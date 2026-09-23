The Astros selected Hendrickson's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hendrickson has spent the entire season at Triple-A, where he owns a 4.75 ERA and 1.31 WHIP alongside a 106:27 K:BB across 113.2 innings. He'll now be called upon to add depth to Houston's pitching staff following Cristian Javier's (groin) move to the injured list. Hendrickson is capable of starting or pitching multiple innings out of the bullpen, and he'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.