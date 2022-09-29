|
|
|LSU
|AUBURN
LSU tries to keep streak rolling with road test at Auburn
Brian Kelly is a month into his first season as LSU's head coach as he prepares his team for its first conference road game.
LSU (3-1, 1-0) has won three games in a row as it prepares to visit Auburn (3-1, 1-0) Saturday night in the first of six straight games against SEC competition.
"This first month was kind of like, let's put this together." Kelly said. "Now we have to apply it to the SEC. That's a step up. The next month will be good and bad days. We're going to get hit in the mouth."
LSU lost its season opener against Florida State, then sandwiched nonconference wins against outmanned opponents (Southern and New Mexico) around a 31-16 home win against Mississippi State in the conference opener.
Kelly said quarterback Jayden Daniels has no ill effects from a lower back strain that knocked him out of the New Mexico game last Saturday.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said he's looking for his quarterback, Robby Ashford, to build off his first start in a 17-14 overtime win against Missouri in the SEC opener last Saturday.
Ashford filled in for TJ Finley, sidelined due to a shoulder injury, and completed 12 of 18 for 127 yards and ran 15 times for 46 yards and a touchdown against Missouri.
"I think Robby managed things well," Harsin said. "I think he made some good decisions and we took care of the football. He utilized his legs and he made some good throws at times. Overall, his demeanor, his attitude, his approach were real good."
Finley is expected to be out again for the LSU game, with AL.com reporting he has a Grade 2 AC sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder.
Auburn narrowly escaped an upset against Missouri when the Tigers missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. Auburn kicked a field goal on the first possession of overtime, then a Missouri fumble landed in the end zone for a touchback to end play.
The Auburn offense is second-to-last in the SEC in yards per game (376.8), 12th in passing yards per game (202.8) and 10th in rushing yards per game (174).
"There's plenty to improve on (offensively)," Harsin said. "If we can get some of the pass game, run game balance going that'll help us."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|1
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|14
|Total Plays
|0
|3
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|3
|Rush Attempts
|0
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|11
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-13
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|11
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|14
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|1/2
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 34(14:14 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 34. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 34. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at AUB 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(14:48 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to AUB 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at AUB 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(14:53 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks yards from LSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. K.Scott returns the kickoff. K.Scott FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-K.Scott at AUB 18. Tackled by S.Banks at AUB 18. PENALTY on LSU-S.Banks Offensive Targeting 13 yards accepted.
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
4th 2:57 CBS
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
OT ESP+
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
42
4th 6:30 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
17
35
4th 3:43 SECN
-
SALA
UL
10
7
3rd 8:35 ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
56
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
3
7
3rd 15:00 PACN
-
LIB
ODU
21
17
2nd 7:23 ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
28
2nd 6:22 ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
10
7
2nd 0:54 ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
0
1st 10:37 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
0
1st 8:21 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
1st 10:35 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
0
1st 13:50 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
3
7
1st 8:04 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
055 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-15
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC