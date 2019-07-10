2019 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating job security of all 130 FBS coaches

It was an offseason of massive turnover in college football. Twenty-seven programs -- more than one-fifth of FBS -- changed coaches. That means a large swath of coaches are in that honeymoon year with their new schools. In fact, the 2019 Hot Seat Rankings should be noted for their coolness. Specifically, 70 coaches -- more than half of FBS -- are rated 0 or 1, meaning they are either "virtually untouchable" or "safe and secure."

The Hot Seat has long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last four years, 12 of the 18 coaches rated 4 or worse (67 percent) eventually lost their jobs. (Colorado's Mike MacIntyre and Texas Tech's Kliff Kingsbury were listed in multiple years.) Going into 2019, there are only nine coaches on the proverbial hot seat (rating of 4 or higher). Something tells me that, in the end, there will be more than nine coaching changes -- mostly because it seems that the coaching carousel is always spinning.

Dennis Dodd has detailed the nine coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2019 campaign. Below you can see where all 130 FBS coaches stand before the season begins (Liberty is now officially a full-fledged FBS member). Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks just two months prior to kickoff.

Rating What it means Coaches 5 Win or be fired 3 4 Start improving now 6 3 Pressure is mounting 12 2 All good ... for now 39 1 Safe and secure 58 0 Untouchable 12

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record in his current role at his respective program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2019. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2018 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis.

Graphic by Michael Meredith