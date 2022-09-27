|
|
|UK
|MISS
No. 7 Kentucky gets Chris Rodriguez back vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
In a matchup of ranked Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss will try to shake off last weekend's sluggishness when they meet in Oxford, Miss.
The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) ultimately took care of their non-conference business with Northern Illinois -- a 26-point underdog -- but it wasn't easy. The Mid-American Conference's Huskies tied the game at 14 just before halftime.
In the first minute of the second half, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis found Barion Brown for a 70-yard touchdown, and the Wildcats held on to win at home in Lexington, 31-23. Levis went 18-for-26 for 303 yards with a career-high four touchdowns.
The 300-yard game was the senior's third this season, but he was pressured by the Huskies most of the game and was sacked five times. He connected for plays of 40, 69 and 70 yards, all for touchdowns.
"Overall, just a sluggish game," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Good to get it behind us. ... We knew it wasn't going to be easy, and I thought we did some good things."
The Wildcats will need better things -- starting with pass protection -- against the Rebels, whose defense was suffocating through its first three games before showing a few cracks in a 35-27 home win over Tulsa on Saturday.
Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0) couldn't put away Tulsa, which arrived on the Oxford campus as a three-touchdown underdog.
The Golden Hurricane played most of the game without outstanding quarterback Davis Brin, who left in the second quarter with an injury, yet nearly matched the SEC school in yardage (462-457).
Ole Miss scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 35-17 halftime lead, but the Rebels went scoreless in the second half.
"You would've thought after watching the first half of that game there's no way we're not going to score in the second half," coach Lane Kiffin said. "Like anything here, we try to take negatives and turn them into teaching lessons. That was a really good one.
"You cannot expect, just because you score 35 points and have a bunch of yards in the first half, that the second half is going to go that way."
The Rebels and Wildcats last met in 2020, when the game went to overtime, 35-35 in Lexington.
After Kentucky scored with its first possession, kicker Matt Ruffolo missed the PAT, and the Rebels took advantage as Elijah Moore caught a TD pass from Matt Corral and Luke Logan booted the extra point for a 42-41 Ole Miss victory.
Kentucky will welcome back top returning rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has finished serving a four-game suspension. In his absence, Kentucky has averaged just 81.5 yards rushing -- a 2.4-yard average. Kavosiey Smoke has averaged 5.2 yards on his 51 carries with one touchdown.
Last season, Rodriguez totaled 1,379 rushing yards on 225 carries with nine TDs and scored three more times with pass receptions. Against Ole Miss in 2020, he posted 133 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Rebels, true freshman Quinshon Judkins earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after gaining a career-high 140 yards on 27 rushes against Tulsa. A native of Pikeville Road, Ala., the 5-foot-11, 210-pound rusher has reached 100 all-purpose yards in three of his first four outings.
--Field Level Media
|
|296.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|207.3
|
|
|81.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|280.3
|
|
|377.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|487.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|79/117
|1185
|10
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|51
|263
|1
|27
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|28
|72
|0
|9
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|9
|31
|0
|9
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|5
|16
|0
|6
|
R. Jefferson
|R. Jefferson
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Beckwith
|D. Beckwith
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|32
|-33
|2
|24
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|20
|349
|2
|69
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|15
|241
|3
|55
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|13
|201
|2
|70
|
D. Harris
|D. Harris
|2
|73
|0
|58
|
B. Bates
|B. Bates
|6
|70
|1
|23
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|5
|61
|0
|19
|
C. Magwood
|C. Magwood
|3
|55
|1
|25
|
K. Upshaw
|K. Upshaw
|4
|50
|0
|22
|
K. Smoke
|K. Smoke
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
L. Wright
|L. Wright
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Crowdus
|D. Crowdus
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Dingle II
|J. Dingle II
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. McClain
|J. McClain
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Valentine
|C. Valentine
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wright
|J. Wright
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo
|M. Ruffolo
|7/8
|0
|14/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|51/82
|697
|5
|2
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|8/17
|125
|2
|1
|
K. Dent
|K. Dent
|3/5
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|70
|429
|5
|36
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|59
|365
|4
|46
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|29
|201
|0
|36
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|14
|75
|4
|17
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Woullard
|I. Woullard
|8
|11
|0
|5
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|4
|3
|1
|5
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|12
|257
|1
|51
|
M. Heath
|M. Heath
|13
|220
|3
|31
|
M. Trigg
|M. Trigg
|13
|87
|3
|21
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|6
|75
|0
|39
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|6
|69
|0
|38
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|4
|49
|0
|22
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
Q. Davis
|Q. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Battle
|M. Battle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jerkins
|D. Jerkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Finley
|A. Finley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz
|J. Cruz
|1/2
|0
|21/21
|0
|
C. Schanefelt
|C. Schanefelt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm