in Denton, Texas, with Red Raiders linebacker Kosi Eldridge. The all-time series between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech is tied -- each side with 23 wins -- but since Sanders and Eldridge have been in college, the Cowboys have a 2-1 advantage.
"We've got to tie it up this weekend," Eldridge said. "I think (Sanders') ability to extend plays, his ability to run, makes him that much better. So if we can contain him -- which we definitely can -- I think we're going to have a really good shot at making him one-dimensional."
Texas Tech has a talented quarterback of its own in Donovan Smith. Like Sanders, the redshirt sophomore is a threat through the air and on the ground, as he has accounted for 15 total touchdowns this season.
Smith leads the Big 12 in completions, with 143 through five games. Against Kansas State, he had two passing touchdowns and one rushing but also threw a pair of interceptions. He has seven interceptions for the season.
"That kid wants to win and he's a great kid, has got very high character," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "I think he's going to be a guy that plays on Sundays. You've just got to learn it now and find ways to get better. And we've got to find ways as a program to help him be better."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|362.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|314.3
|
|
|113.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|164.0
|
|
|475.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|478.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|143/214
|1476
|11
|7
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|11/17
|182
|1
|2
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|6/10
|154
|1
|0
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|44
|223
|1
|24
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|50
|209
|4
|23
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|66
|90
|4
|27
|
B. Donnell
|B. Donnell
|8
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|5
|5
|0
|13
|
B. Bedwell
|B. Bedwell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|31
|309
|2
|54
|
X. White
|X. White
|15
|208
|1
|38
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|16
|198
|2
|39
|
L. Fouonji
|L. Fouonji
|12
|192
|2
|39
|
T. Cleveland
|T. Cleveland
|10
|191
|0
|58
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|15
|185
|2
|43
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|19
|105
|1
|17
|
J. Sparkman
|J. Sparkman
|11
|105
|0
|17
|
B. Cupp
|B. Cupp
|6
|91
|1
|24
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|5
|60
|1
|21
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|10
|58
|1
|30
|
B. Boyd
|B. Boyd
|4
|49
|0
|18
|
H. Teeter
|H. Teeter
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Hocutt
|D. Hocutt
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Wiginton
|H. Wiginton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. King
|T. King
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson Jr.
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|82/124
|1097
|11
|2
|
G. Gundy
|G. Gundy
|12/20
|128
|2
|1
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|
G. Rangel
|G. Rangel
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|67
|288
|3
|19
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|41
|185
|4
|24
|
O. Gordon
|O. Gordon
|14
|89
|1
|53
|
G. Gundy
|G. Gundy
|7
|47
|0
|24
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|9
|26
|0
|12
|
S. Johnson Jr.
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Rangel
|G. Rangel
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Middleton
|Z. Middleton
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|17
|360
|3
|49
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|20
|252
|1
|42
|
B. Green
|B. Green
|11
|169
|3
|32
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|13
|150
|2
|45
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|12
|109
|0
|23
|
S. Johnson Jr.
|S. Johnson Jr.
|4
|55
|0
|18
|
C. Cabbiness
|C. Cabbiness
|2
|37
|1
|25
|
O. Gordon
|O. Gordon
|4
|33
|1
|14
|
J. Nixon
|J. Nixon
|3
|33
|1
|17
|
T. Shettron
|T. Shettron
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
R. Owens
|R. Owens
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Schultz
|J. Schultz
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Presley
|B. Presley
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Cassity
|B. Cassity
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harper
|T. Harper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Daniels
|K. Daniels
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Taylor II
|J. Taylor II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2