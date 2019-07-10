2019 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating job security of all 130 FBS coaches

From 'win or be fired' to 'untouchable,' every college football coach gets rated by Dennis Dodd

It was an offseason of massive turnover in college football. Twenty-seven programs -- more than one-fifth of FBS -- changed coaches. That means a large swath of coaches are in that honeymoon year with their new schools. In fact, the 2019 Hot Seat Rankings should be noted for their coolness. Specifically, 70 coaches -- more than half of FBS -- are rated 0 or 1, meaning they are either "virtually untouchable" or "safe and secure."

The Hot Seat has long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last four years, 12 of the 18 coaches rated 4 or worse (67 percent) eventually lost their jobs. (Colorado's Mike MacIntyre and Texas Tech's Kliff Kingsbury were listed in multiple years.) Going into 2019, there are only nine coaches on the proverbial hot seat (rating of 4 or higher). Something tells me that, in the end, there will be more than nine coaching changes -- mostly because it seems that the coaching carousel is always spinning.

Dennis Dodd has detailed the nine coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2019 campaign. Below you can see where all 130 FBS coaches stand before the season begins (Liberty is now officially a full-fledged FBS member). Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks just two months prior to kickoff.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

3

4

Start improving now

6

3

Pressure is mounting

12

2

All good ... for now

39

1

Safe and secure

58

0

Untouchable

12

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record in his current role at his respective program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2019. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2018 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis.

coaches130-19.png
Graphic by Michael Meredith
2019 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2019 Rating
Troy Calhoun1287-672
Tom Arth--0-02
Nick Saban12141-210
Eli Drinkwitz--0-01
Kevin Sumlin15-73 (2)
Herm Edwards17-61 (3)
Chad Morris12-102
Blake Anderson539-251 (2)
Jeff Monken535-280 (1)
Gus Malzahn653-273 (2)
Mike Neu310-264
Matt Rhule28-172
Bryan Harsin552-151
Steve Addazio638-383
Scot Loeffler--0-02
Lance Leipold423-271 (2)
Kalani Sitake320-19 3 (4)
Justin Wilcox212-132
Jim McElwain--0-01
Will Healy--0-01
Luke Fickell215-101 (3)
Dabo Swinney11116-300
Jamey Chadwell--0-01
Mel Tucker--0-01
Mike Bobo424-273
David Cutcliffe1167-721
Mike Houston--0-01
Chris Creighton522-402 (3)
Butch Davis217-91
Dan Mullen110-31
Lane Kiffin216-102 (1)
Willie Taggart15-74 (2)
Jeff Tenedford222-61
Kirby Smart332-100
Chad Lunsford110-31 (3)
Shawn Elliott29-152
Geoff Collins--0-01
Nick Rolovich318-221 (3)
Dana Holgorsen--0-01
Lovie Smith39-275
Tom Allen210-152
Kirk Ferentz20152-1010 (1)
Matt Campbell319-19 1
Les Miles--0-01
Chris Klieman--0-02
Sean Lewis12-102 (1)
Mark Stoops636-392 (4)
Hugh Freeze--0-01
Billy Napier17-71
Skip Holtz646-332 (3)
Scott Satterfield--0-01
Ed Orgeron225-92 (4)
Doc Holliday970-462
Mike Lockley--0-02
Mike Norvell316-111
Manny Diaz--0-01
Chuck Martin522-392 (3)
Jim Harbaugh438-143 (2)
Mark Dantonio12107-511
Rick Stockstill1387-781 (2)
P.J. Fleck312-132
Joe Moorhead18-51
Barry Odom319-192 (3)
Ken Niumatalolo1187-581
Dave Doeren643-341 (2)
Scott Frost14-80
Jay Norvell211-142 (3)
Bob Davie733-545
Doug Martin620-533 (1)
Mack Brown--0-01
Seth Littrell323-171
Thomas Hammock--0-02
Pat Fitzgerald1396-700
Brian Kelly981-351 (2)
Frank Solich14106-751
Ryan Day--3-0 (interim)1
Lincoln Riley224-40 (1)
Mike Gundy14121-591
Bobby Wilder1077-453 (2)
Matt Luke111-132
Mario Cristobal19-51 (2)
Jonathan Smith12-102 (1)
James Franklin545-211
Pat Narduzzi428-242
Jeff Brohm213-131
Mike Bloomgren12-111
Chris Ash37-295 (4)
Rocky Long871-352
Brent Brennan23-224 (3)
Sonny Dykes15-72
Steve Campbell13-92 (1)
Will Muschamp322-171 (2)
Jay Hopson321-162
Charlie Strong217-81
David Shaw882-260
Dino Babers318-191 (2)
Gary Patterson18167-630
Rod Carey--0-02
Jeremy Pruitt15-72
Tom Herman217-101 (2)
Jimbo Fisher19-41
Jake Spavital--0-01
Matt Wells--0-02
Jason Candle328-131
Chip Lindsesy--0-01
Willie Fritz316-212
Philip Montgomery421-293 (2)
Bill Clark2 (3)19-8 (25-14)0
Josh Heupel112-11
Chip Kelly13-92 (0)
Randy Edsall2 (14)4-20 (77-79)4
Matt Viator314-223
Walt Bell--0-02
Tony Sanchez416-324
Clay Helton332-174 (2)
Dana Dimel11-112
Frank Wilson315-212
Kyle Whittingham14120-611
Gary Andersen-- (5)0-0 (26-24)3
Derek Mason624-383
Bronco Mendenhall416-221 (2)
Justin Fuente325-152 (1)
Dave Clawson528-352
Chris Petersen547-210 (1)
Mike Leach749-401 (2)
Neal Brown--0-01
Tim Lester213-121 (2)
Tyson Helton--0-01
Paul Chryst442-121
Craig Bohl528-351
