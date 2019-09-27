NFL Week 4 injuries: Matthew Stafford questionable with hip injury, Chiefs again without Damien Williams

We've reached the first quarter mark of the NFL regular season with Week 4 already underway. The Eagles were able to take down the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night and injuries were a big story in that contest. Both sidelines saw one of their own stretched off in what were harrowing moments. Both Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams and Philly corner Avonte Maddox have seemingly avoided more serious injury.

While those two instances were on the severe side, the Packers still felt the ill effects of a toe injury to star receiver Davante Adams in the closing minutes of Thursday's contest as they tried (and ultimately failed) to knot the score and force overtime.

Those were the injuries making waves to start Week 4, but there are plenty of storylines from the infirmary that could impact the Sunday slate, specifically in the backfield. Kansas City back Damien Williams has already been ruled out and Chargers' Justin Jackson is going to be sidelined as well, opening the door for other backs on the roster to make an impact.

We're also playing close attention to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who popped up on the injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable.

For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 4, check out our rundown below.

Titans at Falcons (-4)

Titans : OL Kevin Pamphile (knee) OUT

: OL Kevin Pamphile (knee) OUT Falcons: RB Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee) OUT

Both Tennessee and Atlanta are pretty healthy heading into Sunday. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, tight end Delanie Walker (knee) was a full participant on Friday and has no injury designation heading into Week 4. For the Falcons, they'll see running Ito Smith (concussion) suit up as he was a full participant on Friday.

Patriots (-7) at Bills

The Bills may see the return of rookie running back Devin Singletary on Sunday as he was able to practice in limited fashion on both Thursday and Friday. The fact that the team is still leaving the door open is a positive sign for Singletary in what is set to be a tough matchup with New England. Linebacker Maurice Alexander, meanwhile, popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee injury and is now questionable. In regards to the Patriots, receiver Julian Edelman has been limited in practice all week after departing Week 3 due to a chest injury. The fact that he's questionable leaves the door open for him to play Sunday in Buffalo.

Chiefs (-6.5) at Lions

Matthew Stafford's name popped up on the injury report on Friday as the quarterback was limited with a hip injury and is questionable to play Sunday. if Stafford isn't ready to go, rookie David Blough and veteran Jeff Driskel are the other quarterbacks on the roster. With the Chiefs, Damien Williams will miss his second straight game due to that knee injury. His absence will thrust LeSean McCoy into the starting spot once again. McCoy was dealing with an ankle injury himself, but was a full participant both Thursday and Friday. He should share the workload with Darrel Williams in the Chiefs backfield.

Raiders at Colts (-6.5)

T.Y. Hilton's chances of suiting up Sunday are doubtful, according to the team. The fact that the Colts also promoted receiver Ashton Dulin off the practice squad also isn't a good sign for Hilton. While officially listed as questionable, Raiders starting offensive tackle Trent Brown was a full participant in practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his prospects of playing on Sunday.

Chargers (-15.5) at Dolphins

Los Angeles is slated to be without a large amount of their offensive weapons. With Justin Jackson already ruled out, Austin Ekeler should see all of the meaningful opportunities out of the backfield, but head coach Anthony Lynn didn't rule out the possibility of Melvin Gordon seeing a limited role either. As for Miami, starting left tackle Jesse Davis' status is in question, which may make Miami's already mediocre offensive line that much weaker.

Redskins at Giants (-3)

To no one's surprise, Saquon Barkley is out with his ankle injury, which opens the door for Wayne Gallman to see the bulk of the carries out of the backfield for New York. As for the Redskins, receiver Terry McLaurin did not practice on Friday due to his hamstring injury. JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports, however, that the hamstring injury is described as minor and holding him out on Friday was precautionary. Quarterback Case Keenum (foot) practiced fully both Thursday and Friday and is good to go for Sunday.

Browns at Ravens (-6.5)

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' status is once again up in the air heading into the weekend. This has been routine for Andrews thus far in 2019 as Baltimore has managed him throughout the week, he tests that foot on Sunday and then determines his status. As long as nothing more serious occurs to that foot, he should be able to suit up. As for the Browns, a lot of key members to their secondary still have their status in question. If one or more are unable to play, that could open the door for Lamar Jackson to have a successful day through the air.

Panthers at Texans (-4)

It's the Kyle Allen show once again for the Panthers under center as we already knew that Cam Newton was going to be ruled out for this game as he deals with his foot injury. Along with Newton, Carolina could be without Donte Jackson as he wasn't able to practice on Friday, leaving his status very much in doubt. As for Houston, they are pretty healthy heading into Week 4. Henderson being ruled out isn't all too surprising as he didn't practice all week. Laremy Tunsil was limited early in the week but is good to go for this matchup.

Buccaneers at Rams (-9.5)

Bucs receiver Chris Godwin was able to get on the practice field for the first time all week on Friday. His limited participation during that session does give a glimmer of hope that he'll be able to fight through his hip injury.

Seahawks (-5.5) at Cardinals

Vikings at Bears (-2)

Taylor Gabriel won't be able to have the chance at an encore performance of his three-touchdown game from Monday night as he's still dealing with a concussion. With Gabriel sidelined, that should mean more targets for Allen Robinson in the passing game. As it relates to kicker Eddy Pineiro, he was limited on Friday after sitting out two days. While Akiem Hicks is questionable, he didn't practice all week. As for the Vikings, Alexander was a full participant on Thursday and Friday, so his prospects of playing on Sunday are solid.

Jaguars at Broncos (-3)

Cowboys (-2.5) at Saints

For the second straight week, the Cowboys will be without receiver Michael Gallup as he continues to deal with his knee injury. On the bright side, star pass catcher Amari Cooper carries no injury designation heading into Week 4 after being limited all week with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Tavon Austin was a full participant on Friday after being limited with a concussion. On the offensive line, starter Zack Martin did practice on Friday and will play on Sunday after missing Thursday's session due to a back injury. While Drew Brees will once again be out, Teddy Bridgewater will have starting left tackle Terron Armstead blocking for him on Sunday after he was a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation.

Bengals at Steelers (-3.5)

