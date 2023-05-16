The NFL has made moves to incorporate streaming over the last few seasons and on Monday they announced their biggest streaming partnership yet. This season will have the first ever playoff game to be exclusively live streamed, NBCUniversal and the league announced. Peacock will be the only place football fans can watch an NFL wild card playoff game this upcoming season, for the matchup that takes place on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, expressed the company's excitement in making playoff broadcast history.

There will be two NFL wild card games on Saturday and a Sunday wild card game on prime time. The other playoff games will be available through cable providers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game," Bevacqua said.

NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL media Hans Schroeder echoed these sentiments saying, "We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season."

He continued saying, "Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock's streaming platform is the next step in that strategy."

Peacock will also be the exclusive platform to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.

Those who live in the city of the teams that are in the wild card game, will be able to watch on NBC stations and on NFL+.