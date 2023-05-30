There may be plenty of big milestones left on the 2023 offseason calendar in the NFL. Training camps have yet to kick off, for example, and after that, we've still got roster cutdowns and preseason games before the start of real matchups.

But the regular season -- the official march toward the next Lombardi Trophy -- will be here before you know it. In just 100 days, to be precise! Yes, that's right. We're counting.

In preparation for the upcoming season, we've also got 100 -- yes, 100! -- things to know ahead of the 2023 campaign:

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Getty Images

1. The 2023 NFL season will begin Thursday, Sept. 7, when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

2. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champs since the Patriots in 2004-2005. They're coming off a 38-35 shootout win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, their second title in four seasons.

3. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off his second NFL MVP award and fifth straight AFC Championship appearance. He's also thrown at least 37 touchdowns in four of his five years as a starter.

4. Mahomes will have a new offensive coordinator for the first time since taking over as the Chiefs QB, with Eric Bieniemy leaving to become the Commanders' OC and assistant head coach. But the replacement is familiar: Matt Nagy, the former Bears coach, is starting his second stint as Chiefs OC after previously manning the title from 2016-2017.

5. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, now comfortably considered one of the best to man the sidelines in NFL history, is looking for his eighth straight AFC West title and 11th straight winning season.

6. The Chiefs' biggest changes came up front and out wide: starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. joined the AFC rival Bengals in free agency, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots. While K.C. spent big to replace Brown, adding former Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the team is once again relying on a committee at receiver, drafting Rashee Rice and signing Richie James to pair with Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and star tight end Travis Kelce.

7. The Lions are a preseason darling after winning eight of their final 10 games in 2022. Their season-opening matchup with the Chiefs is just one of four prime-time games on their 2023 slate, not including a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Packers.

8. Detroit hasn't made the playoffs in seven years, or won a playoff game since 1991, but the Lions are the odds-on favorites to win the NFC North, per Caesars Sportsbook -- something they haven't done in 30 years.

9. The surge in Lions popularity stems not just from their late-year push in 2022, but from a busy offseason that saw them add speedy RB Jahymr Gibbs and a slew of new defensive backs, including Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Brian Branch. Veteran QB Jared Goff is also coming off a productive season feeding a deep WR corps headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

10. The most recent NFC North title belongs to the Vikings, who went 13-4 under new coach Kevin O'Connell in 2022, only to lose their first playoff game to the Giants. Unlike the Lions, Minnesota spent most of the offseason shedding veteran salaries rather than accumulating them. The biggest names to exit in the name of salary cap relief: Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks and Za'Darius Smith.

11. The Vikings still possess arguably the most explosive pass catcher in the NFL in Justin Jefferson, who's racked up 4,800-plus yards in his first two seasons. Their QB, Kirk Cousins, has a much cloudier long-term future in town, entering a contract year. Cousins has been productive and durable during his five-year run in purple, but he's led just a single postseason victory.

12. Speaking of QB pressure, Jordan Love is taking over as the Packers' signal-caller after three years behind Aaron Rodgers. The latter pondered retirement before facilitating a trade to the Jets, ending a historic 18-year run with Green Bay. So now it's up to Love, 24, a first-round draft pick in 2020, to shepherd the next chapter at Lambeau.

13. Rodgers' relocation is arguably the biggest storyline of the 2023 season. Three years after longtime Patriots star Tom Brady rejuvenated his Hall of Fame career by joining the Buccaneers, Rodgers is hoping to bring a Lombardi Trophy to the Jets for the first time since Joe Namath did it in 1968. He'll open his first season outside of Green Bay at age 39.

14. By joining the Jets, Rodgers is once again inadvertently following in the footsteps of his famed Packers predecessor, Brett Favre. The latter spent 16 seasons in Green Bay before flirting with retirement and landing with New York via trade, back in 2008.

15. Rodgers is widely viewed as the missing piece to a potential championship bid in the New York area, where the Jets fielded a well-rounded roster in 2022 but struggled largely due to poor play from QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick the year prior.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Getty Images

16. Rodgers' Gang Green supporting cast includes RB Breece Hall, who shined as a rookie before injury, WR Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, former Packers WR Allen Lazard and a vaunted defense featuring young playmakers like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback Sauce Gardner, 2022's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

17. Rodgers' departure signaled a full-on tilt into long-term planning for the Packers, who are relying on younger pass catchers like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed to support Jordan Love. Coach Matt LaFleur also figures to lean heavily on the team's RB tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

18. The Bears are also counting on a young QB in former first-rounder Justin Fields, who exploded with 1,100+ rushing yards in 2022 but is looking to grow as a passer. Chicago prioritized adding help for Fields this offseason, most notably acquiring former Panthers WR D.J. Moore in a trade that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to Carolina.

19. Despite going just 3-14 in 2022, the Bears are scheduled for at least four prime-time games in 2023, including a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Panthers, who figure to be starting their own young QB.

20. The Panthers used this year's No. 1 pick on Alabama's Bryce Young, who's set to open his rookie season as the starting signal-caller -- and an unprecedently small one, at just 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.

21. Young's coach in Carolina will be Frank Reich, who was abruptly fired by the Colts early in the 2022 season. The new coach-QB pairing should have the benefit of a stingy defense that includes some of the game's top young defenders in pass rusher Brian Burns, D-lineman Derrick Brown and CB Jaycee Horn.

22. Reich's old boss, Doug Pederson, is looking to build on a 9-8 debut as the Jaguars' coach. Jacksonville won the AFC South last year, then upset the Chargers in a historic wild-card comeback. Their QB, former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, will have a new top target in former Falcons standout Calvin Ridley, who was acquired midseason but missed all of 2022 due to a suspension.

23. The Texans are on their fourth head coach in as many years, welcoming 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans after a 7-26-1 run under David Culley and Lovie Smith. Though they once again shied away from splashy veteran additions, they got bold in the draft to select QB C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. at Nos. 2 and 3 overall, respectively.

24. Stroud is arguably the most polished pocket passer Houston's had since the initial emergence of Deshaun Watson, their former Pro Bowl starter, but he's set to work with a makeshift offensive line and receiving corps as a rookie.

25. Watson, meanwhile, is facing pressure to deliver in Cleveland, after the Browns made a startling investment in the QB last offseason. Acquired in a blockbuster trade, then signed to a record $230 million guaranteed contract despite sitting out all of 2022 and facing dozens of civil lawsuits alleging off-field misconduct, the QB was off target after returning from an 11-game suspension.

26. The Browns, who've leaned on Nick Chubb's steady rushing attack, deepened Watson's WR corps this offseason, acquiring Elijah Moore from the Jets and drafting Cedric Tillman Jr. to pair with former Cowboys standout Amari Cooper.

27. Cleveland may face one of the steepest competitions for a division title this year. Besides the reigning AFC runner-ups in the Bengals, the AFC North features the Steelers, who haven't had a losing season in 20 years; and the Ravens, who made the playoffs in 2022 despite star QB Lamar Jackson missing the final five games of the season due to injury.

28. Baltimore is betting big on Jackson, extending the former MVP this offseason on a $260M deal that makes him the highest-paid QB in the NFL. While Jackson is an electric athlete, with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and flick-of-the-wrist arm talent, he hasn't played a full season since his 2018 rookie year, and he's gone just 1-3 in the playoffs.

29. The Ravens at least have an improved supporting cast for Jackson, signing Odell Beckham Jr. and spending a first-round pick on Zay Flowers out wide. The real X-factor for them, besides a physical "D" headlined by ex-Bears LB Roquan Smith, could be new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who replaces the run-friendly Greg Roman.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin USATSI

30. Pittsburgh is preparing to give 2022 first-round QB Kenny Pickett his first full year as the top signal-caller, and this time with an improved O-line now featuring ex-Eagles starter Isaac Seumalo.

31. The Steelers still lean heavily on their "D," which is par for the course under the old-school Tomlin, and dominant edge rusher T.J. Watt justifies that approach. But Pickett also has an underrated skill group this year, with Allen Robinson joining RB Najee Harris, WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

32. No one in the AFC North, however, can match the Bengals' aerial attack. QB Joe Burrow has been a perennial MVP candidate since entering in 2020, leading back-to-back conference championship bids. And he's got a three-headed monster out wide: Ja'Marr Chase is a home run waiting to happen, Tee Higgins is a total package on the other side, and Tyler Boyd is one of the steadiest slot targets in the game.

33. Burrow's blind side will now be protected by former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Cincinnati's biggest addition of the offseason. His defense, meanwhile, is still led by pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (22 sacks, 51 QB hits over the last two years).

34. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has overseen an improved record in three straight seasons; since a 2-14 debut in 2019, Cincinnati has played seven playoff games, advancing to one Super Bowl. The team is a top-five favorite to win the next Lombardi Trophy this year, per Caesars Sportsbook.

35. The most encouraging stat regarding the Bengals' title hopes might be Burrow's record against Patrick Mahomes and the emergent dynasty in Kansas City: In four matchups, Cincy's "Joe Cool" is 3-1, with a 107.0 QB rating.

36. Speaking of title contenders, the reigning NFC champion Eagles have represented their conference in two of the last six Super Bowls. Interestingly enough, they've done so with two different coach-QB pairings: First with Doug Pederson and Nick Foles (2017), then with Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts (2022). They're among oddsmakers' favorites to return to the big game.

37. General manager Howie Roseman has been the biggest constant of the Eagles' evolving pursuit of glory. A year after his bets on WR A.J. Brown, OLB Haason Reddick and CB James Bradberry paid off with All-Pro performances, Roseman has drawn acclaim for a 2023 draft haul that included Georgia defenders Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

38. Philly's catalyst is Hurts, who soared to MVP-level heights as both a passer and runner in 2022, leaning on Brown and WR DeVonta Smith in an aggressive Sirianni-led attack. But he and the Eagles will be up against the NFL's toughest schedule in terms of opponents' 2022 win percentage, while deploying new coordinators on offense (Brian Johnson) and defense (Sean Desai).

39. Hurts' seismic (but not wholly surprising) breakout helped former Eagles OC Shane Steichen become the Colts' new head coach. In Indianapolis, Steichen will be looking to shape another dual threat in rookie QB Anthony Richardson, this year's No. 4 overall draft pick out of Florida.

40. It's unclear if Richardson will open his rookie season as Indy's starter, putting an official end to the Colts' recent annual tradition of trotting out veteran stopgaps; he's considered very raw as a passer. But his supersized athleticism (6-4, 244), paired with RB Jonathan Taylor and a veteran defense, could make the Colts a sleeper in the AFC South.

41. Whereas the Colts and Texans are spearheading AFC South rebuilds and the Jaguars are aiming to build off a playoff run, the Titans are stuck somewhere in the middle. After three straight postseason appearances from 2019-2021, Tennessee slipped to 7-10 last year and is still dependent on aging QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry.

42. It's possible the Titans could pivot to a longer-term view if Tannehill struggles to stay upright or elevate a lacking WR corps. They traded up to spend a second-round pick on QB Will Levis, an athletic but erratic playmaker, in the draft.

43. Elsewhere in the AFC, the Bills remain among the conference's elite, thanks in large part due to their pairing of QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs, who've headlined three straight AFC East titles. Allen's rugged style as both a runner and deep-ball thrower lends itself to turnovers, but few teams are as equipped to match the standard-setting Chiefs in terms of sheer firepower.

44. Buffalo is coming off back-to-back years of divisional-round playoff losses. Its defense is also reliant on some aging standouts in pass rusher Von Miller, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2022, CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Getty Images

45. Another challenge to the Bills is an increasingly tough division: Besides the Jets, now led by Aaron Rodgers, the Dolphins are looking to build off Mike McDaniel's head-coaching debut, and the Patriots sport a perpetually tough "D" under Bill Belichick.

46. Miami went 9-8 in McDaniels' first season. On paper, they might be one of the most talented teams in the league, with elite speed on an offense that includes WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, plus RBs Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane. The veteran "D," now featuring ex-Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, also has a new leader in proven coordinator Vic Fangio.

47. The ultimate X-factor with the Dolphins is the health of QB Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-rounder finally looked confident airing it out in his first action under McDaniels, but after suffering at least two concussions in 2022, he briefly pondered retirement at 25. Miami's only real insurance behind Tagovalioa is former Jets reserve Mike White.

48. Once the king of the AFC East, the Patriots have maintained a sturdy "D," and rookie additions Christian Gonzalez and Deion White should keep Belichick's unit respectable. But their offense has been a misfire since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.

49. Belichick welcomed back Bill O'Brien, Brady's former mentor, as the Patriots' new OC this offseason. But the team's top veteran additions (WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Mike Gesicki) will likely still require a big leap from third-year QB Mac Jones, who suffered through injuries and staffing changes in 2022.

50. After guiding 17 different division titles -- and a record six Super Bowl championships -- from 2001-2019, Belichick has overseen just a 25-27 record, including playoffs, since Brady left three offseasons ago. At 71, he's still looking for his first postseason victory since then.

51. Brady's shadow still looms large in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer is set to become a minority owner of the Raiders, who share Patriots connections in coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler and even new QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who originally entered the NFL as a potential successor to Brady back in 2014.

52. Las Vegas has big names at premium spots: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, DEs Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and Tyree Wilson. But Garoppolo has played a full season just once in nine years, and once again there are questions about the Raiders' offensive line in a tough division.

53. In Denver, the Broncos are hoping that new coach Sean Payton can revive their Russell Wilson experiment. A year after landing Wilson for a steep price via trade, the club's big acquisition this offseason was the longtime Saints coach, who spent 2022 in unofficial retirement. Payton's certainly got a formidable track record, but it remains to be seen whether Wilson can rediscover the dual-threat magic that made him such a consistent Seahawks star.

54. All indications are that Payton will attempt to return Wilson to more of a run-heavy, play-action attack. The Broncos spent top dollar on new offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, while also adding ex-Cardinals DL Zach Allen in free agency.

55. Wilson can't be much worse than he was in 2022, but even if he doesn't thrive under Payton, Denver might remain competitive thanks to a steady defense that boasts some of the game's top defensive backs in CB Patrick Surtain II and S Justin Simmons.

56. The Chargers aren't trying to revive an aging star as much as elevate an ascending one. Laser-armed QB Justin Herbert has been prolific in his three seasons, but Los Angeles has yet to win a playoff game with him under center, infamously blowing a 27-point lead in last year's wild-card round. Most motivated to get over the hump has to be coach Brandon Staley, who's been accused of complicating the basics when it comes to in-game decisions.

57. A year after spending big to upgrade a defense that proved mercurial, the Chargers stayed quieter this offseason. Their top offensive addition was rookie WR Quentin Johnston, who's similar in type to Mike Williams. But new OC Kellen Moore, previously of the Cowboys, could be the biggest key to capitalizing on Herbert's arm talent.

58. Staley's Chargers "D" is still littered with colorful characters, from pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James. But the team is a distant runner-up in AFC West projections, per Caesars Sportsbook.

59. Kellen Moore's old team, the Cowboys, could be a candidate to steal the NFC East crown from the Eagles after back-to-back 12-win seasons under Mike McCarthy. The latter is seemingly committed to restoring a ground-game focus, even as Dallas added Brandin Cooks to Dak Prescott's playoff-ready supporting cast, headlined by WR1 CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys OLB Micah Parsons USATSI

60. For all the attention Prescott and McCarthy receive in Dallas, the Cowboys probably deserve even more credit for Dan Quinn's "D," which added veteran CB Stephon Gilmore to a high-energy group led by pass-rush freak Micah Parsons and ballhawk Trevon Diggs. Even so, they haven't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since winning it all in 1995.

61. Challenging the Cowboys and Eagles are the Giants, who had a surprisingly resolute debut under coach Brian Daboll in 2022. Despite a stripped-down roster under GM Joe Schoen, the G-Men got a far healthier and efficient versions of QB Daniel Jones, who showcased poise and mobility in an opening-round playoff upset, and RB Saquon Barkley.

62. Not only did New York show this offseason that it believes in Jones' trajectory, re-signing the former first-rounder to a big-money extension, but it added promising, if fragile, playmakers to his lineup, including former Raiders TE Darren Waller, ex-Colts WR Parris Campbell and rookie deep threat Jalin Hyatt.

63. The Giants' bigger questions probably lie on "D," where they have some building blocks in DT Dexter Lawrence and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux but are still seeking reliable short- and long-term answers on the back end.

64. The biggest wild card in the always entertaining NFC East is the Commanders. Coach Ron Rivera can always be trusted to guide a resilient "D," and he still boasts a formidable front headlined by Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. But QB is a persistent issue, and 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell is set to open as the unquestioned starter despite throwing just 19 passes as a rookie.

65. Washington's backup plan at QB is journeyman Jacoby Brissett. The skill spots are solid, with WR Terry McLaurin leading the way, but Rivera's QB gambles have been the chief reason he's just 22-27-1 since taking over as head coach.

66. No team might be a safer bet to finish last in their respective division than the Cardinals. A year after going 4-13, Arizona is turning to a new coach in Jonathan Gannon, and it could be without embattled QB Kyler Murray for an extended stretch after he suffered an ACL tear late in 2022. The current backup plan is Colt McCoy, who's 37 and coming off his own injuries.

67. Former Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins, arguably the Cardinals' top player other than Murray, has been a popular subject of trade speculation. Though team brass has suggested they'll keep him, it's possible, if not probable, he'll be playing elsewhere soon.

68. Speaking of injuries, the Rams were gutted by them in 2022, posting one of the worst records to ever come from a reigning Super Bowl champion as stalwarts like QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp and DT Aaron Donald went down. Coach Sean McVay should have a stabler lineup this time around, but plenty of pieces from their title run are now gone in the name of salary cap relief, including CB Jalen Ramsey and OLB Leonard Floyd.

69. Kupp remains one of the NFL's finest route-runners, and McVay still deserves props for QB-friendly designs. But the Rams are banking on Stafford, 35, staying healthy as they look to balance NFC West competition and a full-on tilt into rebuild mode.

70. The 49ers have been more injury-proof, at least under center, with Kyle Shanahan in charge. After losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, San Francisco got veteran-level poise from seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy en route to an NFC Championship appearance. Now Purdy is coming off his own serious injury, however, and it's anyone's guess as to who will open the new season as Shanahan's signal-caller.

71. Purdy is the front-runner to keep the job after going 7-0 in games he started and finished, but Lance may offer higher-upside athleticism, and newcomer Sam Darnold is also in the mix. Whomever plays QB, Shanahan's squad is a clear favorite to repeat as NFC West champs thanks to star power on both sides of the ball, from the trenches (OT Trent Williams) to the backfield (RB Christian McCaffrey) to the pass catchers (WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle) to the edges (DE Nick Bosa).

72. The 49ers' chief competition probably lies in Seattle, where the Seahawks enjoyed a surprise breakout from QB Geno Smith in 2022. Smith earned an extension this offseason after a decisive, explosive debut as Russell Wilson's replacement.

73. Seattle doesn't appear in any rush to find Smith's long-term successor, either, using its offseason resources to beef up the veteran's weaponry, including RB Zach Charbonnet, CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who joins an already-solid receiving corps including DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

74. Coach Pete Carroll has guided the Seahawks to the playoffs in 10 of his 13 seasons on the job, but he's looking to advance past the divisional round for the first time in almost a decade.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans USATSI

75. Just three years after hoisting the Lombardi, the Buccaneers are embracing a bit of QB uncertainty following Tom Brady's retirement. They added Browns and Panthers castoff Baker Mayfield, last seen with the Rams, as a cheap bet to beat out unproven backup Kyle Trask.

76. Tampa Bay still has top-level remnants of its title run, including WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David and S Antoine Winfield Jr., but the QB questions, coupled with a transitioning O-line and overly conservative coach in Todd Bowles, have the Bucs as the most likely candidates to fall from the top all the way to the bottom of the NFC South, as Caesars Sportsbook forecasts.

77. The Saints, who've notoriously shied away from a full rebuild, are sticking with Sean Payton replacement Dennis Allen after a 7-10 finish in 2022. And they're essentially buying another wild-card push or two by turning to longtime Raiders QB Derek Carr. The latter proved gutsy and occasionally efficient in almost a decade with the silver and black, but his big-game resume is lacking.

78. New Orleans will have several big-name toys for Carr in RB Alvin Kamara and WRs Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, but the former is facing a suspension, while Thomas has managed to suit up for just 10 games over the last three seasons.

79. The Saints' best bet, besides a motivated Carr playing career ball in a new city, is Allen maintaining a suffocating defense. Some of their leaders there are getting long in the tooth, but DE Cameron Jordan, LB Demario Davis and S Tyrann Mathieu have all retained their ability to stay around the ball as of late.

80. If the Saints are counting on older folks, their rival Falcons are pushing chips in on the youth. Desmond Ridder is set to open under center for Atlanta despite making just four so-so starts as a rookie, and he'll be supported by a crop of rookie-deal weapons, including first-round RB Bijan Robinson, big-bodied WR Drake London and underused TE Kyle Pitts.

81. The Falcons also spent lots of money retooling a porous defense for 2023; while they still lack a premium edge presence, veteran newcomers like DE Calais Campbell, LB Kaden Elliss and S Jessie Bates III should make them more formidable.

82. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are almost neck-and-neck favorites to claim 2023 NFL MVP honors, per Caesars Sportsbook, with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence among other QBs poised for big years.

83. The NFL will have an expanded presence on the holidays this year. That includes hosting the first-ever Black Friday game, set for Nov. 24 between the Jets and Dolphins, with Amazon Prime Video set to stream the matchup for free.

84. For the second year in a row, the league will host a Christmas Day tripleheader. This year's games, all falling on Monday, include Raiders at Chiefs on CBS (with a family-friendly "Nickmas" version also airing on Nickelodeon), Giants at Eagles and Ravens at 49ers.

85. The NFL's 2023 Thanksgiving slate, once again featuring three games, includes Commanders at Cowboys on CBS and Paramount+, Packers at Lions and 49ers at Seahawks.

86. This year's International Series includes five different regular-season contests that'll take place overseas: Falcons vs. Jaguars, Bills vs. Jaguars and Ravens vs. Titans in London from Weeks 4-6, respectively; and then Dolphins vs. Chiefs and Colts vs. Patriots in Germany in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively.

87. This is the first NFL season in which flex scheduling will be instituted for "Monday Night Football." Starting in Week 14 and running through Week 18, games can be flexed in and out of the prime-time "MNF" slot, a la "Sunday Night Football."

88. This year's championship game, Super Bowl LVIII, will take place on Feb. 11 at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, adjacent to Las Vegas.

89. Five different teams will enter the season with new coaches: the Broncos, Cardinals, Colts, Panthers and Texans. Just two will enter with new GMs: the Cardinals (Monti Ossenfort) and Titans (Ran Carthon).

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Getty Images

90. Several teams will sport new or retro uniforms this year. The Cardinals unveiled entirely new uniforms that incorporate large "Arizona" wordmarks this spring. The Panthers revealed they've tweaked their shade of blue to more accurately reflect their original colors. The Seahawks are set to wear 1990s-era throwbacks at some point, while the Buccaneers have teased the return of the "creamsicle" alternates worn from 1976-1996. The Eagles, meanwhile, will reintroduce Kelly green, worn from 1985-1995, as an alternate look, marking the first time they've used the color since 2010.

91. A year after "Thursday Night Football" moved exclusively to a streaming platform, the NFL will stream one of its playoff games -- the Jan. 13, 2024 wild-card matchup -- only on NBC's Peacock.

92. This will be just the third 17-game, 18-week season in NFL history.

93. Games will officially begin Aug. 3, when the preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. This year's opponents are the Browns and Jets.

94. Lead national TV broadcasters are as follows: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (CBS), Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (Fox), Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth (NBC), Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (ESPN/ABC), Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit (Amazon).

95. Five different NFL players will serve suspensions for gambling-related violations in 2023, and the league is reportedly undergoing an additional investigation regarding potential infractions.

96. In addition to Paramount's Nickelodeon simulcast set for Christmas Day, the NFL will return additional specialty broadcasts for the 2023 schedule, including ESPN2's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli."

97. This year's regular-season schedule will include 14 playoff rematches from 2022, the most in NFL history. That includes a rerun of last year's Super Bowl, between the Eagles and Chiefs -- this time at Arrowhead Stadium.

98. This year's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions with their current teams is July 17. Players affected include Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

99. This year's in-season trade deadline has not been announced, but it tends to fall on the Tuesday after Week 8.

100. Roger Goodell is entering his 18th season as NFL commissioner. Already the second-longest-tenured at his position in league history, he's suggested this could be his penultimate season in the role.