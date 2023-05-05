The 2023 NFL offseason is not over yet. Even after the draft, all 32 teams will continue tweaking their lineups throughout the summer in the lead-up to the season. But we can safely say that most of the big-name movement is past, with everyone from prized free agents to first-round picks locked into revamped depth charts.
So which teams can take pride in their makeovers? And which ones are still sorely lacking?
Here, we're ranking all 32 teams according to all their offseason moves, with graded tiers -- A, B, C, D and F. This is not a pecking order for the 2023 season. Some teams were far more talented going into free agency and the draft, and remain so. But if we were sorting clubs based purely on what's transpired since the new league year began, this is how we'd do it:
A
These teams have hit home runs. No, they're not perfect. But they've done a commendable job putting their resources in the right places, and/or filling major needs in major ways.
|1
|They addressed glaring secondary holes both aggressively and frugally, adding a trio of physical starters in CB Cameron Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson for less than $50M combined. David Montgomery is a fine lateral substitute for Jamaal Williams in the backfield. And retaining John Cominsky and Alex Anzalone ensures the rest of their "D" has fight. They drafted in an unorthodox way, prioritizing devalued positions early, but RB Jahmyr Gibbs adds a lot of electricity, and S Brian Branch and LB Jack Campbell should bring even more range to the defense.
|2
|They haven't done enough to bolster their O-line, but ex-Ravens S Chuck Clark is an underrated addition to an already-potent "D." Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman are decent, complementary bonuses for a deep WR corps. More importantly, in a league full of teams starving for difference-making QBs, they're getting a near-Tom Brady-level rental in Aaron Rodgers. Even with a steep price tag, it's a big win for a playoff-caliber roster; even Rodgers below MVP form -- for just a year or three -- is a major upgrade at such an important position.
|3
|Losing WR D.J. Moore to move up in the draft robbed them of a building block, but they also guaranteed themselves a virtual total package at QB in No. 1 pick Bryce Young, suffering a net draft-capital loss of just three picks -- one first, and two seconds -- to make that happen. Andy Dalton is a perfectly reasonable mentor under center, RB Miles Sanders is a smooth, if slightly expensive, fit under assistant Duce Staley and both WR Adam Thielen and TE Hayden Hurst are high-effort safety valves who should ease Young into the lineup under new coach Frank Reich.
|4
|Committing $90M+ to linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards was an odd use of resources considering they just dealt the superior Roquan Smith because of his price tag, but there's no denying this team is much better across the board. QB Justin Fields finally has a legit No. 1 WR in D.J. Moore thanks to their trade down from the No. 1 pick. OG Nate Davis should help up front. And both RB D'Onta Foreman and TE Robert Tonyan should be rugged red-zone options. Getting a potential Day 1 starting RT in rookie Darnell Wright is a plus as well.
|5
|Dedicating new money to old faithful like C Jason Kelce, DE Brandon Graham, DT Fletcher Cox and CB Darius Slay is bittersweet; most of the aging starters are still Pro Bowl-caliber, but GM Howie Roseman has fared better betting on ascending talent. Still, keeping CB James Bradberry to go with Slay is a victory at a reasonable price, QB Marcus Mariota is a better QB2 fit while sharing Jalen Hurts' mobility and RB Rashaad Penny is a bargain high-reward gamble. The draft is where they really won, adding Georgia teammates Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo to their "D."
|6
|They probably could've matched what the Lions gave Cameron Sutton to keep an ascending starter at corner. But Patrick Peterson is a plug-and-play consolation prize after a Vikings renaissance; he should thrive alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Ex-Eagles OG Isaac Seumalo is maybe their smartest bet, bringing a quietly sterling piece of Philly's vaunted line to Kenny Pickett's defense. They also netted some good values in the draft in OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr. and TE Darnell Washington, who should pair with ex-Rams WR Allen Robinson to give them quite a red-zone team.
|7
|Did they outbid themselves for OT Mike McGlinchey and OG Ben Powers? Perhaps. But Sean Payton is right to reinvest in the trenches, seemingly shifting the offensive approach around the ground game that helped QB Russell Wilson stay comfortable for so long in Seattle. Adding DL Zach Allen and retaining LB Alex Singleton ensures the front seven still has pop. And you can do quite a bit worse than Jarrett Stidham for an emergency backup/replacement QB.
|8
|Your view of Big Blue's offseason depends almost entirely on what you make of QB Daniel Jones. He may not yet be a sure thing as a downfield passer, but New York isn't ridiculously overpaying for an efficient, athletic, 25-year-old playoff winner under center; after inevitable extensions for elites like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, his $40M per-year renewal might not even be a top-10 mark going into 2023. His new weapons, TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell, are big injury risks but clear upgrades. Ditto for rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. On the other side, LB Bobby Okereke and first-round CB Deonte Banks should help the middle and back end of the "D."
B
These teams have fared reasonably well. One or two key concerns still exist, but they can enter the summer relatively content.
|9
|The strategy from GM Nick Caserio hasn't been wholly different from recent years: Lots of rental deals for mid-tier veteran castoffs. This year's crop for new coach DeMeco Ryans at least has some potential hidden gems to supplement an inevitable first-round QB: Case Keenum is a charismatic No. 2 under center, RB Devin Singletary makes for nice Dameon Pierce relief, ex-Cowboys WR Noah Brown and TE Dalton Schultz at least have the skills to keep growing and Ryans' 49ers pupil Jimmie Ward should be a culture-builder as a utility man in the secondary. Their biggest gets, of course, came in the draft, where QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr. have the potential to be franchise-changers.
|10
|While the Giants tied themselves to Daniel Jones, the Seahawks are getting more wiggle room with their own 2022 breakout, wisely getting Geno Smith back at just $25M per year (15th among QBs) and giving him additional weapons in rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB Zach Charbonnet. They also addressed longstanding holes up front by wooing ex-Broncos DL Dre'Mont Jones to be Pete Carroll's defensive anchor alongside first-round CB Devon Witherspoon.
|11
|OT Orlando Brown Jr. is a clear upgrade on Jonah Williams after an imperfect but solid run protecting Patrick Mahomes, and he arrived at a significantly more reasonable number ($16M per year) than expected. But how much did the Chiefs mask his flaws? Retaining tough LB Germaine Pratt was smart, too, and they did a fair job addressing free agent secondary losses by adding DJ Turner and Jordan Battle near the top of the draft.
|12
|America's Team has been splashy without overspending, adding Brandin Cooks as a WR2 upgrade opposite CeeDee Lamb, Stephon Gilmore as a CB2 upgrade opposite Trevon Diggs, and tagging Tony Pollard to usher out the Ezekiel Elliott era. These are all short-term moves, but they all make sense for an annual playoff hopeful, raising the floor at premium positions. You just wish they got a bit more bang for their buck in the early parts of the draft.
|13
|They're swinging big on Florida QB Anthony Richardson, who's seemingly got all the tools to be a superstar but enters without much polish as a passer for new coach Shane Steichen. WR Isaiah McKenzie is OK as a reserve, and ex-49er Samson Ebukam can start at pass rusher. The $22M investment in K Matt Gay is even more iffy. But at least they have actual upside under center, as well as an explosive outlet in rookie WR Josh Downs, a potential early starter.
|14
|QB Mike White is a serviceably gutsy backup for Tua Tagovailoa, though Miami probably could've explored even better insurance considering its starter's serious medical history. The real wins are on defense, where Vic Fangio is now running the show: CB Jalen Ramsey is a bona fide tone-setter who arrived for just a third-rounder and backup TE, giving the Dolphins an elite cover duo. And ex-Titans LB David Long should reinforce the second level provided he stays on the field. With just four picks in the draft, however, they didn't do a ton to address their long-term future.
C
These teams predictably make up the majority of the list: Some of their decisions have been praiseworthy, some of them have been questionable, and altogether it's tough to say they're trending in one direction.
|15
|They were never gonna be major free agency players after 2022's Von Miller splash. But it's nice to have S Jordan Poyer, Buffalo's version of Devin McCourty, back for another ride. RB Damien Harris is an underrated candidate for tough carries alongside James Cook, as is Latavius Murray. And WR Deonte Harty is a slightly higher-octane substitute for the departed Isaiah McKenzie in a secondary role. Their top draft picks, TE Dalton Kincaid and OG O'Cyrus Torrence, also figure to make an early impact in starting-caliber roles.
|16
|Not entirely dissimilar to the Jaguars of last offseason, they came in with loads of cap space, and they're better after spending it. You just wonder if they could've done much better. QB Taylor Heinicke is a likable rough-and-tumble alternative to Desmond Ridder but gets them no closer to a true answer under center. Rookie RB Bijan Robinson has the "it" factor but at a devalued position. Keeping OG Chris Lindstrom is smart, but was it necessary to reset the guard market on a $105M deal? The best bet is probably S Jessie Bates III, whose range offsets a curiously large investment in aging ex-Saints DT David Onyemata.
|17
|Adding WR JuJu Smith-Schuster would make worlds of sense as a high-volume target for Mac Jones if he wasn't just a lateral fill-in for the departed Jakobi Meyers. TE Mike Gesicki helps, of course, giving Jones an additional outlet. But they've still got issues up front, where journeyman Riley Reiff is their top new tackle, and probably didn't need to spend $4M per year on James Robinson, considering Rhamondre Stevenson already headlined their capable backfield. Fortunately they did find good value in the draft, adding both CB Christian Gonzalez and DL Keion White.
|18
|The reunion with QB Joshua Dobbs behind Deshaun Watson makes sense. Ditto for the extension of breakout C Ethan Pocic. They paid quite a bit for a run-stuffer in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and they're counting on younger vets like DE Obo Okoronkwo and S Juan Thornhill to reach new heights in new scenery. Swapping picks to land WR Elijah Moore from the Jets, however, was a creative way to bring some added juice opposite Amari Cooper out wide. And their third-round addition of WR Cedric Tillman Jr. bolsters that position further.
|19
|By themselves, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers and returning starters RB Josh Jacobs and OT Jermaine Eluemunor are just fine, keeping the offensive floor relatively high after the dual exit of Derek Carr and Darren Waller. But unless you consider Aidan O'Connell a feasible successor for the oft-injured Garoppolo, they'll probably remain in no man's land under Josh McDaniels. The infrastructure has changed, but how about the overall talent level beyond, say, first-round pass rusher Tyree Wilson?
|20
|At one point it felt like GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had something grand up his sleeve. Or maybe that was just the hope, considering their offseason has been more about shedding aging favorites (WR Adam Thielen, LB Eric Kendricks, etc.) than building off Kevin O'Connell's debut. TE Josh Oliver is a curious $7M annual investment as a backup to T.J. Hockenson. But the low-risk, high-reward bets on DE Marcus Davenport and CB Byron Murphy at least give the "D" fresher legs. And rookie WR Jordan Addison is an intriguing addition opposite Justin Jefferson.
|21
|Their long-awaited trade of Aaron Rodgers projects as a rare win-win: It truly is time to see what Jordan Love has to offer, and the young gun flashed a live arm in relief of A-Rod in 2022. The unfortunate thing is, Green Bay's banking on a lot of young, unproven talent to upgrade Love's supporting cast, spending early-round picks on WR Jayden Reed and TEs Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.
|22
|They basically broke even up front, losing starting RT Mike McGlinchey but extending breakout C Jake Brendel after their NFC title bid. But three other moves are worth mild celebrations: QB Sam Darnold is an athletic emergency option behind Trey Lance and Brock Purdy; under Kyle Shanahan, he's surely better positioned than ever before. S Tashaun Gipson's return should be welcome after an opportunistic 2022. And DT Javon Hargrave is a cherry on top of an already-relentless pass rush, fresh off his career year with the Eagles. The draft, on the flip side, was altogether uninspiring for them.
|23
|No one refuses to rebuild like the Saints. New QB Derek Carr is a gutsy leader who might have a deep playoff run in him, provided he's got an all-star setup a la Matthew Stafford with the 2021 Rams. That he does not. New Orleans is essentially just buying another year or three of wild card flirtation by doubling down on veterans like RB Jamaal Williams and WR Michael Thomas, and the fact they spent their first two draft picks on "D" suggests Dennis Allen's old-school approach remains relatively intact.
|24
|The cost of going all-in for Tom Brady for three years: A discarded Baker Mayfield is the chosen competition for Kyle Trask at QB, Chase Edmonds is in tow as a Leonard Fournette fill-in and lots will be asked of Super Bowl holdovers LB Lavonte David and CB Jamel Dean, who at least get an underrated addition in ex-Rams DT Greg Gaines up front. They did nab some underrated trench pieces atop the draft in DT Calijah Kancey and OT Cody Mauch.
|25
|The foundations are improving bit by bit: OT Andrew Wylie is a reasonably priced upgrade at right tackle after an underrated Chiefs run, OG Nick Gates adds competition on the interior, and DT Daron Payne's extension ensures Ron Rivera's front will stay formidable. But then there's the latest, predictably middling QB swing: Jacoby Brissett is a quality spot starter, but if his arrival spells the end of any splashier pursuit for Sam Howell competition, well, better luck next year.
|26
|It's good they finally found common ground with QB Lamar Jackson, re-signing the former MVP to a long-term deal. And certainly their WR additions aren't nothing: veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers improve the lineup. You just wish they could've gotten a bit more security there, as well as in a transitioning secondary, although adding Rock Ya-Sin is a good start.
|27
|Their big makeover came a year ago. Keeping TE Evan Engram is smart considering how effectively he emerged as a Trevor Lawrence outlet. Losing OT Jawaan Taylor and pass rusher Arden Key isn't ideal, but they also didn't necessarily need to match the price tags there. Keep in mind their biggest unofficial addition actually arrived during the 2022 campaign: WR Calvin Ridley, who's got the polish and speed to be a No. 1 alongside Christian Kirk.
D
These teams have simply struggled to take meaningful steps forward. Some of them were always going to be more financially impaired, but they're more desperate for future help regardless.
|28
|Not a single one of their many veteran losses was egregious; in fact, they probably could've gone further, with both QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry well-trodden and expensive. But new GM Ran Carthon is taking some sensible low-risk, high-reward flyers at key spots in OT Andre Dillard, OLB Arden Key and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting. Early draft picks OT Peter Skoronski and QB Will Levis could prove to be great value selections, but the latter isn't necessarily entering a prime environment for growth, considering the OL uncertainty and lacking WR corps.
|29
|Perhaps they were right to balk at LT Orlando Brown Jr.'s demands, but turning around and spending $20M per year on ex-Jaguar Jawaan Taylor, with apparent plans to move the former mid-tier starter to the left side, is risky. Adding electric LB Drue Tranquill is an underrated move for Steve Spagnuolo's "D," but they're also still lacking juice out wide for Patrick Mahomes, with both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman landing elsewhere and only second-rounder Rashee Rice entering thus far.
|30
|A mega extension for QB Justin Herbert might salvage an otherwise ho-hum offseason, which was destined following their spending spree in 2022. LB Eric Kendricks might be primed for a rebound behind their talented front, but he's not exactly a difference-maker at 31, either. Their first-round investment, WR Quentin Johnston, could be special, but he also feels a bit redundant with Mike Williams' skill set in their attack. Maybe he'll prove us all wrong.
|31
|They must be saving their money for something. It's understandable they didn't wanna pay massive bucks to keep DL Zach Allen, or bid for CB Byron Murphy coming off injury, but that means Jonathan Gannon's inherited "D" is still devoid of many building blocks. WR Zach Pascal and LB Kyzir White have followed Gannon from Philly, but they're role players at best. At least they're prioritizing the trenches in some sense, by drafting OT Paris Johnson Jr. early.
|32
|Like the Buccaneers, they're simply paying for all their short-sighted spending. Their biggest additions are merely offensive starters coming back from injury: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, etc. Otherwise they've been content to sell, parting ways with Pro Bowl-caliber starters like CB Jalen Ramsey, OLB Leonard Floyd and LB Bobby Wagner.