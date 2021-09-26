Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season kicked off on Thursday night, as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Houston Texans 24-9. While they won their third straight game, the Panthers also suffered a couple of significant losses, as star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a few weeks while first-round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn broke three bones in his foot.

Injuries are unfortunately a part of the game of football, and some teams are beginning to see them mount as we venture further into the regular season. Several starting quarterbacks are banged up this week, and Andy Dalton of the Chicago Bears has already been ruled out. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Bengals receiver Tee Higgins have also been ruled out. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs are not expected to suit up on Sunday. There are other players who will be coming back this Sunday, however, such as Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns and DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals.

Below, we will examine all final injury reports for the 28 teams set to take the field on Sunday. If you have a question about a player's status, this is the place to be.

The Falcons will be missing a couple of important players on both sides of the ball this Sunday, as Gage and Terrell have been ruled out for Week 3. They along with Darby did not participate in practice all week.

There's obvious concern for both Engram and Golladay on Sunday, but New York's injury report did bring forth some good news. Running back Saquon Barkley has no injury designation after being a limited participant all week with his knee injury, and the same goes for safety Logan Ryan with his hamstring injury.

Hopkins did not practice Friday, raising even more questions on his availability for Sunday. However, it was reported on Sunday that Hopkins will play. Murphy, a starting cornerback, is also questionable and was limited in Friday's practice. He's a game-time decision.

Henderson returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday with an illness. If Henderson won't be able to play, head coach Urban Meyer said Tyson Campbell would assume his duties on the outside.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns (-7.5)

The Bears have a loaded injury report which is headlined by Dalton. He's officially out, as Justin Fields will run the offense on Sunday. While seven players are listed as questionable for Chicago, Hicks, Goodwin, Jackson and Nichols were all full participants in practice on Friday.

There's both good and bad when it comes to the Browns injury report. The good is that Odell Beckham Jr. was a full participant in practice all week and will make his 2021 debut on Sunday. The bad is that Cleveland is facing some serious questions along the offensive line. Hubbard will miss his second straight game with the triceps injury, while center Tretter and left tackle Wills Jr. are listed as questionable. They both were limited participants in practice on Friday, which is a step in the right direction.

Ja'Marr Chase should get ready for touches this week. Higgins returned to practice on Friday, but was still limited. Su'a-Filo did not practice all week while Waynes was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and was not given an injury designation after suffering a pec injury against the Raiders. He won't have his No. 1 receiver, however, as Johnson was ruled out with the knee injury he suffered last Sunday. Pittsburgh has some serious questions on defense, as Highsmith and Davis have already been ruled out. Their most important player (Watt) was originally listed as questionable with a groin injury Friday but was downgraded to out Saturday morning. Watt was a limited participant in practice all week.

Firkser was ruled out, not surprising considering his knee injury kept him out of practice all week. The Titans will go with a tight end by committee of Geoff Swaim, MyCole Pruitt and Tommy Hudson. Taylor Lewan, who was inactive last week (knee), was not listed on the injury report. He'll play against the Colts.

The Colts injury report is not as lengthy as it was last week, but it still has some noteworthy names. Wentz is officially listed as questionable, but did return to practice on Friday as a limited participant. It seems as though he's trending in the right direction. Whomever plays quarterback on Sunday will be without starting tackle Smith, however, who is dealing with foot and thumb injuries.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills (-7)

Ioannidis was originally listed as questionable with a knee injury, but the team downgraded the defensive tackle to out on Saturday, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, as he did not travel with the team to Buffalo. Star running back Antonio Gibson was a limited participant earlier this week with his shoulder injury, but is now ready to roll.

Buffalo could be facing some issues in the secondary, as both Jackson and Wallace are questionable with knee injuries.

McCoy did not practice all week, and is the only player given an injury designation. Marshon Lattimore (hand) was a full participant in Friday's practice -- and will play against New England. Cesar Ruiz will play center.

The good news for New England? Damien Harris (finger), Matt Judon (knee), and Kyle Van Noy (throat) were not given injury designations and will play Sunday. Brown did not play last week and was limited Friday. Personal reasons have kept Phillips out.

As if the Ravens weren't already banged upm, outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Baltimore doesn't seem concerned about Jackson not being available to play Sunday (he was a full participant in Friday's practice). Brown and Smith were limited in Friday's practice, but practicing is a good indicator they will play Sunday.

The Lions are banged up too, but Collins is the only player ruled out as he seeks a trade. Tyrell Williams was placed on injured reserve due to a head injury, so Amon-Ra St. Brown is in line to become the top wide receiver. Flowers did not practice all week while the rest of the questionable players were limited.

While it appears Clark won't play against the Chargers, head coach Andy Reid pointed out it's the other hamstring injured (not the one that was bothering Clark earlier in the year). Reid said he won't put guys out there if they can't go. Reid also said Ward is getting treatment on his quad and didn't practice Friday. Jones was a limited participant.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gave an update on Bosa's injury, saying is knee was sore and the coaching staff wanted to be careful with the injury. Staley didn't consider the injury a long-term one.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Crowder will be a game-time decision for Sunday and thinks he'll "jump right in" if he's good to go with his knowledge of the scheme. Zach Wilson (groin) practiced in full all week and was not given an injury designation.

Both players that are questionable for the Broncos have a good chance of playing. Head coach Vic Fangio thinks Glasgow will play Sunday, which is great news for Denver's offensive line.

Tagovailoa was ruled out for the Dolphins Thursday, meaning Jacoby Brissett will get the start Sunday. Will Fuller had a full week of practice and will make his season debut for the Dolphins.

Neither Jacobs nor Incognito practiced all week. Incognito was already ruled out and Jacobs will likely join him with lingering toe and ankle injuries. John Simpson will start for Incognito and Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake will split the workload if Jacobs is out.

Eskridge and Penny will miss their second consecutive game for the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone (elbow) is set to return after not being given an injury designation after missing last week's game.

All eyes will be on Cook in Minnesota, who is questionable for Sunday's contest. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Cook would really have to be hurting in order to miss the game. Cook did not practice all week, but Zimmer thinks he'll be ready to go on game day if missing the whole week of practice. However, on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cook is unlikely to play.

Bruce Arians was clear earlier in the week Mickens and Pierre-Paul would not travel with the team this weekend, confirming they won't play in Sunday's tilt vs. the Rams. Arians also said Antonio Brown and Kevin Minter are "very questionable" for Sunday's game as both players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, needing two negative tests in 24 hours in order to have a chance to play.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team will "be smart" on how they use Henderson in Friday's practice, as he'll be a game-time decision. Sony Michel would be set up to be the featured back if Henderson can't play.

Trey Sermon cleared the concussion protocols, so he'll be good to play Sunday. The 49ers are carrying four running backs currently and are expected to promote Trenton Cannon and Kerryon Johnson regardless of whether Mitchell can play or not. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell can play if he feels like he can and doctors say he can't risk further injury, so there's hope he'll suit up.

Green Bay downgraded both Jenkins and Dafney on Saturday to out for its Week 3 matchup in San Francisco. Dennis Kelly﻿ and ﻿Yosh Nijman﻿ are the candidates to step in at left tackle with Jenkins sidelined.

With Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata ruled out for Monday night, Andre Dillard will get the start in his place. Meanwhile, the Eagles activated tight end Zach Ertz off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he is eligible to play in Week 3. Ertz practiced on a limited basis Saturday and carries no injury designation.

Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal will not play in Monday's matchup with the Eagles after testing positive for COVD-19, per head coach Mike McCarthy. Neal had already been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for being a close contact. Meanwhile, starting safety Donovan Wilson is officially doubtful for Monday after not practicing all week. The good news, however, is that receiver Amari Cooper (rib) will play as he doesn't carry an injury designation.

