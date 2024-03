There really is no offseason in the NFL, especially in the month of March. The league's new year is just hours away, with breaking news seemingly every minute as free agency's legal tampering period kicked off Monday.

Teams are starting to release and trade players and fill their needs for the 2024 NFL season. This offseason we have an interesting quarterback market, with Kirk Cousins landing with the Falcons and Russell Wilson heading to the Steelers.

From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2024 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions. For more info on all the free agency deals and rumors, click here.

LS Trent Sieg (1 year)

FB Mike Burton (1 year)



DT Malcolm Roach (2 years, $8 million)

N/A

N/A

DE Brian Burns (5 years, $150 million after trade from Panthers)

OG Jon Runyan (3 years, $30 million)

QB Drew Lock (1 year, $5 million)

DL Javon Kinlaw (1 year)

LB Patrick Queen (3 years, $41 million)