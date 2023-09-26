The 2023-24 NBA season is about a month away and teams are gearing up for training camp ahead of October's exhibition games. Some teams will start working things out this week ahead of international tip-offs, while most others won't kick things off until Oct. 3. Lots of teams have made significant moves since 2022-23 ended.

In preparation for training camp and the preseason, here's key information you need to know about all 30 teams.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

One thought on the Hawks: Watching how the frontcourt functions without John Collins, who was moved to the Utah Jazz.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Oct. 9 at New York Knicks



Oct. 11 at Philadelphia 76ers



Oct. 17 vs. New York Knicks



Oct. 19 at Charlotte Hornets

One thought on the Celtics: How will Kristaps Porzingis mesh with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 12 vs. Maccabi Ra'Anana



Oct. 16 vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Oct. 18 at Miami Heat



One thought on the Nets: Can Mikal Bridges lead the team for a full season as the first option on offense?

Charlotte Hornets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Brandon Miller (selected No. 2 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Frank Ntilikna (free agent)



Nick Smith (Selected No. 27 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 at Miami Heat



Oct. 12 at Washington Wizards



Oct. 15 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Oct. 19 vs. Boston Celtics



One thought on the Hornets: Brandon Miller has to live up to the tremendous expectations that come along with being the second overall pick.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

One thought on the Bulls: The competition for the starting point guard spot will be interesting to watch, as Ayo Dosunmu and Carter could give Alex Caruso a run for his money.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 26

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 at Atlanta Hawks



Oct. 12 vs. Orlando Magic



Oct. 16 vs. Maccabi Ra'Anana



Oct. 20 at Indiana Pacers



One thought on the Cavaliers: The Cavs added some much-needed perimeter players to help their long-distance shooting.

Training camp starts: Wednesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi



Oct. 7 at Minnesota Timberwolves in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi



Oct. 10 at Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain



Oct. 20 vs. Detroit Pistons

One thought on the Mavericks: Can Dallas' massive roster overhaul provide enough support for the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic show?

Denver Nuggets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Julian Strawther (selected No. 29 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Jalen Pickett (selected No. 32 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Hunter Tyson (selected No. 37 in 2023 NBA Draft )

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 at Phoenix Suns



Oct. 12 at Chicago Bulls



Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bulls



Oct. 17 at Los Angeles Clippers



Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Clippers



One thought on the Nuggets: Who will step up on the Nuggets' bench following the departure of Bruce Brown?

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns



Oct. 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder in Montreal, Quebec



Oct. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Oct. 20 at Dallas Mavericks



One thought on the Pistons: The Pistons can have assembled promising young talent at both guard spots, on the wing, and down low. Now they have to figure out the pieces to make some legitimate progress.

Training camp starts: Monday, Oct. 2

New faces:

Chris Paul (traded from Wizards)

Corey Joseph (free agent)

Dario Saric (free agent)

Brandon Podziemski (selected No. 19 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (selected No. 57 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 13 at Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 15 at Sacramento Kings



Oct. 18 vs. Sacramento Kings



Oct. 20 vs. San Antonio Spurs



One thought on the Warriors: Chris Paul's small-ball fit with the Warriors could be a huge success or a major setback to kick off the year.

Houston Rockets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 vs. Indiana Pacers



Oct. 12 at New Orleans Pelicans



Oct. 16 at San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 18 at San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 20 vs. Miami Het

One thought on the Rockets: Can bringing in established veterans and hiring Ime Udoka help fix the culture and lackluster defense in Houston?

Indiana Pacers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Bruce Brown (free agent)

Obi Toppin (traded from Knicks)

Jarace Walker (selected No. 8 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 10 at Houston Rockets



Oct. 16 at Atlanta Hawks



Oct. 20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



One thought on the Pacers: Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker could provide the Pacers with some much-needed frontcourt support.

Los Angeles Clippers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

KJ Martin (traded from Rockets)

Kobe Brown (selected No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 vs. Utah Jazz in Honolulu, Hawaii



Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz



Oct. 17 vs. Denver Nuggets



Oct. 19 vs. Denver Nuggets



One thought on the Clippers: We all ask the same question about the Clippers every year. Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stay healthy together? If so, they can make a strong playoff push.

Los Angeles Lakers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 7 at Golden State Warriors



Oct. 9 vs. Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena



Oct. 11 vs. Sacramento Kings at Honda Center



Oct. 13 vs. Golden State Warriors



Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Oct. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena

One thought on the Lakers: Can the Lakers' free agency signing give them enough depth to whether the non-LeBron James and Anthony Davis minutes?

Memphis Grizzlies

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Indiana Pacers



Oct. 10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Oct. 12 at Atlanta Hawks



Oct. 15 at Miami Heat



Oct. 20 at Milwaukee Bucks



One thought on the Grizzlies: Marcus Smart will have to mesh with his new team quickly to keep Memphis afloat while Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension to kick off the 2023-24 season.

Miami Heat

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New face:

Jaime Jaquez (selected No. 18 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Josh Richardson (free agent)

Thomas Bryant (free agent)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 vs. Charlotte Hornets



Oct. 13 at San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 18 vs. Brooklyn Nets



Oct. 20 at Houston Rockets

One thought on the Heat: Miami is reportedly being cut out of the Portland Trail Blazers' potential trade partners for Damian Lillard. Do they have enough punch at point guard with Kyle Lowry at the helm?

Milwaukee Bucks

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Malik Beasley (free agent)

Andre Jackson (selected No. 36 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Bulls



Oct. 6 at Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 11 at Oklahoma City Thunder



Oct. 12 vs. Memphis Grizzlies



One thought on the Bucks: The Bucks need to focus on being a strong title contender, as Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be open to exploring his options elsewhere. A healthy year from Khris Middleton should help fix that.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Shake Milton (free agent)

Troy Brown (free agent)

Leonard Miller (selected No. 33 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Josh Minott (selected No. 45 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Abu Dhabi



Oct. 7 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Abu Dhabi



Oct. 14 at New York Knicks



Oct. 17 vs. Maccabi Ra'anana



Oct. 19 at Chicago Bulls



One thought on the Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards likely needs to take a major step forward as Minnesota's go-to guy in order for them to establish themselves as a force in the star-studded Western Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Jordan Hawkins (selected No. 14 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Cody Zeller (free agent)

Preseason schedule:

Oct 10 vs. Orlando Magic



Oct. 12 vs. Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena



Oct. 14 at Atlanta Hawks at College Park



Oct. 17 at Orlando Magic



One thought on the Pelicans: New Orleans has already been dealt a significant blow now that Trey Murphy is set to miss time with a meniscus tear. Will the health issues of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram make things worse?

New York Knicks

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New face:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 9 vs. Boston Celtics



Oct. 14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Oct. 17 at Boston Celtics



Oct. 18 vs. Washington Wizards



One thought on the Knicks: The Knicks didn't really shake things up in free agency. Will they be able to make a trade and acquire an unhappy superstar sometime during the season?

Oklahoma City Thunder

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Bell Centre



Oct. 15 at Charlotte Hornets



Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Oct. 19 vs. Detroit Pistons at BOK Center



One thought on the Thunder: Can the Thunder take a big leap as a team and bypass the play-in tournament now that they have a strong mix of battle-tested young pieces and serviceable veterans?

Orlando Magic

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Joe Ingles (free agent)

Anthony Black (selected No. 6 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Jett Howard (selected No. 11 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 at New Orleans Pelicans



Oct. 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers



Oct. 17 vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Oct. 20 vs. Flamengo



One thought on the Magic: Orlando has plenty of length and defensive versatility but needs to figure out its long-term point guard situation. Adding Black to a group that includes Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs is a little confusing.

Philadelphia 76ers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Boston Celtics



Oct. 11 vs. Boston Celtics



Oct. 16 at Brooklyn Nets



Oct. 20 vs. Atlanta Hawks



One thought on the 76ers: James Harden clearly wants out and there's speculation that Joel Embiid could be willing to move on as well. Will Philly's foundation crumble during the 2023-24 season?

Phoenix Suns

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Detroit Pistons



Oct. 10 vs. Denver Nuggets



Oct. 12 at PortlandTrail Blazers



Oct. 16 vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena

One thought on the Suns: The Suns have assembled one of the NBA's most dynamic starting units, but whether their reserves can win bench minutes and hold the team down through injuries remains to be seen.

Portland Trail Blazers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Scoot Henderson (selected No. 3 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Kris Murray (selected No. 23 in 2023 NBA Draft))

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 vs. New Zealand Breakers



Oct. 12 vs. Phoenix Suns



Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz



Oct. 16 a t Phoenix Suns



One thought on the Blazers: A full Trail Blazers rebuild could be on the way. Will Anfernee Simmons, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe lead the way in 2023-24 following a Damian Lillard trade?

Sacramento Kings

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Chris Duarte (traded from Pacers)

Sasha Vezenkov (free agent)

JaVale McGee (free agent)

Colby Jones (selected No. 34 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena



Oct. 11 at Los Angeles Lakers at Holda Center



Oct. 15 vs. Golden State Warriors



Oct. 18 at Golden State Warriors



Oct. 19 vs. Utah Jazz

One thought on the Kings: Sacramento broke its lengthy playoff drought last season. Can they remain consistent with the same core group after boasting the NBA's highest-scoring offense in 2022-23?

San Antonio Spurs

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Victor Wenbanyama (selected No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City Thunder



Oct. 13 vs. Miami Heat



Oct. 16 vs. Houston Rockets



Oct. 18 vs Houston Rockets



Oct. 20 at Golden State Warriors



One thought on the Spurs: Wenbanyama's first NBA season will be a major point of emphasis across the league. The top pick from the 2023 NBA Draft could take the league by storm and serve as San Antonio's next dynasty building block.

Toronto Raptors

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 vs. Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena



Oct. 15 vs. Cairns Taipans



Oct. 17 at Chicago Bulls



Oct. 20 vs. Washington Wizards

One thought on the Raptors: The Vanvleet era is over in Toronto so it's time for someone new to run the offense. If Schroder doesn't act as the regular floor general, Scottie Barnes could be asked to step up.

Utah Jazz

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

John Collins (traded from Hawks)

Taylor Hendricks (selected No. 9 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Keyonte George (selected No. 16 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii



Oct. 10 at Los Angeles Clippers at Seattle



Oct. 14 vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Oct. 16 vs. New Zealand Breakers



Oct. 19 at Sacramento Kings

One thought on the Jazz: Utah replenished its young core despite losing Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason. Lauri Markkanen and company can improve upon last season's surprising success with more depth and more youth to develop.

Washington Wizards

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Sept. 10 vs. Cairs Taipans



Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets



Oct. 18 at New York Knicks



Oct. 20 at Toronto Raptors



One thought on the Wizards: Washington has cleared the way for up-and-coming stars by moving Bradley Beal. The Wizards aren't likely to contend by a long shot, but seeing Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma run a team could be interesting.