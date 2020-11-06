The Week 10 college football schedule is highlighted by a massive SEC on CBS showdown when No. 5 Georgia battles No. 8 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Week 10 college football odds from William Hill list the Bulldogs as 3.5-point favorites, down a point from the opening line. Georgia has been a great team for bettors to target as the Bulldogs are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as favorites. Florida, meanwhile, has struggled to beat the Bulldogs, going 3-6 in the last nine meetings against its SEC East rival.

Top Week 10 college football predictions

One of the top Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 23 Michigan (-3) wins and covers at No. 13 Indiana in an important Big Ten matchup at noon ET on Saturday. The Wolverines blasted Minnesota 49-24 in their first game but fell 27-24 against rival Michigan State last week.

The model, however, sees great value in the Wolverines in a bounce-back spot against an Indiana squad that might be overvalued after its 2-0 start. The road team is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these squads. Michigan has also won 24 straight against the Hoosiers and has won by double-digits in the past two meetings.

SportsLine's model is calling for 250 passing yards and two touchdowns from Michigan quarterback Joe Milton as the Wolverines cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 10 college football predictions from the model: Arkansas (+2) stays within the spread when it hosts Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Razorbacks are a perfect 5-0 against the spread, while the Vols haven't covered in their last three games. The Razorbacks also appear to have the edge at quarterback in this matchup.

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks beat Tennessee twice (2017, 2018) when he was at Florida. He's off to a strong start at Arkansas this season as well, throwing for 1,213 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano, meanwhile, has been inconsistent. He's averaging only 6.8 yards per completion and has thrown just six touchdowns against three interceptions.

SportsLine's model is calling for Franks to throw for almost 300 yards and three scores as Arkansas stays within the spread more than 60 percent of the time. The under (52.5) also has plenty of value because that hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

Week 10 college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami (FL) at NC State (+9.5)

San Jose State at San Diego State (-9.5)

BYU at Boise State (+2.5)

Saturday, Nov. 7

North Carolina at Duke (+10)

Nebraska at Northwestern (-4)

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-14.5)

West Virginia at Texas (-7)

Michigan State at Iowa (-7)

Michigan at Indiana (+3.5)

Arizona State at USC (-10.5)

South Florida at Memphis (-17.5)

Boston College at Syracuse (+14)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-38)

Maryland at Penn State (-25)

Florida at Georgia (-3)

Houston at Cincinnati (-11.5)

Pittsburgh at Florida State (+1)

Arizona at Utah (-14)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+10.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-13.5)

UCLA at Colorado (+5.5)

Texas A&M at South Carolina (+7.5)

Tennessee at Arkansas (+2)

Stanford at Oregon (-10.5)

Clemson at Notre Dame (+5.5)

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina (-16.5)

Washington State at Oregon State (+2.5)