|
|
|ARIZST
|USC
After narrow escape, No. 6 USC takes on struggling ASU
No. 6 Southern California returns home to Los Angeles and looks to stay undefeated when the Trojans host struggling Pac-12 Conference counterpart Arizona State on Saturday night.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) capitalized on four turnovers and a late Caleb Williams touchdown pass to Jordan Addison to escape with a 17-14 win at Oregon State last week.
The game-saving score salvaged an otherwise difficult night for Williams, who completed just 16 of 36 passes while facing heavy pressure from the Beavers' defense.
"Missed a couple throws; just had one of those nights," USC coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. "It's like a pitcher in baseball. He wasn't at his best throwing-wise ... Even the most gifted throwers -- and he's as gifted as they come -- some days, you're not going to have your best stuff."
After averaging 50 points a game in the first three contests this season, USC trailed 7-3 entering the fourth quarter in Corvallis, Ore. But despite going three quarters without a touchdown, Williams and Co. avoided committing a turnover.
The Trojans are plus-3.5 per game in turnover margin, a statistic that is tops in the nation. Only one other team from the Power Five conferences (Penn State, with plus-2.0) has a turnover margin better than 1.50.
Arizona State (1-3, 0-1), meanwhile, enters Saturday's matchup on the negative side of the turnover equation with six giveaways against five takeaways. The Sun Devils fell on the wrong side of the season-long margin with last week's three turnovers committed in a 34-13 loss to defending league-champion Utah.
The defeat marked Arizona State's fourth in a row against FBS competition, dating to last season.
The loss to Utah marked the Sun Devils' first game since the firing of coach Herm Edwards. Edwards was let go following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 17, culminating a tumultuous several months as ASU is under NCAA investigation for potential recruiting violations during coronavirus blackout periods. The assistant coaching staff underwent near-wholesale changes, and 17 Sun Devils from last season's 8-5 team left via the transfer portal.
Among them was quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has six passing touchdowns with no interceptions and another two rushing scores for LSU.
Daniels' replacement, Florida transfer Emory Jones, has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for three on the season but is coming off a two-interception performance against Utah in which he took five sacks.
Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano affirmed support for Jones as the Sun Devils' starter.
"I never had any thought of changing quarterbacks," Aguano said of Jones. "He's my guy; I'm going to roll with him.
"We'll take responsibility, maybe simplify what he needs to do," Aguano said. "We'll take that as a coaching staff, making sure that he's comfortable with what we're asking him to do."
Although Jones is new to the Pac-12, he is not unfamiliar to USC linebacker Shane Lee.
Lee -- one of a bevy of transfers into the Trojans' program during the offseason -- faced Jones and Florida while at Alabama.
"I think he's a great quarterback," Lee said on Tuesday. "He goes to the right guy (in the passing game), throws well."
Lee and the USC defense will look to put pressure on Jones in the same way Utah did, which starts with slowing the Arizona State rushing attack.
Running back Xazavian Valladay -- a transfer from Wyoming -- was leading the Pac-12 in rushing yardage before the game at Utah. The Utes held Valladay to 30 yards on eight carries, dropping his average to a still-formidable 97.8 yards a game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|204.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|283.8
|
|
|143.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|195.5
|
|
|348
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|479.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|66/110
|818
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay
|X. Valladay
|60
|391
|4
|44
|
D. Ngata
|D. Ngata
|21
|125
|0
|29
|
T. White
|T. White
|8
|29
|0
|16
|
C. Hall IV
|C. Hall IV
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|32
|12
|3
|17
|
G. Hart III
|G. Hart III
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
Z. Freeman
|Z. Freeman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Sanders
|G. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger
|E. Badger
|22
|293
|1
|29
|
G. Sanders
|G. Sanders
|10
|164
|0
|73
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|8
|93
|1
|28
|
M. Swinson
|M. Swinson
|5
|76
|1
|19
|
C. Hall IV
|C. Hall IV
|5
|70
|0
|23
|
X. Valladay
|X. Valladay
|7
|55
|0
|21
|
J. Conyers
|J. Conyers
|4
|37
|0
|20
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Ngata
|D. Ngata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Markham
|K. Markham
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Edmonds
|C. Edmonds
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Soelle
|K. Soelle
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|7/8
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|80/122
|1054
|9
|0
|
M. Moss
|M. Moss
|6/7
|81
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye
|T. Dye
|49
|360
|3
|36
|
A. Jones
|A. Jones
|29
|207
|3
|44
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|36
|100
|2
|28
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|13
|63
|1
|14
|
D. Barlow
|D. Barlow
|7
|33
|1
|11
|
M. Moss
|M. Moss
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison
|J. Addison
|21
|337
|6
|75
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|13
|216
|1
|43
|
T. Washington
|T. Washington
|11
|153
|0
|43
|
T. Dye
|T. Dye
|8
|85
|0
|19
|
B. Rice
|B. Rice
|9
|71
|0
|20
|
A. Jones
|A. Jones
|6
|68
|0
|21
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|3
|48
|0
|40
|
K. Hudson
|K. Hudson
|4
|38
|0
|29
|
L. McRee
|L. McRee
|4
|30
|1
|9
|
T. Bynum
|T. Bynum
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Ford
|K. Ford
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Bryant Jr.
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Epps
|M. Epps
|2
|14
|1
|10
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bullock
|C. Bullock
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Blackmon
|M. Blackmon
|0-0
|0
|2
|
E. Gentry
|E. Gentry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Epps
|M. Epps
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Goforth
|R. Goforth
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. Gordon
|X. Gordon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Lee
|S. Lee
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Wright
|C. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch
|D. Lynch
|5/7
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm