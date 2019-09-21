Week 3 NFL injuries: Cam Newton ruled out vs. Cardinals, Bears kicker questionable for Monday

Week 3 of the NFL season is already underway with the Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars defeating the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Minshew, playing in relief of Nick Foles, threw two touchdown passes as the Jaguars won their first game of the season.

Looking to Sunday, Cam Newton's left foot sprain will keep him out of the Panthers' game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. Newton, the Panthers' franchise quarterback, has been unable to practice this week as he continues to be hampered by an injury that he sustained during the preseason. In another big development, Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro is in danger of missing Chicago's matchup with the Redskins.

Elsewhere around the league, Rams pass rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Browns with a back injury. Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who missed the week's first practice with a knee injury, will play in Sunday's game in San Francisco against the undefeated 49ers. Darius Leonard, the Colts' All-Pro middle linebacker, will remain in the league's concussion protocol and will miss this Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Keep it locked here, as we'll update you on the key injury reports from around the league in this space as they become available.

Broncos at Packers (-7.5)

Denver wideout Courtland Sutton is apparently good to go for Sunday's game after missing Thursday's practice with a rib injury, but the Broncos will still be without James at right tackle. If Callahan can't suit up, that could mean a bigger performance for Packers receiver Geronimo Allison in the slot.

Elgton Jenkins, the 44th overall pick in this year's draft, will start in place of Taylor on Green Bay's offensive line. Graham was limited Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but his status will likely come down to how he feels on Sunday morning.

Lions at Eagles (-6)

Melvin, a six year veteran who signed with the Lions this offseason, has not missed a game this season despite sustaining his knee injury during the preseason. Davis will be hoping to make his season debut after a week of limited practices.

The Eagles have a slew of notable inactives for this Sunday that includes pass catchers Jackson, Jeffery and Goedert. Jeffery didn't practice all week and is unlikely to play despite earning the questionable tag, leaving the team's top options at the position as Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins.

Ravens at Chiefs (-5.5)

Baltimore will have to face Patrick Mahomes without Smith, one of the league's best cornerbacks. He will be replaced in the lineup by Anthony Averett, a 2018 fourth round pick who will be making his second career start. Andrews was limited on Thursday and Friday, and if he can't play that takes away an important part of the Ravens offense.

Kansas City's offense will be without several key players on Sunday. They may also be without McCoy, who rushed for 104 yards in the Chiefs' first two games of the season. Darwin Thompson, who has just one carry this season, may have to start at running back for the Chiefs if McCoy can't go. However, McCoy did practice in full on Friday, a signal he will likely be available on Sunday.

Bengals at Bills (-6)

One bright spot for the Bills with regard to their injury front is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is slated to play on Sunday after being previously hampered by a neck injury. White, who recorded eight tackles in Buffalo's Week 2 victory in New York, was limited earlier in the week. With Singletary out, Frank Gore is likely to feature in the team's rushing attack, with T.J. Yeldon mixing in.

The Bengals will continue to be without Green, who was seen running during practice this week as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. Lawson missed each of this week's practices, while Jordan was limited Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Falcons at Colts (-1.5)

Falcons: P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT

P Matt Bosher (right groin) OUT Colts: LB Darius Leonard (concussion), DE Jabaal Sheard (knee) OUT; WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), RB Marlon Mack (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (rib) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons are relatively healthy for this game, with right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) good to go despite being limited on Friday, and safety Keanu Neal (groin) also cleared following a full practice to end the week.

Hilton, the Colts' Pro Bowl receiver, was limited throughout the week with his quad injury. Williams was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday. Mack was limited on Friday after missing the Colts' first two practices.

Raiders at Vikings (-9.5)

Oakland is in a world of hurt at guard, with Jackson out and Good currently listed as questionable. Expect running back Jalen Richard to fill in for Harris as the Raiders' return specialist for Sunday's game. Running back Josh Jacobs (hip) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided a final injury designation, so he's clear to use in fantasy leagues.

Hughes was a full participant throughout the week at Vikings practices, while Barr was limited on Friday and Wednesday while missing Thursday's practice. Gedeon was limited Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice. Elflein was a full go on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jets at Patriots (-22)

With Darnold missing his second consecutive game with mono, Luke Falk, who went 20 of 25 in last Monday night's loss to Cleveland, will receive his first career start. The line could have trouble keeping him upright with both Beachum and Osemele questionable for the game. The defense will also continue to be shorthanded with Mosley, Jenkins and Williams all likely sidelined.

New England will also be without Antonio Brown, who was released by the team on Friday. This should lead to more opportunities for Phillip Dorsett, who caught all three of his targets in last week's win over the Dolphins.

Dolphins at Cowboys (-23)

Josh Rosen appeared on the Dolphins injury report early in the week, but he practiced in full all week and was named the starter for this matchup. He'll have to go without Wilson, one of the team's top receivers.

While Miami will have to face Dak Prescott without two of their safeties, Prescott will be without Gallup, who caught 13 passes for 226 yards during the Cowboys' first two games of the season. Gallup's absence could lead to more activity Sunday for fellow receivers Randall Cobb and Devin Smith.

Giants at Buccaneers (-6)

The Giants are again shorthanded at receiver, but No. 1 option Sterling Shepard will make his return from a concussion this week. He should make up the bulk of the offense in Daniel Jones' first start along with tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.

White, the Buccaneers' first round pick, is out after sustaining injury during his team's victory over the Panthers last Thursday night. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kevin Minter, a seven-year veteran who started on the Cardinals' defense during the 2015 and '16 seasons.

Panthers at Cardinals (-1.5)

Newton will be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Allen, who threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, a victory over the Saints in Week 17 of the 2018 season. Even though Olsen was listed as questionable, he's expected to play in this game.

While three of their players are questionable, Cardinals ILB Jordan Hicks will suit up on Sunday after missing practice time earlier this week with a groin injury. DT Corey Peters will also play after missing time this week with a knee injury

Saints at Seahawks (-4)

Brees is out for the next 6-8 weeks, giving Teddy Bridgewater a chance to show what he can do at quarterback. Rankins continues to be a limited participant in practice but has yet to be cleared for game action. Smith gives Bridgewater one less option in the passing game, but Ted Ginn Jr. (thigh) was able to practice in full on Friday and avoided a final injury designation.

Penny sustained a hamstring injury in Friday's practice that got him added to the injury report at the last minute. If he can't go, Chris Carson could be in line for a bigger workload. Thompson was limited on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice, while Flowers' status for Sunday is up in the air after sustaining an ankle injury on Thursday. Jamar Taylor, a seven-year veteran who was signed by the team last week, may have to start if Flowers can't go on Sunday.

Texans at Chargers (-3)



For the Texans, Tunsil would be a big loss after being limited all week in practice as the team looks to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson against the pass rush of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (knee) was limited early in the week but got in a full practice Friday and avoided a final injury designation. So did center Mike Pouncey after missing Thursday's session with a shoulder injury. With Henry out, expect Virgil Green to have a productive day as he fills in as the Chargers' starting tight end for Sunday's game. Badgley is on track to return to the team after getting in full practices on Thursday and Friday, which should be a relief for the team after Ty Long's shaky performance in Week 2.

Steelers at 49ers (-6.5)

Cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder), running back James Conner (knee), tight end Vance McDonald (back) and starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (ankle) will each play for Pittsburgh on Sunday despite dealing with various injuries over the past week.

Bosa, the 49ers' first round pick, has been limited throughout the week. Ford was limited Friday after missing the previous two practices, while Wart and Tartt were both limited during the 49ers' last two practices. Staley is a big loss for the offensive line, who will be tasked with blocking T.J. Watt and the Steelers' pass rush.

Rams (-3) at Browns

Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was limited throughout the league with a back injury. While he has yet to record a sack this season, the Rams are surely looking to have Donald against a Browns offensive line that has already allowed eight sacks this season.

The Browns, as you can see above, are dealing with a slew of injuries entering Sunday night's game against the defending NFC champion Rams. Despite his team's laundry list of injuries, Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is not lowering the bar for his team entering Sunday night's game. Kitchens said that several players on Cleveland's injury report will be game time decisions.

Bears (-4) at Redskins

Jackson is dealing with two kinds of injuries this week. DeAndre Houston-Carson should get the start if Jackson, who recorded 10 combined tackles last week against the Broncos, can't go. According to NBCSChicago, both Long and Jackson had maintenance days on Saturday since the Bears practiced indoors. The surprise on the injury report came in the form of kicker Eddy Pineiro, who supposedly injured his right knee in practice this week. He's coming off the huge 53-yard game winning field goal he made last week in Denver.

Reed is still working back from the concussion he suffered in Week 3 of the preseason, and will miss his third straight game. Vernon Davis, who has recorded seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown through two games, will get the start. Allen was a full participant in practice on Saturday, which is a good indication that he could play in Week 3. Dunbar's status is still up in the air, which is very worrisome for the Redskins. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was placed on injured reserve recently, so that means either Fabian Moreau or former Texan Aaron Colvin could get the start in his place. Depth at the cornerback appears to be a big issue right now.