It was yet another offseason of significant turnover in college football, this one despite some expectation that the COVID-19 pandemic would lead programs to clutch their purses. Seventeen programs -- 13% of the FBS -- changed coaches, which means there's a large swath entering honeymoon year with their new schools. Couple that with a number of programs who saw limited action last season, and there will be plenty of fresh faces giving it a full go for the first time.

As such, the 2021 Hot Seat Rankings should be noted for their coolness with 74 coaches -- nearly 57% of the FBS -- rated 0 or 1, meaning they are either "virtually untouchable" or "safe and secure".

The Hot Seat has long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last six years, 20 of the 38 coaches rated 4 or worse (53%) eventually lost their jobs with a number of repeat candidates atop this season's list.

Entering the 2021 season, there are only nine coaches on the proverbial hot seat (rating of 4 or higher). However, you can be sure there will be far more than nine coaching changes as that damn coaching carousel is always spinning.

In addition to the full set of rankings below, we have detailed the nine coaches sitting on the hottest seats ahead of the 2021 campaign, though there is also a group "Notable 3s" to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Leading that short list is UCLA's Chip Kelly, who jumped off the hot seat entering Year Four but only holds a 10-21 record through three seasons while costing the Bruins a pretty penny contractually. Dana Holgorsen was seen a coup for Houston, but he enters Year Three with a 7-13 record. David Cutcliffe is a made man at Duke, but would a third straight season under .500 for the first time in a decade be too much to excuse? Purdue was pleased to see Jeff Brohm go .500 through his first two seasons, but a 6-12 record since is concerning. Then there's Dino Babers, who shocked the world with a 10-3 campaign for Syracuse in 2018 and surprised just as many with a 1-10 effort in 2020.

Below you can see where all 130 FBS coaches stand before the season begins. Check out the ratings key first and see where every coach in college football ranks with kickoff scheduled in less than two months.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

3

4

Start improving now

6

3

Pressure is mounting

14

2

All good ... for now

33

1

Safe and secure

52

0

Untouchable

22

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2021. If the coach has seen his rating change from the 2020 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) note that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2020 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2021 Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun 14101-72 2
Akron
Tom Arth 21-173 (2)
Alabama
Nick Saban 14 165-23 0
App. St.
Shawn Clark 1 10-3* 1
Arizona
Jedd Fisch    --0-02
Arizona St.
Herm Edwards 3 17-134 (1)
Arkansas
Sam Pittman 13-71 (2)
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones--0-0 1
Army
Jeff Monken 7 49-39 0
Auburn
Bryan Harsin--0-0 2
Ball St.
Mike Neu 522-341 (2)
Baylor
Dave Aranda 12-72 (1)
Boise St.
Andy Avalos--0-01
Boston College
Jeff Hafley 16-51 (0)
Bowling Green
Scot Loeffler 2 3-143 (2)
Buffalo
Mo Linquist-- 0-0 2
BYU
Kalani Sitake 538-261 (3)
California
Justin Wilcox 4 21-21 2 (1)
C. Michigan
Jim McElwain 211-9 1
Charlotte
Will Healy 29-10 1 (0)
Cincinnati
Luke Fickell 4 35-14 0
Clemson
Dabo Swinney 13 140-33 0
C. Carolina
Jamey Chadwell 216-8 0 (2)
Colorado
Karl Dorrell 14-21 (2)
Colorado St.
Steve Addazio 1 1-3 3
Duke
David Cutcliffe 13 74-883 (1)
East Carolina
Mike Houston 27-143 (2)
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton 7 30-51 2
FIU
Butch Davis 4 23-213 (1)
Florida
Dan Mullen 3 29-9 1
FAU
Willie Taggart 15-4 2
Florida St.
Mike Norvell 13-6 1
Fresno St.
Kalen DeBoer 13-3 1
Georgia
Kirby Smart 552-14 0
Ga. Southern
Chad Lunsford 325-14 1
Georgia St.
Shawn Elliott 422-251 (2)
Georgia Tech
Geoff Collins 26-16 2
Hawaii
Todd Graham 15-4 2
Houston
Dana Holgorsen 27-133 (2)
Illinois
Bret Bielema -- 0-0 1
Indiana
Tom Allen 424-210 (2)
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz 22 168-106 2 (3)
Iowa St.
Matt Campbell 535-28 1
Kansas
Lance Leipold -- 0-0 1
Kansas St.
Chris Klieman 212-11 1
Kent St.
Sean Lewis 312-17 1
Kentucky
Mark Stoops 849-50 2
Liberty
Hugh Freeze 218-60 (1)
Louisiana
Billy Napier 3 28-11 0 (1)
Louisiana Tech
Skip Holtz 861-412 (1)
Louisville
Scott Satterfield 212-122 (1)
LSU
Ed Orgeron 5 45-14* 4 (0)
Marshall
Charles Huff-- 0-0 1
Maryland
Mike Locksley 25-12 2
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield 1 8-4* 1
Miami (Fla.)
Manny Diaz 2 14-10 2 (4)
Miami (Ohio)
Chuck Martin 7 32-46 1
Michigan
Jim Harbaugh 6 49-224 (3)
Michigan St.
Mel Tucker 12-52 (1)
Middle Tenn.
Rick Stockstill 15 94-923 (2)
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck 4 26-19 1
Miss. State
Mike Leach 14-7 2 (0)
Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz 15-51 (3)
Navy
Ken Niumatalolo 13101-67 1 (0)
NC State
Dave Doeren 8 55-46 1 (2)
Nebraska
Scott Frost 3 12-20 5
Nevada
Jay Norvell 425-22 1
New Mexico
Danny Gonzales 12-5 1
New Mexico St.
Doug Martin 8 23-64 2
North Carolina
Mack Brown 2 (12)15-10 (84-56-1) 0
North Texas
Seth Littrell 531-31 2
N. Illinois
Thomas Hammock 2 5-13 2
Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald 15106-81 0
Notre Dame
Brian Kelly 11102-39 0
Ohio
Frank Solich 16 115-82 1
Ohio St.
Ryan Day 2 23-2* 0
Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley 445-8 0
Okla. St.
Mike Gundy 16 137-672 (3)
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne 1 0-0 1
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin 15-51 (0)
Oregon
Mario Cristobal 3 25-10* 0
Oregon St.
Jonathan Smith 39-221 (2)
Penn St.
James Franklin 760-281 (0)
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi 642-34 2
Purdue
Jeff Brohm 4 19-253 (2)
Rice
Mike Bloomgren 37-231 (2)
Rutgers
Greg Schiano 1 (12) 3-6 (71-73) 1
San Diego St.
Brady Hoke 1 (3) 4-4 (17-16) 1
San Jose St.
Brent Brennan 415-300 (3)
SMU
Sonny Dykes 322-14 2
South Alabama
Kane Wommack-- 0-01
South Carolina
Shane Beamer -- 0-0 2
So. Miss
Will Hall -- 0-0 1
South Florida
Jeff Scott 11-82 (1)
Stanford
David Shaw 1090-36 0
Syracuse
Dino Babers 5 24-36 3 (2)
TCU
Gary Patterson 20 178-74 0
Temple
Rod Carey 29-112 (1)
Tennessee
Josh Heupel     -- 0-0 2
Texas
Steve Sarkisian -- 0-0 1
Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher 326-101 (3)
Texas St.
Jake Spavital 25-193 (2)
Texas Tech
Matt Wells 28-143 (2)
Toledo
Jason Candle 6 38-21 2
Troy
Chip Lindsey 210-13 1
Tulane
Willie Fritz 5 29-33 2
Tulsa
Philip Montgomery 631-403 (4)
UAB
Bill Clark 4 (5) 34-16 (40-22) 0
UCF
Gus Malzahn -- 0-00
UCLA
Chip Kelly 310-213 (5)
Connecticut
Randy Edsall 4 (16) 6-30 (79-89) 5
UL-Monroe
Terry Bowden-- 0-01
Massachusetts
Walt Bell 2 1-154 (3)
UNLV
Marcus Arroyo 1 0-62 (1)
USC
Clay Helton 5 45-23*4 (5)
UTEP
Dana Dimel 35-274 (5)
UT-San Antonio
Jeff Traylor 17-51 (2)
Utah
Kyle Whittingham 16 134-66* 0
Utah St.
Blake Andersen -- 0-0 1
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea-- 0-0 1
Virginia
Bronco Mendenhall 530-32 1
Virginia Tech
Justin Fuente 5 38-265 (2)
Wake Forest
Dave Clawson 740-45 1
Washington
Jimmy Lake 13-1 1
Washington St.
Nick Rolovich 11-3 1
West Virginia
Neal Brown 211-11 2
W. Michigan
Tim Lester 4 24-20 1
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton 214-112 (1)
Wisconsin
Paul Chryst 6 56-19 0
Wyoming
Craig Bohl 7 38-44 1