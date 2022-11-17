|
|
|TEXAS
|KANSAS
Texas faces Kansas in key Big 12 battle
Texas brings faint Big 12 Conference title hopes when it travels to Kansas on Saturday for a key, late-season game in Lawrence.
Both teams head into the penultimate game of the regular season after losses on Nov. 12, with the then-No. 18 Longhorns losing at home to No. 4 TCU 17-10 and the Jayhawks falling 43-28 at Texas Tech.
Texas (6-4, 4-3) dropped out of the CFP rankings but remains mathematically alive for a slot opposite TCU in the Big 12 Championship game. The Longhorns will need to win their final two games and have losses from Oklahoma State and Kansas State, two of the three teams above Texas in the conference standings.
The Longhorns controlled their destiny until their loss to TCU. Texas did not score an offensive touchdown in the game and gained just 199 total yards.
The Longhorns' four defeats this season have been by a combined 18 points.
"I think it's encouraging to the idea that we're playing hard," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "We're playing tough. We're giving ourselves a chance. It's also to some degree frustrating because we want to win those games."
The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4) have dropped four of their past five games. Kansas trailed 36-28 in the fourth quarter before Texas Tech expanded its margin with a touchdown three plays after a strip sack. The Jayhawks got 190 yards rushing from Devin Neal and three scoring passes from Jason Bean in the setback while amassing 525 yards of total offense.
Kansas, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, beat Texas 57-56 in overtime last season in Austin. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said Monday that the win helped build momentum that has pushed his team this year.
"Maybe it wasn't that big of an upset, but it was a sign of some things to come," Leipold said. "I'm sure Texas is going to answer enough questions in its press conferences this week about it too, and they're going to be ready to come here and play and play extremely well."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|7
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|241
|136
|Total Plays
|34
|28
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|50
|Rush Attempts
|22
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|81
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-21
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-23.0
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|136
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|7/12
|81
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|14
|124
|2
|31
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|7
|34
|0
|21
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|5
|3
|33
|0
|21
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
S. Red 17 WR
|S. Red
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 30 LB
|D. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taaffe 36 DB
|M. Taaffe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackwell Jr. 37 DB
|M. Blackwell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|1
|23.0
|0
|23
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|2
|14.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|9/13
|86
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|3
|3
|46
|0
|31
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|4
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nelson 31 S
|L. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|2
|38.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|3
|15.7
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(3:00 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to TEX 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 49(3:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 49. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Watts at TEX 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 46(3:49 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at KAN 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(4:13 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at KAN 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 34(4:45 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(4:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN End Zone. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Stone at KAN 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - TEXAS 15(5:03 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by K.Robinson at KAN 15. Gain of 15 yards. K.Robinson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEXAS 15(5:07 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 10(5:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Majors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(5:54 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 10. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 10.
|+31 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 41(6:16 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 10 for 31 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KAN 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(6:36 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(6:51 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on KAN-R.Dotson Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 21(7:02 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 21. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TEX 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(7:23 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TEX 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - KANSAS 24(7:29 - 2nd) J.Borcila 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Duggar Holder-R.Vernon.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - KANSAS 12(7:36 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 12. Catch made by J.Casey at TEX 12. Gain of yards. J.Casey for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KAN-D.Puni Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 19(8:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TEX 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 22(8:55 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TEX 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TEX 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(9:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by D.Neal at TEX 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TEX 22.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 48(10:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 48. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(10:21 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at KAN 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(10:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at KAN 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(11:35 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at KAN 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:09 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks at KAN 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien. PENALTY on TEX-D.Tucker-Dorsey Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEXAS 18(12:23 - 2nd) B.Auburn 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.St. Louis Holder-H.Card.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 10(12:28 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - TEXAS 13(13:05 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 13. Catch made by S.Red at KAN 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; C.Young at KAN 10.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - TEXAS 13(13:10 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 7(12:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 3. PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(13:51 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 7.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - TEXAS 22(13:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 25(14:27 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 26(15:00 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(0:31 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 48(0:52 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 48. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 48(1:22 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at TEX 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(1:58 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 48 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Phelps at TEX 48.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 42(2:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 42. Catch made by T.Scott at TEX 42. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 41(2:44 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to TEX 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at TEX 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 49(3:19 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TEX 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bush at TEX 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(3:34 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to TEX 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TEX 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(4:09 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 50 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 50.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 22(4:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 22. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jamison at KAN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(4:51 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(5:26 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at KAN 22.
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 56 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 9. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thompson at KAN 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(5:40 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for 17 yards. B.Robinson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(5:59 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 17 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 14(6:13 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 36 yards to TEX 50 Center-E.Duggar. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 50. Pushed out of bounds by T.Locklin at KAN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 10(6:16 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 10(7:00 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at KAN 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 7(7:47 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 10.
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 7. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jordan at KAN 7.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 2(7:57 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. B.Robinson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 7(8:42 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 2.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(9:03 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 7 for 21 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; K.Logan at KAN 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 40(9:32 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(10:06 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 43(10:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to KAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(11:12 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36(11:22 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TEX 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(11:48 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at TEX 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 35(11:58 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 40 yards to TEX 25 Center-E.Duggar. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 25. Tackled by D.Gaines at TEX 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 35(12:05 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(12:43 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at KAN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(13:21 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEXAS 45(13:30 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 23 yards to KAN 32 Center-L.St. Louis. Downed by TEX.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEXAS 45(13:35 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:13 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TEX 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:18 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(14:30 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at TEX 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Nelson at TEX 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
