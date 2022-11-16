|
|
|UTAH
|OREG
Another pivotal November Pac-12 pairing for No. 10 Utah, No. 12 Oregon
Utah and Oregon meet in a crucial matchup late in the season for the second consecutive year with Pac-12 supremacy on the line Saturday at Eugene, Ore.
The Utes routed Oregon 38-7 last November at Salt Lake City, effectively putting an end to the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes. Oregon entered that game as the No. 4 team, and a win all but assured a spot in the CFP semifinals.
Utah emerged as the Pac-12 South's representative in the conference title game against Oregon, which won the Pac-12 North. The Utes beat the Ducks again to claim the title and a bid to the Rose Bowl.
Divisions were scrapped by the Pac-12 in 2022, with the top two teams in the conference placed in the league title game.
No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) enters Saturday's game as the higher-ranked team in the CFP. Oregon (8-2, 6-1) is rated No. 12.
The Utes have been a regular November contender, chasing a spot in the conference championship game in six of the last eight seasons.
"We've been in the hunt for a lot of years deep into the season," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "It speaks to the talent and just the competitiveness of our players. You go back and why do we have those type of players? Because our assistant coaches do such a great job of bringing in the right type of player into this program."
Utah has won four straight games -- three at home -- including a 43-42 win over No. 7 USC on Oct. 15.
Oregon is coming off a 37-34 loss at home against Washington, snapping the Ducks' eight-game winning streak after their opening defeat to Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country in this week's poll.
The Ducks allowed 522 yards of total offense to Washington, including 408 passing yards by Michael Penix Jr. The Huskies converted 5 of their 9 third-down attempts and forced only one punt. They allowed scores on seven of nine offensive drives for Washington.
"What's the hard truth? We're not playing well on defense right now," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator at Georgia before hired to lead the Ducks this season.
"I don't think it takes a lot of people to look at that and see it," he continued about Oregon's defensive shortcomings against Washington.
Oregon's primary concern might be the secondary, where players have shifted to new roles on the fly.
Safety Trikweze Bridges was moved to cornerback. Safeties Bennett Williams and Jamal Hill together have played together more with Bryan Addison sometimes joining them on nickel packages.
The Ducks tried placing top cornerback Christian Gonzalez closer to the line and moving Bridges and Dontae Manning to the outside. Those experiments are likely to continue.
"Even though the result doesn't always change, that doesn't mean you can't change your approach," Lanning said. "And I'm going to continue to look for ways to change the approach as we move forward."
Utah's Cameron Rising will lead the Utes against the makeshift Oregon defense.
The reigning All-Pac-12 quarterback has completed 181 passes in 273 attempts for 2,225 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|9
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|134
|245
|Total Plays
|33
|30
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|56
|Rush Attempts
|18
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|77
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|16-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|8/15
|77
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|11
|23
|0
|7
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|3
|12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|4
|49
|0
|16
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|4
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bills 51 OL
|K. Bills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/2
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|16/21
|189
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|5
|35
|0
|16
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|4
|21
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|4
|3
|101
|0
|58
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|8
|7
|50
|0
|20
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|3
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Bales 91 K
|A. Bales
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|18.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - OREG 20(0:22 - 2nd) C.Lewis 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREG 12(0:29 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 21(0:50 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 21(1:16 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to UTH 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; L.Barton at UTH 21.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 21(1:42 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 21. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 18(2:01 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at ORE 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(2:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by M.Matavao at ORE 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; C.Bishop at ORE 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UTAH 11(2:35 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 9(3:22 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; M.Funa at ORE 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 14(4:05 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to ORE 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(4:41 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to ORE 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 14.
|+15 YD
4 & 10 - UTAH 33(5:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; T.Bridges at ORE 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - UTAH 36(5:50 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to ORE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at ORE 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:29 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:37 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 37(7:14 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORE 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at ORE 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(8:05 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORE 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; B.Williams at ORE 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(8:35 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani; J.Hill at UTH 39. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.Thomas rushed to UTH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani; J.Hill at UTH 39. PENALTY on ORE-J.Hill Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(9:08 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; D.Johnson at UTH 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(9:49 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bassa at UTH 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:28 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(10:34 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 4. Catch made by T.Franklin at UTH 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Franklin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(11:21 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; G.Reid at UTH 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREG 7(11:25 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(12:05 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; C.Phillips at UTH 7.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(12:49 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 18.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 50(13:26 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 50(13:32 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(14:02 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORE 50.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
3 & 17 - OREG 23(14:22 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 23. Gain of 27 yards. D.Thornton FUMBLES forced by L.Barton. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-C.Bishop at ORE 50. Tackled by ORE at ORE 50.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - OREG 27(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at ORE 23.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREG 32(0:23 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-T.Bass False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30(1:05 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 30. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORE 32.
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ORE 7. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. K.Hutson FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-K.Hutson at ORE 30. Pushed out of bounds by C.Savage at ORE 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UTAH 35(1:16 - 1st) J.Redding 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 24(1:58 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; C.Rogers at ORE 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 28(2:36 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; D.Johnson at ORE 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(2:41 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 42(3:20 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; D.Johnson at ORE 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:03 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 48. Catch made by M.Parks at ORE 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:36 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani at ORE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 27(4:43 - 1st) A.Bales punts 36 yards to UTH 37 Center-ORE. Fair catch by D.Vele. PENALTY on ORE-D.Manning Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OREG 27(4:47 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 20(5:20 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at ORE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 20(5:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORE 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - UTAH 27(6:01 - 1st) J.Redding 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAH 20(6:07 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAH 20(6:12 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 13(6:38 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 13. Catch made by D.Vele at ORE 13. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 3. PENALTY on UTH-S.Enis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(7:16 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 19. Catch made by D.Vele at ORE 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(8:04 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 32. Catch made by J.Dixon at ORE 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 19.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 48(8:41 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 48. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(9:22 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(9:30 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(9:49 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Funa; J.Bassa at UTH 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(10:25 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; M.Funa at UTH 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:56 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Riley at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 60 yards from ORE 35 to the UTH 5. Fair catch by M.Parks.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(11:01 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UTH End Zone for 10 yards. M.Irving for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 25(11:27 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by M.Irving at UTH 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 25(11:31 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(11:52 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 26. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UTH 25.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(12:24 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 42. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 42. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Vaki at UTH 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 48(12:54 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UTH 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi at UTH 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(13:24 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UTH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 48.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 27(13:54 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORE 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 22(14:32 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 22. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; C.Bishop at ORE 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 16(14:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORE 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 21(14:56 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ORE 7. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vincent at ORE 21.
