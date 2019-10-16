NFL Week 7 injuries: Chiefs down several starters for TNF, Saquon Barkley looks ready to return
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
The NFL kicks off Week 7 with an AFC West showdown that could end up being much closer than people are anticipating.
The Chiefs and Broncos have been mirror images of each other so far this season. After winning its first four games of the season, Kansas City has dropped its last two. Denver lost its first four games of the season, but is currently on a two-game win streak. The Chiefs will be missing several starters as they travel to Denver, which could mean Kansas City is on upset alert.
In other news, the Giants get a couple of important offensive playmakers back as they host the Cardinals, who are riding a two-game win streak.
To find out more on those injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 7:
Chiefs (-3) at Broncos
- Chiefs: CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), OT Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin), G Andrew Wylie (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) OUT; CB Bashaud Breeland (NIR) questionable
Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan (foot) OUT; OT Ja'Wuan James (knee) QUESTIONABLE
The Chiefs will be missing several starters on the offensive line for the second consecutive week. Fisher hasn't played since Week 2 due to a groin injury, and Wylie missed last week's matchup against the Texans with an ankle injury. Both have already been ruled out for Week 7. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing through an ankle injury, and keeping him protected is paramount, so this is something to keep an eye on. The two offensive linemen won't be the only starters the Chiefs are missing when they face off against the Broncos. Rashad Fenton should replace Fuller in the secondary while Khalen Saunders could get the start at defensive tackle. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have started several games this season in place of Tyreek Hill, so Watkins' absence shouldn't be a huge deal for this offense.
The Broncos enter this matchup relatively healthy. Callahan has yet to suit up for his new team in 2019, and will miss another game on Sunday. James injured his knee in the season opener, but avoided injured reserve and could be set to return in Week 7. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Derek Wolfe were limited participants earlier this week, but were back to full participation on Wednesday and should be good to go this weekend.
Wednesday practice report notes
It looks like running back Saquon Barkley could be ready to return to the field in Week 7, as he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Tight end Evan Engram should also play on Sunday, as he was a full participant in practice after missing last week's game against he Patriots with a knee injury. Running back Wayne Gallman, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre and wide receiver Sterling Shepard were all limited participants due to concussions, while cornerback Corey Ballentine missed practice due to his concussion.
