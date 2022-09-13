|
|
|FRESNO
|USC
No. 7 Trojans host dangerous Fresno State
Seventh-ranked USC returns home to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a nonconference game against Mountain West Conference favorite Fresno State.
The Trojans (2-0) continued to dazzle offensively early into first-year head coach Lincoln Riley's tenure last week at Stanford -- at least, in the first half.
USC scored five first-half touchdowns of the Pac-12 Conference opener but managed a pair of field goals in the second half against the Cardinal. It marked the second time in as many games that the Trojans did not have to punt until the fourth quarter of a blowout win.
Quarterback Caleb Williams went 20-for-27 for 341 yards with four more touchdown passes, giving him six for the season to go with the team's five rushing touchdowns and three field goals. His performance earned Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week.
Jordan Addison has four of those touchdown receptions among his 12 catches for an average of 113.0 yards a game.
The Trojans offense cooled off, however, and Stanford pushed around the USC defense for 221 yards on a 441-yard day of total offense. Yet, the SC defense stiffened in the red zone, forcing two turnovers inside the 3-yard line.
"The positives, I think, are pretty obvious on all sides," Riley said Tuesday. "The errors where we've got to get better: Too many mental mistakes. Whether it's a lack of focus, or a lack of complete trust in what we're doing, that's got to grow.
"And the reality is, I've had players (who) have been in our systems for multiple years and it's still not 100 percent trust," Riley added.
Fresno State (1-1) is no stranger to facing USC and higher-profile teams. The Bulldogs are 1-4 all-time against USC, but last season beat then-No. 13 UCLA (40-37), lost to then-No. 11 Oregon by a touchdown (31-24), and have won four of their past five games against ranked opponents.
This is Fresno State's first visit to USC since 2019 when the Bulldogs lost the season opener to the Trojans, 31-23.
That season marked the end of Jeff Tedford's first tenure as Fresno State head coach. Heart procedures prompted him to step down and after a year off he served last season as a consultant to coach Kalen DeBoer. When Washington hired DeBoer, Tedford returned to his old office as head coach of his alma mater.
The veteran Tedford led Cal when it forged a rivalry with USC in the mid-2000s, and then produced seasons of 10 and 12 wins (2017 and 2018) at Fresno State. Tedford's reputation is well established on the West Coast, even for a regional newcomer such as Riley.
"Not many weaknesses," Riley said of Fresno State. "They're good everywhere."
The Bulldogs opened 2022 with a rout of Cal Poly, 35-7, and last week lost a heartbreaker to Oregon State on the final play. On a night Fresno State's Jake Haener passed for 360 yards and Jordan Mims rushed for 122 yards with two touchdowns, the Beavers scored from the 2-yard line as time expired for a 35-32 OSU victory.
With Haener leading one offense -- coming off a breakout 2021 in which he passed for almost 4,100 yards with 33 touchdowns -- and Caleb Williams captaining the other, the quarterbacks promise to occupy the spotlight on Saturday.
"The quarterback is really good at getting (the USC wide receivers) the football," Tedford said of Williams. "He's very poised. He can beat you with his legs, as well, when he pulls it down."
Tedford praised Williams, Addison, and USC running back Travis Dye -- all of whom Riley convinced to join him during the offseason.
"It's a tough place to play," Tedford said of the Coliseum. "It'll be a great environment for our kids to go into, against a great football team."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|10
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|71
|138
|Total Plays
|11
|24
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|57
|Rush Attempts
|5
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.8
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|27
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|27
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|71
|TOTAL YDS
|138
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|3/6
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|4
|17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lightfoot 92 DL
|G. Lightfoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|10/16
|81
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|4
|4
|29
|0
|13
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|4
|3
|26
|1
|13
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(0:30 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to USC 5 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gentry at USC 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FRESNO 8(0:35 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 12(0:55 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to USC 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 8.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(1:35 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to USC 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 26(2:12 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by Z.Pope at USC 26. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at USC 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(2:33 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by N.Remigio at USC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 26.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(3:12 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by Z.Pope at USC 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 32.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(3:35 - 1st) J.Cropper rushed to USC 48 for 27 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 48.
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(3:40 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to FRE End Zone for 8 yards. C.Williams for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(4:04 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to FRE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - USC 19(4:46 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to FRE 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(5:29 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by B.Rice at FRE 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 19.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - USC 34(5:53 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 34. Catch made by B.Rice at FRE 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 34(5:56 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 34(6:01 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - USC 39(6:43 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to FRE 34 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - USC 47(7:34 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by A.Jones at FRE 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 47(7:41 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 47(8:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by M.Williams at FRE 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 47.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(9:04 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 35. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 30(9:07 - 1st) C.King punts 35 yards to USC 35 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 30(9:13 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 30(9:18 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(9:59 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at FRE 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the FRE 1. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Davis at FRE 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(10:14 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 2. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Addison for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - USC 12(10:20 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on FRE-B.Lux Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - USC 12(10:25 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(11:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by B.Rice at FRE 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 12.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - USC 26(11:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 15. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(12:22 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to FRE 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Lightfoot at FRE 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:28 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(13:05 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to FRE 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - USC 44(13:23 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - USC 44(13:31 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:54 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at USC 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - USC 24(14:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at USC 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(14:56 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at USC 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 61 yards from FRE 35 to the USC 4. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dalena at USC 17.
