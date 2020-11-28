Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season started on Thanksgiving Day with Houston and Washington each winning their second game over a five-day span. Thanksgiving did not come without injuries, however, as Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin suffered a calf injury during Dallas' 41-16 loss to Washington. The Lions did not have running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) and receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) on Thursday, as both players were ruled out prior to Detroit's 41-25 loss to the Texans.

There are several notable injuries to keep an eye on heading into this weekend's games. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) is hoping to get back on the field after missing the last two games. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to face the Vikings -- his former team -- after missing last Sunday's game with a knee injury. Nick Foles may not be as fortunate, however, as the Bears' starting quarterback missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury. With Foles out, Mitchell Trubisky took all of the offensive reps, as the former first-round pick may start his first game since Week 3 when the Bears face the Packers on Sunday night.

With Sunday's games just two days away, here is a look at each NFL team's Week 12 injury reports. Several NFL teams were forced to cancel practice on Friday due to COVID-19.

Cardinals (-2.5) at Patriots

The Cardinals did not give quarterback Kyler Murray (shoulder) an injury designation, so he'll start Sunday against the Patriots. Murray was a full participant in practice Friday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) was also not given an injury designation. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bower, Davis, Slater, and Taylor were limited participants in practice for the Patriots, but all of them reached head coach Bill Belichick's questionable list. There won't be a good grasp of whether these players will suit up until the inactive list is released Sunday, although Harris and Harry both played last week.

Panthers at Vikings (-4)

While Bridgewater will face his former team, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that he is pessimistic that McCaffrey will play after being limited during the week.

The Vikings will have safety Harrison Smith on Sunday after he missed practice time during the week. Minnesota will likely be without a pretty formidable offensive target in Irv Smith, who caught two touchdowns in the red zone during the Vikings' Week 9 win over the Lions.

Browns (-6.5) at Jaguars

With Ward out, Kevin Johnson, a six-year veteran, will likely make his third start of the season. Cleveland will continue to be without pass rusher Myles Garrett, who is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

While Minshew has not been ruled out, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced earlier this week that Mike Glennon will start against the Browns. With Chark and Conley out, Glennon will have to lean more on running back James Robinson and receiver Keelan Cole.

Chargers at Bills (-5.5)

With Ingram heading to the injured reserve on Friday, four-year veteran Isaac Rochell (who has 1.5 sacks and two starts this season) is slated to start in his place. Anthony Lynn indicated Friday that there's a chance the team could have cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who was activated from IR on Friday, and running back Austin Ekeler available on Sunday.

While the Bills will be without Brown and Ford, they will have cornerback Josh Norman, who returns after recently being being placed on the COVID-19 list. Brown's absence could lead to more opportunities for Gabriel Davis, who is currently fourth on the team in receiving yards and tied for second with two touchdown catches.

Raiders (-3) at Falcons

Ferrell was finally removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but head coach Jon Gruden won't reveal his status for Sunday. Running back Josh Jacobs (hip) was limited all week, but was not given an injury designation for Sunday. He'll play.

The Falcons will turn to Brian Hill and Ito Smith as the primary running backs with Gurley out, but the biggest question on the docket is whether Jones plays. Jones' status for Sunday is in doubt after being limited Wednesday, and Atlanta canceled practice Thursday due to a COVID-19 precaution. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) was not given an injury designation.

Dolphins (-7) at Jets

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that he will have to watch Tagovailoa's practice film before making a determination on who will start Sunday's game. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played the final two series of last Sunday's loss in Denver, threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Jets. On Saturday, the Dolphins ruled Tua doubtful and now Fitzpatrick is expected to start.

The biggest news for the Jets is Sam Darnold was not given an injury designation. Darnold (shoulder) will start in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, as will wide receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder), who also wasn't given an injury designation.

Giants (-5.5) at Bengals

The Giants are coming off a bye week mostly healthy for this game. Three starters -- wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hip/toe), cornerback James Bradberry (not injury related) and guard Kevin Zeitler (concussion) -- were not given any injury designations. They'll be good to go Sunday.

Each player listed above for the Bengals was a full participant during Friday's practice. When specifically asked about Bernard, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that he is optimistic about his running back's status for Sunday.

Titans at Colts (-4)

The Titans didn't even give wide receiver A.J. Brown an injury designation as he was a full participant in practice Friday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Tennessee could be down two starters on the offensive line if Saffold and Jones don't play. Both were limited in Friday's practice.

While he has been listed as questionable, Rivers is expected to start in Sunday's game for the Colts. Pascal was limited on Friday after missing the week's first two practices.

Saints (-5.5) at Broncos

The Sants were dealt a significant loss on Saturday after Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that he will miss Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. Running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited all week, but were not given an injury designation and will play for the Saints. Nick Easton moved to left guard and Cesar Ruiz went to right guard when Peat left Week 11 against the Falcons last week.

Denver canceled practice after a player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Jeudy missed practice Thursday, the only one of the questionable players who missed Thursday's session.

49ers at Rams (-7.5)

The 49ers are short at wide receiver with Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kendrick Bourne and Richie James are expected to receive more playing time, even with Deebo Samuel back. Left tackle Trent Williams is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will be placed on the active roster Saturday, as both are set to return to the offense. Shanahan also said "there's a chance" Williams plays and they'll be smart with Samuel.

The Rams canceled practice after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results on Thursday that require additional testing. Head coach Sean McVay said Higbee will be a game-time decision for Sunday and also mentioned the Rams want to be smart with him.

Chiefs (-3) at Buccaneers

The Chiefs' offense will certainly welcome back the return of Sammy Watkins, who has not played since Week 5. Every player on the team's injury report was listed as practicing in full all week and none have final injury designations for this game.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was transparent with the status of his starting left tackle and left guard. Smith will be a game-time decision and Marpet is still in the concussion protocol, so Tampa Bay will wait for him to be cleared. Shipley suffered a career-ending injury and will be on Tampa Bay's coaching staff going forward.

Bears at Packers (-8.5)

The Bears will start Mitchell Trubisky Sunday as Foles is unlikely to suit up after not practicing all week. Trubisky will make his first start since Week 3, when he was benched in favor of Foles. Trubisky was nursing a shoulder injury for a few weeks but didn't get a final injury designation this week.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says "we're hopeful" on the status on Valdes-Scantling, who was a non-participant on Friday's practice. He's optimistic on Linsley being able to go after leaving last Sunday's game against the Colts with a back injury. Wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle) was not given an injury designation and expected to be available Sunday.

Seahawks (-5.5) at Eagles

Ravens at Steelers

The Ravens are currently away from their facility due to the team's ongoing COVID-19 situation. Thursday night's game has been postponed until Sunday -- and was postponed again until Tuesday. Pittsburgh canceled practice for a second consecutive day on Friday.