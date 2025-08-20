Caissie went 3-for-6 with a home run, two total runs scored and four RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

A day after recording his first MLB hit, Caissie smashed his first MLB home run in Tuesday's first game, then scored and drove in another run in the nightcap before getting lifted for a pinch hitter. The young outfielder is starting to display his offensive upside after going hitless in his first five at-bats in the majors. It remains to be seen how much playing time Caissie will be able to earn the rest of the way as part of a deep Chicago roster, but when he's in the lineup, the 23-year-old offers immense potential to fantasy managers.