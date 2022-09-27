|
|
|UGA
|MIZZOU
Top-ranked Georgia has history on its side vs. Missouri
Top-ranked Georgia will look to continue its dominance over host Missouri on Saturday at Columbia, Mo.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC), traditionally, have had little trouble against the Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC).
Georgia is 10-1 all-time against the Missouri, including a perfect 5-0 at Columbia, and 9-1 since it joined the SEC from the Big 12 in 2012. Georgia has won the past eight meetings, including a 43-6 victory last year at Athens, Ga.
The Bulldogs struggled at times during their 39-22 victory over visiting Kent State last week. UGA turned the ball over three times after not committing one in its first three games.
Georgia, which gave up just a combined 10 points in its first three games, allowed 13 in the first half against the Golden Flashes. Georgia was also burned for a fake punt by Kent State.
Missouri is coming off a devastating 17-14 overtime loss at Auburn. Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line for what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal that would have won the game in regulation.
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Stetson Bennett -- who is completing 74.2 percent of his passes for 1,224 yards with five touchdowns and an interception -- but tight end Brock Bowers has emerged as the offense's brightest star.
Bowers has touched the ball 18 times and has produced 358 total yards and five touchdowns. He has 15 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns, but he's been even more efficient as a runner, finding the end zone on each of his three carries, averaging 27.3 yards per rush.
On the second play against Kent State, Bowers took a handoff and sprinted down the sideline untouched for a 75-yard touchdown. He added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and caught five passes for 60 yards.
"He's unique, but I think the position has evolved, right? So, he's evolved with the position," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers. "If you've watched his high school tape, he was not really just a tight end. So, I think part of the sale in recruiting was you won't be used just as a tight end."
Missouri counters with receiver Dominic Lovett, who has an SEC-leading 376 yards with two touchdowns on 21 receptions.
"He's a special player with special talent. I think we all knew that," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I have known all along that we were very fortunate to get Dominic on our football team."
The Tigers hope to pair him with freshman receiver Luther Burden III. Burden is a five-star recruit who Georgia recruited heavily before the native of St. Louis chose to play closer to home.
Burden has 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, and seven carries for 40 yards and a score. But he came away with an injury in the second quarter against Auburn, which limited him to one 3-yard punt return. He's questionable for Saturday, as is linebacker Chad Bailey (arm), according to Drinkwitz.
Missouri right tackle Zeke Powell will be replaced by Connor Wood after suffering a season-ending injury against Auburn.
Tigers' quarterback Brady Cook is completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 805 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
"I think their quarterback's done a good job this year," Smart said of Cook. "He's a good athlete. He can scramble around and extend plays and make plays with his feet."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|10
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|242
|243
|Total Plays
|50
|39
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|63
|Rush Attempts
|20
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|195
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|15/30
|195
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|5
|46
|0
|35
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|8
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5
|-2
|0
|7
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|6
|4
|54
|0
|33
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|6
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|3/3
|41
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|3
|41.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|16/23
|180
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|4
|71
|0
|63
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|7
|9
|0
|4
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|3
|-4
|0
|2
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|2
|-13
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|7
|6
|84
|0
|36
|
T. Hopper 5 DL
|T. Hopper
|3
|3
|54
|0
|46
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|6
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Stephens 80 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|4/4
|51
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|3
|41.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 41(4:36 - 3rd) H.Mevis 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 34(4:42 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(5:24 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at UGA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(5:29 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(5:48 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 24. Catch made by T.Hopper at MIZ 24. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 58 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ 7. K.Abrams-Draine returns the kickoff. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UGA 18(6:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UGA 8(6:42 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at MIZ 11 for -3 yards (D.Robinson)
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 8(6:49 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(7:31 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to MIZ 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 8.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - UGA 13(7:35 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Rakestraw Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 8(8:08 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to MIZ 13 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 20(8:25 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by L.McConkey at MIZ 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 8.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(9:04 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to MIZ 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at MIZ 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 29(9:39 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 29. Catch made by K.McIntosh at MIZ 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(10:13 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by B.Bowers at MIZ 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 42(10:57 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to MIZ 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(11:27 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 50. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 36(11:53 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at UGA 50.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UGA 36(11:59 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(12:35 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at UGA 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 32(13:20 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(13:40 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:48 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 45 yards to UGA 23 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(13:54 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(14:29 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ 4. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 14 - UGA 24(0:03 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|+11 YD
2 & 25 - UGA 27(0:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by B.Bowers at MIZ 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UGA 12(0:15 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh. PENALTY on UGA-B.Jones Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 12(0:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UGA 22(0:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA. PENALTY on MIZ-K.Abrams-Draine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 22(0:38 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - UGA 27(1:14 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to MIZ 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UGA 27(1:17 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 27(1:21 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(2:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 34. Catch made by A.Smith at MIZ 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 27.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(2:07 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by K.Jackson at MIZ 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 35(2:31 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 35. Gain of 17 yards. D.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 25(3:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 30(3:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-T.Ratledge False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 64 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA 1. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hibbler at UGA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 12(3:20 - 2nd) H.Mevis 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 4(3:25 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(4:05 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 6(4:55 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 5.
|Penalty
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(5:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-M.Walters False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(5:37 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 1 for 63 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 1.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(6:03 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:36 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 33.
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UGA 31(6:41 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 23(6:45 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 23(6:51 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 23(6:56 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(7:30 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 23.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 26(8:06 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 26. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 26(8:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:53 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at UGA 26.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - MIZZOU 39(8:58 - 2nd) H.Mevis 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 32(9:04 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - MIZZOU 34(9:47 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by T.Hopper at UGA 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 32.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(10:06 - 2nd) D.Lovett rushed to UGA 34 for -10 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 31(10:29 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 31. Catch made by B.Banister at UGA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(10:55 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to UGA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 31.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 48(11:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 42 for -6 yards. S.Bennett FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-D.Carnell at UGA 36. Tackled by S.Bennett at UGA 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 40(11:28 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 40(11:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - UGA 23(11:56 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 23. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(12:36 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at UGA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(12:50 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 10. Catch made by T.Stephens at UGA 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Stephens for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(13:33 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to UGA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(13:46 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to UGA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:51 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on UGA-K.Lassiter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 35(14:16 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at UGA 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(15:00 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(0:02 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(0:29 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 22(1:13 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at MIZ 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(1:45 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - UGA 46(1:58 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 35 yards to MIZ 19 Center-UGA. Downed by UGA.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UGA 46(2:39 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39(3:22 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39(3:29 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:11 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 39.
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 31(4:16 - 1st) H.Mevis 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 27(5:00 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 27. Catch made by L.Burden at UGA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 23.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 23(5:46 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 23. Catch made by D.Lovett at UGA 23. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 29(6:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by T.Hopper at UGA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(6:38 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 20 - MIZZOU 49(6:54 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 49(7:01 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(7:21 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to UGA 42 for yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 42. PENALTY on MIZ-J.Foster Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(7:41 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UGA 11(7:53 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 49 yards to MIZ 40 Center-UGA. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 40. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UGA 11(8:03 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 9(8:45 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 9(9:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at UGA 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 47(9:39 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to UGA 9 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 49(10:16 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 48(10:43 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at MIZ 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(11:21 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 48 for -6 yards (K.Lassiter; C.Chambliss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 48(11:40 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to UGA 11 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 46(12:20 - 1st) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at MIZ 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 49(12:57 - 1st) D.Lovett rushed to MIZ 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(13:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at MIZ 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - UGA 16(13:32 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 39 yards to MIZ 45 Center-UGA. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UGA 21(14:11 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at UGA 16 for -5 yards (T.Jeffcoat)
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:57 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at UGA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
