Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season is already underway, and many more matchups are on tap for the weekend. But not every team is healthy as we approach the quarter-mark of the schedule, with several big names on track to be sidelined -- or return from the sidelines -- on Sunday. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of all the official injury reports.

All odds via Sportsline consensus

Atlanta hasn't had much use for Patterson with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier headlining its backfield. The Jaguars, though, will lean even more on Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk with Jones sidelined as the WR3.

Tampa Bay's vaunted "D" could be severely limited, especially in the secondary, where both starting corners are banged up. If both Vea and White are out in the front seven, the Saints should have more space to properly welcome Alvin Kamara back into the fold.

Carr will likely be a game-time decision, according to New Orleans.Football. He wants to play this week, per Nick Underhill, but it's looking like it will be 50-50 on if he suits up. Ex-Bucs starter Jameis Winston is the emergency plan under center.

De'Von Achane could be in for another sizable role alongside Raheem Mostert in Miami's busy backfield with Ahmed still nursing an injury. Tua Tagovailoa's line, meanwhile, remains banged up. On the other side, ex-Rams starter Taylor Tapp is set to start opposite Micah Hyde at the back end of Buffalo's secondary after Poyer went down in the Bills' Week 3 rout of the Commanders. Damar Hamlin is poised to make his 2023 debut as depth.

Commanders: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) OUT

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) OUT Eagles: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), S Sydney Brown (hamstring) OUT; S Justin Evans (neck) QUESTIONABLE

With Rodriquez out, the Commanders could choose to elevate either Alex Armah or Derrick Gore from the practice squad.

A week after scoring deep against the Buccaneers, Olamide Zaccheaus should once again factor into Philly's passing attack with Watkins sidelined as the WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Ex-Steelers starter Terrell Edmunds is also in line for more first-team reps at the back end of the Eagles' secondary with both Brown and Evans banged up.

As per usual, the Ravens are dealing with a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball. Lamar Jackson will be down two top targets, putting more pressure on rookie Zay Flowers to deliver out wide. The back seven could also be hurting if both Williams and Hamilton can't go at safety. As for Cleveland, Watson is confident he'll suit up, but if he can't, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be up next at QB.

As you can see, hip injuries have hit the Broncos hard over the past week. While several Denver players will miss Sunday's game with hip injuries, Simmons will try to play after sitting out Friday's practice. Rookie third-round pick Drew Sanders will replace Jewell in the starting lineup.

Once again, Chicago's ailing "D" will be shorthanded on the back end, this time against a Denver squad desperate for its first victory despite some better outings from veteran QB Russell Wilson.

Rams: LT Alaric Jackson (hamstring), TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles), WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), S John Johnson III (face) QUESTIONABLE

LT Alaric Jackson (hamstring), TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles), WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), S John Johnson III (face) QUESTIONABLE Colts: C Ryan Kelly (concussion) OUT; QB Sam Ehlinger (shoulder), OG Quenton Nelson (toe), DT DeForest Buckner (back, groin) QUESTIONABLE

Sean McVay said Jackson will likely be a game-time decision. When he went down on Monday night, backup Zach Thomas struggled.

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) was a full participant for Indianapolis all week, and he'll return as the starter after Gardner Minshew filled in during a Week 3 upset.

Pittsburgh will turn to veteran reserve Nate Herbig with Daniels out on the interior protecting QB Kenny Pickett, while former Steeler Brad Wing, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2017, is set to replace the sidelined Harvin as part of the special teams unit.

Houston is in dire straits with Tunsil and Jones out. Austin Deculus, a second-year player who has spent the year on the Texans practice squad, is in line to by Houston's starting left tackle against the Steelers.

After fighting through an aggravated calf injury in Week 3, Bengals QB Joe Burrow didn't even receive a designation for this matchup, practicing fully all week. It remains to be seen how comfortable he actually feels, with some sports injury experts advocating for "prolonged rest." The Titans will be missing two of their most important offensive components in Burks and Skoronski, with QB Ryan Tannehill desperate for a rebound.

Bradbury's been battling a back issue since the end of last season in Minnesota, while Davenport has missed the last two games, leaving Danielle Hunter to lead the charge up front for the Vikings. The Panthers, meanwhile, will have rookie QB Bryce Young back after he sat out Week 3 with an ankle injury. Former Vikings WR Adam Thielen figures to have another massive role with Mingo not at full speed.

Las Vegas will be forced to turn to either Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell, as Garoppolo has been downgraded to out. Garoppolo wasn't able to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's matchup. Their pass rushing rotation could also be without its top starter in Crosby.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, may or may not have Ekeler, who hasn't ruled out a Week 4 activation but has missed two straight. Linsley was placed on injured reserve with a non-emergent heart-related medical issue, a huge blow to the offensive line.

New England's secondary could be in for a boost, with Jones on track to return as a starting cover man after a two-week absence. The defensive backfield is still missing Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, who are on injured reserve. Dallas' front is even more battered, with QB Dak Prescott potentially set to suit up with three of his five regular blockers on the sidelines.

Every Cardinals player sans Ingram who is listed as questionable was limited during Friday's practice. For the 49ers, Samuel was limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Mitchell also did not practice on Friday after not showing up on the injury report the previous two days.

More could be on Willie Gay's plate with Bolton absent from the middle of the Chiefs' defense. The Jets, meanwhile, will have both RB Breece Hall (knee) and OT Mekhi Becton (knee) in the lineup despite both notable names opening the week as limited participants in practice.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (Monday night)

Seahawks cornerbacks Artie Burns (hamstring), Tre Brown (concussion) and Coby Bryant (toe) did not practice on Friday, along with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (hip), tackle Charles Cross (toe) and Derrick Hall (knee).

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas appeared to take a step back after missing Friday's practice when he was limited on Thursday. On a positive note, running back Saquon Barkley practice for a second straight day in a limited capacity.