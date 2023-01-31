A look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft following conference championship weekend in which the Eagles and Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The Super Bowl and compensatory selections are all that stands in the way of a complete draft order.
The 2023 draft is scheduled to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Below, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
1. Chicago Bears (3-14)
Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N'Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis, LB Nicholas Morrow
2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)
Team needs: QB, OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins, S Jonathan Owens
3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT
Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater
4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)
Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, LB E.J. Speed
5. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
6. Detroit Lions (via trade with 5-12 Rams)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans
9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)
Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C
Notable free agents: QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 7-10 Saints)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB
Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart
12. Houston Texans (via trade with 7-10 Browns)
Team needs: QB, OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins, S Jonathan Owens
13. New York Jets (7-10)
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S
Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant
14. New England Patriots (8-9)
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers
15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG
Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry
16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB
Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB
Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph
18. Detroit Lions (9-8)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT
Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Mike Edwards
20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
21. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (9-8)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE
Notable free agents: S Nasir Adderley, WR Deandre Carter, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham Jr., OG Oday Aboushi
23. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller
24. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S
Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon
26. New York Giants (9-7-1)
Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT
Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton, S Julian Love
27. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch
28. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S
Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold
29. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine
30. New Orleans Saints (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)
Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT
Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton
31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT
Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (7-10)
Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S
Notable free agents: RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett
Los Angeles Rams (5-12)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB
Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, S Taylor Rapp, DL A'Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Greg Gaines
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers
Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB
Notable free agents: OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre'Mont Jones
San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR
Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu