No. 6 LSU continues climb with SEC title shot secured
LSU's four consecutive SEC wins secured the West Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against top-ranked Georgia.
But the No. 6 Tigers (8-2, 6-1) still have regular-season work ahead the next two weeks.
They will conclude their home schedule when they step out of conference play to face UAB on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La. Then they will visit Texas A&M before heading to Atlanta for the title game Dec. 3.
LSU was unranked entering its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. As soon as it appeared in the rankings or the first time, LSU was whipped by then-undefeated Tennessee 40-13. But the Tigers haven't lost since, producing one of the most surprising seasons in college football.
Kelly said his focus this season was on building a foundation, not necessarily seeking a specific number of victories or titles.
"I didn't put any wins or losses on this team," Kelly said. "I put, 'I want to play hard, I want to be better in November, I want to teach them how to win'. I think we've hit all of those markers, and that's kind of where I wanted this program to be. I think we're at where we should be at this time."
After upsetting Alabama 33-32 in overtime two weeks ago, the Tigers went to Arkansas last week and struggled before edging the Razorbacks 13-10. They wrapped up the West a few hours later when Alabama held off Ole Miss.
"Winning is a habit and losing is a habit," Kelly said. "What we can take out of that game is they have done the things necessary to make winning a habit. They found a way to win that football game."
UAB (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) needs a win in its final two games to become bowl eligible. It's coming off one of its most impressive victories of the season, a 42-21 triumph against North Texas in the home finale.
The Blazers finished 5-1 at home and are 0-4 on the road. But all of the road losses - against Liberty, Rice, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic - have been by seven or fewer points. Their lone home loss was a 44-38 set-back against UTSA in double overtime.
"Every loss came down to the end and we had opportunities to either win the game or tie the game, and that's tough," first-year coach Bryant Vincent said. "It challenges your character, it challenges your mentality, and that's something that this football team has never strayed from."
The Blazers rank 29th nationally in yards allowed (338.4 total yards per game).
In the victory against North Texas, DeWayne McBride rushed for three touchdowns, giving him a school-record 17 this season. He has 10 straight 100-yard rushing games and UAB ranks sixth in the FBS with 247.1 yards per game. McBride is second with 1,407 yards.
"We realize that we're going into Tiger Stadium in a night game," UAB coach Bryant Vincent said. "They're ranked sixth in the country, they're going to play for the SEC championship. This is a game that our players and this football team, we're not going to back down."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|17
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|6-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|155
|355
|Total Plays
|25
|39
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|9
|126
|Rush Attempts
|9
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|146
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|13-16
|15-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|146
|PASS YDS
|229
|9
|RUSH YDS
|126
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|13/16
|146
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|5
|13
|1
|5
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|2
|2
|43
|0
|27
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|3
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|4
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|2
|2
|13
|0
|16
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Howard 98 DL
|T. Howard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|66.0
|66
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|15/19
|229
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|7
|78
|0
|28
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|6
|24
|1
|9
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|7
|24
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|5
|5
|111
|0
|47
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|3
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|3
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 26 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32(0:14 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by LSU at UAB 28.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UAB 32(0:21 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:40 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LSU at UAB 32.
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(0:43 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14(0:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by M.Taylor at UAB 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(0:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to UAB 14 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44(1:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 44. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UAB 44(1:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|+16 YD
3 & 19 - UAB 40(2:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UAB 46(2:29 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by F.Farrier at LSU 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 43. PENALTY on UAB-B.Damous Offensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 45(3:09 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LSU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at LSU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(3:28 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by D.McBride at UAB 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha W.Weeks at LSU 45.
|+27 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 22(4:25 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 22. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 22. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner W.Weeks at UAB 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 27(4:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-B.Dalton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 27(5:12 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at UAB 27.
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB 4. S.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jenkins at UAB 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(5:25 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 6(5:41 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller K.Penn at UAB 1.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(6:18 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 6.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 34(6:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to UAB 11 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 33(7:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by M.Nabers at UAB 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(7:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at UAB 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 33.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 40(8:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 37.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LSU 40(8:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(8:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum K.Swoopes at LSU 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 30(9:28 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama J.Key at LSU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 26(10:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at LSU 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(10:36 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama T.Taylor at LSU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 14(10:48 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 51 yards to LSU 35 Center-UAB. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 35. Tackled by UAB at LSU 43. PENALTY on LSU-J.Bech Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 9(11:33 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 9. Catch made by T.McDonald at UAB 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at UAB 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 9(11:38 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UAB 14(11:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 8(12:29 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UAB 14.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(12:50 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to UAB 8 for 4 yards. J.Emery FUMBLES forced by UAB. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-UAB at UAB 8. Tackled by LSU at UAB 8.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 24(13:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 12 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23(14:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at UAB 24 for -1 yards (I.Forte; M.Fairbanks)
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(14:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Cash J.Key at LSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UAB 19(15:00 - 2nd) M.Quinn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UAB 6(0:27 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at LSU 12 for -6 yards (A.Gaye)
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(1:11 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LSU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11(1:52 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 11. Catch made by T.Shropshire at LSU 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 9.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 38(2:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by T.Jones at LSU 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42(3:05 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 38.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 38(3:38 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:16 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UAB 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 29(4:45 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 29. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LSU at UAB 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 22(5:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 22. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse G.Brooks at UAB 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(5:59 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UAB 22.
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(6:03 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. N.Cain for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 30(6:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 30. Catch made by J.Jenkins at UAB 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 5.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 36(7:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 36. Catch made by N.Cain at UAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Eason G.Cash at UAB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 36(7:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Emery.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(7:47 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(8:18 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(8:51 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas W.Boler at LSU 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:19 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder K.Penn at LSU 34.
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(9:38 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LSU End Zone for 5 yards. D.McBride for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14(10:14 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by T.Shropshire at LSU 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse G.Penn at LSU 5.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(10:31 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by B.Damous at LSU 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 14.
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB 4. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jenkins at LSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 2(10:48 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. J.Emery for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 5(11:27 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks T.Howard at UAB 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 6(12:03 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams T.Howard at UAB 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 9(12:41 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor K.Swoopes at UAB 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 16(13:18 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 16(13:42 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(14:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by M.Taylor at UAB 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UAB 16.
|+47 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 26(14:26 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 26. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(14:55 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at LSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the LSU 1. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at LSU 21.
