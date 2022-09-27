|
|
|OREGST
|UTAH
No. 12 Utah hosts dangerous Oregon State
After a near-upset of then-No. 7 Southern Cal, Oregon State will have another opportunity for a statement victory within the Pac-12 this Saturday but must do so on the road against No. 12 Utah.
The Beavers (3-1, 0-1) lost 17-14 to the Trojans last week while the Utes (3-0, 1-0) opened conference play with a 34-13 victory at Arizona State.
Oregon State could not overcome the four interceptions thrown by Chance Nolan against Southern Cal. His last interception came on the Beavers' final possession at their 46-yard line.
"You play quarterback and have a couple errors, those stand out," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. "We've got to be able to be smarter with the football."
Nolan was hit by a Southern Cal defender while passing on three of the four interceptions.
"We've got to protect him better," Smith said. "Also need to understand the situation. Sometimes a sack is better than an interception."
Utah was triumphant at Arizona State in the Sun Devils' first game without terminated coach Herm Edwards, but the Utes suffered a major blow when all-conference tight end candidate Brant Kuithe went down with a season-ending lower-leg injury.
In 51 career games, Kuithe caught 148 passes for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ranks eighth overall in school history in receptions, marking the most by a Utah tight end since 1996. This season, Kuithe led the Utes in catches (19) and was No. 2 in receiving yards (206), with three touchdowns.
"That's a big blow for our offense," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "He was a huge part of what we do offensively. ... We'll miss him. He's a great leader and a great person. It breaks your heart to see something like that happen to a senior."
Whittingham mentioned that Kuithe is within the four-game redshirting window (one-third of the season) and has the option to return for a fifth season.
Dalton Kincaid, who caught two touchdown passes against Arizona State, becomes the No. 1 tight end. He has 16 receptions for 240 yards with four touchdowns this season.
Two matters of concern for Oregon State include the Utes' pass rush and rushing defense.
Nolan struggled when he was under pressure from the Trojans' defensive line, as Oregon State rushed for a season-low 153 yards against them.
Utah, meantime, sacked Arizona State's Emory Jones five times, two by Gabe Reid. The Utes held Arizona State to 6 rushing yards.
The Beavers often rotate running backs Deshaun Fenwick, Jam Griffin and Damien Martinez, who have accounted for 499 yards rushing and seven TDs in the four games.
"Early in the game, we do like to get a little rotation going so they cannot get worn out in the second half, if we get a guy with a hot hand," Smith said. "I don't think it's a hindrance. If a guy continues to separate the next three, four games, then we'll have the one back. But we feel good with all three guys."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|250.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|263.0
|
|
|180.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|214.0
|
|
|431.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|477
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|64/104
|913
|7
|6
|
B. Gulbranson
|B. Gulbranson
|3/4
|48
|0
|0
|
J. Dunmore
|J. Dunmore
|1/1
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|49
|233
|4
|25
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|24
|144
|2
|23
|
D. Martinez
|D. Martinez
|28
|122
|1
|17
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|7
|53
|3
|41
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|13
|52
|1
|15
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|2
|37
|1
|36
|
T. Lowe
|T. Lowe
|7
|32
|0
|15
|
K. Shannon
|K. Shannon
|6
|21
|1
|14
|
B. Gulbranson
|B. Gulbranson
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Irish
|J. Irish
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
A. Gould
|A. Gould
|2
|11
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison
|T. Harrison
|19
|241
|2
|26
|
A. Gould
|A. Gould
|12
|228
|2
|74
|
L. Musgrave
|L. Musgrave
|11
|169
|1
|30
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|9
|119
|1
|47
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|4
|49
|1
|24
|
T. Lowe
|T. Lowe
|2
|46
|0
|41
|
J. Irish
|J. Irish
|2
|37
|0
|23
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Dunmore
|J. Dunmore
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Velling
|J. Velling
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
J. Overman
|J. Overman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Valsin III
|J. Valsin III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Austin
|A. Austin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Austin
|A. Austin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Grant
|J. Grant
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Cooper Jr.
|R. Cooper Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Wright
|R. Wright
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes
|E. Hayes
|2/5
|0
|13/14
|0
|
A. Sappington
|A. Sappington
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|61
|282
|4
|28
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|31
|135
|2
|29
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|19
|119
|1
|36
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|16
|117
|0
|29
|
C. Curry
|C. Curry
|12
|81
|1
|24
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|11
|60
|1
|28
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|2
|33
|1
|22
|
C. Vincent
|C. Vincent
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Gilmore
|T. Gilmore
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid
|D. Kincaid
|16
|240
|4
|37
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|19
|206
|3
|37
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|14
|175
|2
|25
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|11
|106
|0
|26
|
T. Yassmin
|T. Yassmin
|2
|101
|1
|72
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|5
|94
|0
|26
|
S. Enis
|S. Enis
|8
|62
|1
|15
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
M. Cope
|M. Cope
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bishop
|C. Bishop
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Hubert
|R. Hubert
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Reid
|K. Reid
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Phillips III
|C. Phillips III
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Tafuna
|J. Tafuna
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes
|J. Noyes
|5/5
|0
|21/21
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm