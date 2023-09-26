jokic-trophy-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2023-24 NBA season is about a month away and teams are gearing up for training camp ahead of October's exhibition games. Some teams will start working things out this week ahead of international tip-offs, while most others won't kick things off until Oct. 3. Lots of teams have made significant moves since 2022-23 ended.

In preparation for training camp and the preseason, here's key information you need to know about all 30 teams. 

Atlanta Hawks

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces: 

Preseason schedule: 

One thought on the Hawks: Watching how the frontcourt functions without John Collins, who was moved to the Utah Jazz.

Boston Celtics

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

One thought on the Celtics: How will Kristaps Porzingis mesh with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Brooklyn Nets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

One thought on the Nets: Can Mikal Bridges lead the team for a full season as the first option on offense?

Charlotte Hornets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

  • Brandon Miller (selected No. 2 in 2023 NBA Draft)
  • Frank Ntilikna (free agent)
  • Nick Smith (Selected No. 27 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 10 at Miami Heat
  • Oct. 12 at Washington Wizards
  • Oct. 15 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Oct. 19 vs. Boston Celtics

One thought on the Hornets: Brandon Miller has to live up to the tremendous expectations that come along with being the second overall pick.

Chicago Bulls

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

One thought on the Bulls: The competition for the starting point guard spot will be interesting to watch, as Ayo Dosunmu and Carter could give Alex Caruso a run for his money. 

Cleveland Cavaliers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 26

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 10 at Atlanta Hawks
  • Oct. 12 vs. Orlando Magic
  • Oct. 16 vs. Maccabi Ra'Anana
  • Oct. 20 at Indiana Pacers

One thought on the Cavaliers: The Cavs added some much-needed perimeter players to help their long-distance shooting. 

Dallas Mavericks

Training camp starts: Wednesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 7 at Minnesota Timberwolves in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 10 at Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain
  • Oct. 20 vs. Detroit Pistons

One thought on the Mavericks: Can Dallas' massive roster overhaul provide enough support for the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic show?

Denver Nuggets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

One thought on the Nuggets: Who will step up on the Nuggets' bench following the departure of Bruce Brown?

Detroit Pistons

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Oct. 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder in Montreal, Quebec
  • Oct. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Oct. 20 at Dallas Mavericks

One thought on the Pistons: The Pistons can have assembled promising young talent at both guard spots, on the wing, and down low. Now they have to figure out the pieces to make some legitimate progress. 

Golden State Warriors

Training camp starts: Monday, Oct. 2

New faces: 

Preseason schedule: 

One thought on the Warriors: Chris Paul's small-ball fit with the Warriors could be a huge success or a major setback to kick off the year.

Houston Rockets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces: 

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 10 vs. Indiana Pacers
  • Oct. 12 at New Orleans Pelicans
  • Oct. 16 at San Antonio Spurs
  • Oct. 18 at San Antonio Spurs
  • Oct. 20 vs. Miami Het

One thought on the Rockets: Can bringing in established veterans and hiring Ime Udoka help fix the culture and lackluster defense in Houston?

Indiana Pacers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 at Memphis Grizzlies
  • Oct. 10 at Houston Rockets
  • Oct. 16 at Atlanta Hawks
  • Oct. 20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

One thought on the Pacers: Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker could provide the Pacers with some much-needed frontcourt support.

Los Angeles Clippers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

  • KJ Martin (traded from Rockets)
  • Kobe Brown (selected No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 vs. Utah Jazz in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz
  • Oct. 17 vs. Denver Nuggets
  • Oct. 19 vs. Denver Nuggets 

One thought on the Clippers: We all ask the same question about the Clippers every year. Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stay healthy together? If so, they can make a strong playoff push.

Los Angeles Lakers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 7 at Golden State Warriors
  • Oct. 9 vs. Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena
  • Oct. 11 vs. Sacramento Kings at Honda Center
  • Oct. 13 vs. Golden State Warriors
  • Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Oct. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena

One thought on the Lakers: Can the Lakers' free agency signing give them enough depth to whether the non-LeBron James and Anthony Davis minutes?

Memphis Grizzlies

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 at Indiana Pacers
  • Oct. 10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Oct. 12 at Atlanta Hawks
  • Oct. 15 at Miami Heat
  • Oct. 20 at Milwaukee Bucks

One thought on the Grizzlies: Marcus Smart will have to mesh with his new team quickly to keep Memphis afloat while Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension to kick off the 2023-24 season.

Miami Heat

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New face:

Preseason schedule:

  • Oct. 10 vs. Charlotte Hornets
  • Oct. 13 at San Antonio Spurs
  • Oct. 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • Oct. 18 vs. Brooklyn Nets
  • Oct. 20 at Houston Rockets

One thought on the Heat: Miami is reportedly being cut out of the Portland Trail Blazers' potential trade partners for Damian Lillard. Do they have enough punch at point guard with Kyle Lowry at the helm?

Milwaukee Bucks

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

  • Malik Beasley (free agent)
  • Andre Jackson (selected No. 36 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Bulls
  • Oct. 6 at Memphis Grizzlies
  • Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Lakers
  • Oct. 11 at Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Oct. 12 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

One thought on the Bucks: The Bucks need to focus on being a strong title contender, as Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be open to exploring his options elsewhere. A healthy year from Khris Middleton should help fix that.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 7 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 14 at New York Knicks
  • Oct. 17 vs. Maccabi Ra'anana
  • Oct. 19 at Chicago Bulls

One thought on the Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards likely needs to take a major step forward as Minnesota's go-to guy in order for them to establish themselves as a force in the star-studded Western Conference. 

New Orleans Pelicans

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct 10 vs. Orlando Magic
  • Oct. 12 vs. Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena
  • Oct. 14 at Atlanta Hawks at College Park
  • Oct. 17 at Orlando Magic

One thought on the Pelicans: New Orleans has already been dealt a significant blow now that Trey Murphy is set to miss time with a meniscus tear. Will the health issues of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram make things worse?

New York Knicks

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New face:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 9 vs. Boston Celtics
  • Oct. 14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Oct. 17 at Boston Celtics
  • Oct. 18 vs. Washington Wizards

One thought on the Knicks: The Knicks didn't really shake things up in free agency. Will they be able to make a trade and acquire an unhappy superstar sometime during the season?

Oklahoma City Thunder

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • Oct. 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Bell Centre
  • Oct. 15 at Charlotte Hornets
  • Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Oct. 19 vs. Detroit Pistons at BOK Center

One thought on the Thunder: Can the Thunder take a big leap as a team and bypass the play-in tournament now that they have a strong mix of battle-tested young pieces and serviceable veterans? 

Orlando Magic

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 10 at New Orleans Pelicans
  • Oct. 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Oct. 17 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Oct. 20 vs. Flamengo

One thought on the Magic: Orlando has plenty of length and defensive versatility but needs to figure out its long-term point guard situation. Adding Black to a group that includes Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs is a little confusing.

Philadelphia 76ers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 at Boston Celtics 
  • Oct. 11 vs. Boston Celtics
  • Oct. 16 at Brooklyn Nets
  • Oct. 20 vs. Atlanta Hawks

One thought on the 76ers: James Harden clearly wants out and there's speculation that Joel Embiid could be willing to move on as well. Will Philly's foundation crumble during the 2023-24 season?  

Phoenix Suns

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 at Detroit Pistons
  • Oct. 10 vs. Denver Nuggets
  • Oct. 12 at PortlandTrail Blazers
  • Oct. 16 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena

One thought on the Suns: The Suns have assembled one of the NBA's most dynamic starting units, but whether their reserves can win bench minutes and hold the team down through injuries remains to be seen.

Portland Trail Blazers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

  • Oct. 10 vs. New Zealand Breakers
  • Oct. 12 vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz
  • Oct. 16 a t Phoenix Suns

One thought on the Blazers: A full Trail Blazers rebuild could be on the way. Will Anfernee Simmons, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe lead the way in 2023-24 following a Damian Lillard trade?

Sacramento Kings

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 at Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena
  • Oct. 11 at Los Angeles Lakers at Holda Center
  • Oct. 15 vs. Golden State Warriors
  • Oct. 18 at Golden State Warriors
  • Oct. 19 vs. Utah Jazz

One thought on the Kings: Sacramento broke its lengthy playoff drought last season. Can they remain consistent with the same core group after boasting the NBA's highest-scoring offense in 2022-23?

San Antonio Spurs

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

  • Victor Wenbanyama (selected No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Preseason schedule:

  • Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Oct. 13 vs. Miami Heat
  • Oct. 16 vs. Houston Rockets
  • Oct. 18 vs Houston Rockets
  • Oct. 20 at Golden State Warriors

One thought on the Spurs: Wenbanyama's first NBA season will be a major point of emphasis across the league. The top pick from the 2023 NBA Draft could take the league by storm and serve as San Antonio's next dynasty building block.

Toronto Raptors

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 vs. Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena
  • Oct. 15 vs. Cairns Taipans
  • Oct. 17 at Chicago Bulls
  • Oct. 20 vs. Washington Wizards

One thought on the Raptors: The Vanvleet era is over in Toronto so it's time for someone new to run the offense. If Schroder doesn't act as the regular floor general, Scottie Barnes could be asked to step up.

Utah Jazz

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Oct. 10 at Los Angeles Clippers at Seattle
  • Oct. 14 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Oct. 16 vs. New Zealand Breakers
  • Oct. 19 at Sacramento Kings

One thought on the Jazz: Utah replenished its young core despite losing Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason. Lauri Markkanen and company can improve upon last season's surprising success with more depth and more youth to develop.

Washington Wizards

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3

New faces:

Preseason schedule: 

  • Sept. 10 vs. Cairs Taipans
  • Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets
  • Oct. 18 at New York Knicks
  • Oct. 20 at Toronto Raptors

One thought on the Wizards: Washington has cleared the way for up-and-coming stars by moving Bradley Beal. The Wizards aren't likely to contend by a long shot, but seeing Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma run a team could be interesting. 