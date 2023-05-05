The 2023 NFL offseason is not over yet. Even after the draft, all 32 teams will continue tweaking their lineups throughout the summer in the lead-up to the season. But we can safely say that most of the big-name movement is past, with everyone from prized free agents to first-round picks locked into revamped depth charts.

So which teams can take pride in their makeovers? And which ones are still sorely lacking?

Here, we're ranking all 32 teams according to all their offseason moves, with graded tiers -- A, B, C, D and F. This is not a pecking order for the 2023 season. Some teams were far more talented going into free agency and the draft, and remain so. But if we were sorting clubs based purely on what's transpired since the new league year began, this is how we'd do it:

A

These teams have hit home runs. No, they're not perfect. But they've done a commendable job putting their resources in the right places, and/or filling major needs in major ways.

B

These teams have fared reasonably well. One or two key concerns still exist, but they can enter the summer relatively content.

C

These teams predictably make up the majority of the list: Some of their decisions have been praiseworthy, some of them have been questionable, and altogether it's tough to say they're trending in one direction.

D

These teams have simply struggled to take meaningful steps forward. Some of them were always going to be more financially impaired, but they're more desperate for future help regardless.