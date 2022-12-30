A new year is on the horizon, but not when it comes to the NFL. There are still two weeks to play and plenty of playoff races to be determined, making the penultimate injury report of the regular season even more important than previous weeks. Whoever misses Sunday's games could impact the playoff race for several teams.

Below, we will break down the official injury reports from every NFL team slated to play this weekend. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL for Week 17.

Bears at Lions (-6)

The Bears receivers are depleted, so Claypool being questionable is optimistic after being limited in Friday's practice. This was the first time Claypool has practiced since Week 13, so let's see what the Bears decide with two weeks left to go in the season. Pettis was limited Friday as well but Equanimeous St. Brown cleared concussion protocol.

Ragnow was limited in practice Friday for the Lions after missing practice earlier in the week. He's likely to start. Jackson was a late addition to the injury report, so Craig Reynolds will be on watch as RB2 if Jackson can't go.

Jaguars (-3) at Texans

No reason to be concerned with Lawrence, even if he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Lawrence should be good to go Sunday, even if the game doesn't affect the Jaguars' chances to win the AFC South. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was optimistic on Walker playing this week.

Ogunbowale has been ahead of Rex Burkhead as the No. 2 back in the Texans offense with Dameon Pierce on injured reserve. If he can't go, Burkhead will be the No. 2 back behind Royce Freeman.

Saints at Eagles (-5.5)

Olave has been limited all week for the Saints, so he'll be essentially a game-time decision. If Olave misses his second straight game, the Saints will rely on Rashid Shaheed, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Kirk Merritt at wide receiver. Lattimore has been limited in practice all week too, so he's a player to monitor on Sunday.

Hurts will be a game-time decision for the Eagles as he was limited in Friday's practice. The news of Hurts being doubtful is a bit discouraging for Sunday, but the Eagles can ride with Gardner Minshew for a second straight week.

Steelers at Ravens (-2)

Jack and Ogunjobi were limited in Friday's practice, so we'll see if they can give it a go for Sunday. The big name for the Steelers that wasn't given an injury designation was wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), as he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

No Jackson again for the Ravens this week, so Tyler Huntley will get the start against Pittsburgh with first place in the AFC North on the line. Jackson may not be available until the playoffs at this rate, but the stakes for the Ravens in Week 18 will tell the tale. Jason Pierre-Paul and DeSean Jackson (illness) were not given injury designations.

