|
|
|MICHST
|WASH
No. 11 Michigan State a familiar foe for Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
No. 11 Michigan State a familiar foe for Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr. has faced Michigan State before.
The Washington quarterback will know what to expect when the Huskies play host to the No. 11 Spartans on Saturday in Seattle.
Penix -- who transferred from Indiana to Washington (2-0) to be reunited with coach Kalen DeBoer -- led the Hoosiers to a 24-0 victory at East Lansing, Mich., in 2020. The left-hander nearly broke a Big Ten record with 20 consecutive completions in the loss, falling two shy.
"That's one of those games where Mike was just on," DeBoer said. "He made some big throws and it came down to the wire ... We were very confident about what we could be with him at quarterback.
"That same thing is going to be the case here. He's not going to be in awe. He's played in many of these games. So, you're comforted, having one of your team leaders and your quarterback in particular being a guy that has played in big games and understands the color of jersey that's across from him. It's nothing new to him."
Penix has guided the Huskies to lopsided victories against Kent State (45-20) and Portland State (52-6), completing 46 of 66 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.
The Spartans (2-0) opened the season with a pair of victories at home against Mid-American Conference teams in Western Michigan (35-13) and Akron (52-0).
Last year, Michigan State used a nonconference victory at Miami as a springboard to an 11-2 season. Could a win at Washington do the same?
"We're building the story of this year's team right now," Spartans coach Mel Tucker said. "Last year's team is gone. That's a different team. This is a new team; this is a new season."
Tucker is familiar with Husky Stadium from his days coaching at Colorado.
"That place is like a hornets' nest going in there to play," Tucker said. "I expect it to be a really hostile environment."
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne -- who threw a school-record 27 touchdown passes last season and had four more in this year's opener -- wasn't at his best last week, when he was picked off twice and failed to throw a touchdown against the Zips.
"Obviously the two things that stick out are the two interceptions and that's unacceptable. Can't have those," Thorne said. "It almost seems like sometimes I'm almost trying to place it a little too much instead of just ripping it."
One intriguing subplot Saturday is that of MSU freshman receiver Germie Bernard, who caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the season opener.
Bernard signed with Washington in December. But after wide receiver coach Junior Adams left for Oregon, Bernard asked out of his national letter of intent and ended up at Michigan State.
"He's a great kid, and it was a crazy time that he was going through," DeBoer said. "He was an early enrollee, and I'm going to wish him nothing but the best ... except for this week."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|1
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|17
|Total Plays
|0
|3
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|12
|Rush Attempts
|0
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|17
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|2
|12
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 32(14:15 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at WAS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 27(14:31 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 27. Gain of 5 yards. T.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(14:55 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; C.Haladay at WAS 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brule at WAS 23.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 15:00 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 1:09 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 5:11 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 12:37 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
21
1st 1:26 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:09 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 4:29 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 4:11 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 8:10
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 13:35 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
0
1st 8:11 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:45 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:50 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:21 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:47 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1