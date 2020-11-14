Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they've already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 10, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of final Friday injury reports.

Eagles (-3) at Giants

The Eagles had their bye week come and go -- and they are the healthiest they have been all year. Alshon Jeffery will make his season debut after not receiving an injury designation, while Miles Sanders will start at running back for the first time since Week 6 (knee). Lane Johnson will start at right tackle after not receiving an injury designation. Jason Peters will start at left tackle.

New York will also be without running back Devonta Freeman, who went to injured reserve Friday with an ankle injury. Tate, who was in coach Joe Judge's doghouse and didn't play last week, is iffy with an ankle injury.

Lions at Washington (OFF)

The Lions will be without Golladay for the second straight week, paving the way for Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola to receive more targets in the offense. Jones has three touchdowns since Golladay left the Lions' Week 8 game with the injury. Hockenson was limited in practice Friday, but the Lions are hopeful he can play Sunday. Detroit may be without two starters on the offensive line against a Washington front that includes five former first-round picks.

Alex Smith will start for the second consecutive week for Washington, and for the foreseeable future. Antonio Gibson wasn't given an injury designation so he's good to go for Sunday. Cornelius Lucas will start at tackle in place of Christian.

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers

The Buccaneers will need Marpet if they wish to keep Tom Brady upright this week. Marpet, who missed last week's loss to the Saints, is still in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared by Saturday. He did practice throughout the week. Davis was a limited participant Friday as Tampa Bay will wait and see how he does Saturday before making a decision on his status.

Welcome back to the Mike Davis show in Carolina. The veteran backup will make his seventh start of the season filling in for McCaffrey, who was a no-go at practice all week.

Jaguars at Packers (-13.5)

Rookie Jake Luton will make his second straight start at QB in place of Minshew for the Jaguars, who might be in danger of losing his starting job altogether. Jacksonville may not be rushing Minshew back from his thumb injury. Chris Conley will man the slot in Shenault's absence, as Jacksonville will miss its Swiss army knife in the offense.

Tonyan did not practice Friday for the Packers, which isn't a good sign for Sunday. Marcedes Lewis (knee) wasn't given an injury designation, so he'll be the top tight end if Tonyan can't go. Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan will need to prepare for more playing time with Alexander unlikely to go and King limited in practice all week.

Texans at Browns (-3.5)

Johnson hasn't cleared the concussion protocol and has since been placed on IR, so Duke Johnson will be the No. 1 running back against his former team. The Texans have been relatively healthy this week, even though two offensive starters are out. Max Scharping is expected to get the bulk of the snaps at left guard for Kelemete.

No major injuries for the Browns, who are getting healthier by the week. Nick Chubb will be good to go after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

Bills at Cardinals (-2.5)

Hyde would be a big loss for Buffalo in the event he can't go, as the Bills have already struggled on the defensive side of the ball this year.

Drake and Baker will test things out on Sunday, hence being game-time decisions. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury feels strongly Baker will be able to go, but will be cautious with Drake. Chase Edmonds will start if Drake is unable to play.

Chargers at Dolphins (-1)

What will the Chargers do at running back with Jackson out and Pope questionable? Remember, Austin Ekeler is still on injured reserve. Kalen Ballage is expected to get called up from the practice squad again and split the reps with Joshua Kelly. If Pope does play (he was a full participant in Friday's practice), the Chargers will be riding with the hot hand out of the three. Losing Bosa is huge for a Chargers defense that has just 16 sacks on the season.

Breida was limited in practice all week, and head coach Brian Flores wouldn't fully commit to his status for Sunday. If Breida can't go, expect a committee of Jordan Howard, DeAndre Washington, and Salvon Ahmed. If Smythe doesn't clear concussion protocol, Mike Gesicki could get even more snaps at tight end.

Broncos at Raiders (-4)

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn't seem concerned regarding Jeudy's status, saying he's "pretty confident" Jeudy will play. Calvin Anderson is Denver's third-string right tackle, but the Broncos are preparing him to start in case Dotson and Rodgers can't go.

The Raiders will have Brandon Parker start in place of Miller at tackle if Miller is downgraded to out, as Miller hasn't practiced all week. John Simpson is expected to start in place of Jackson if he doesn't recover by Sunday.

Bengals at Steelers (OFF)

Giovani Bernard is expected to start for the Bengals for the second consecutive week as Mixon didn't practice all week. Atkins is dealing with an undisclosed family issue and the Bengals are down to three active cornerbacks with Phillips and Sims not playing. Williams practiced this week and is expected to play.

McFarland didn't practice the past two days due to illness, and the Steelers will know more on his condition Sunday. Cam Sutton would be the nickel cornerback if Hilton can't go.

49ers at Saints (-10)

The wide receiver roulette continues for the 49ers. Kendrick Bourne is back from the COVID-19 list, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted he won't play much as he's getting back in the rotation after missing 10 days. Brandon Aiyuk is back and Week 9 breakout Richie James is expected to factor into the mix. Jerick McKinnon is expected to be the No. 1 back this week with Coleman out.

A small injury report for the Saints, but Drew Brees was limited in practice all week (shoulder). Brees will start Sunday as he was not given an injury designation. Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) also was a full participant Friday.

Seahawks at Rams (-2)

With their top-two running backs out, the Seahawks will lean on DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer on Sunday. Neiko Thorpe will come off injured reserve and will be activated for Sunday, per Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll -- much-needed cornerback help.

For the Rams, no injury designations for Cooper Kupp and Darrell Henderson -- so both players are good to go for Sunday. Floyd practiced in full Friday, so there's a good chance he'll play.

Ravens (-7) at Patriots

Ingram did practice Friday after missing Thursday's practice. If he doesn't go, the Ravens will rely on Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins again. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he will "not be afraid to play Jimmy (Smith) if he felt good enough," so there's a chance he'll play.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick never discloses much on injuries, as evidenced by the 17 players listed as questionable. He did say Damien Harris was "dependable" in his press conference Friday. Stephon Gilmore missed last week's game and was limited in Friday's practice -- so take that for what it's worth.

Vikings (-2.5) at Bears

If Montgomery can't go, the Bears will have to lean more on Cordarrelle Patterson, who is the team's third-leading rusher (behind Montgomery and Trubisky) with 88 yards on 29 carries this season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Lamar Miller is an option the team is considering. A nine-year veteran, Miller has not played in a regular season game since 2018, when he earned Pro Bowl honors after rushing for 973 yards and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Miller, who tore his ACL in the 2019 preseason, has been on the Bears' practice squad since October 5.