Caissie was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to right hamstring tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old walked and scored in the bottom of the second inning, but Esteury Ruiz then hit for Caissie the following frame. He dealt with a right calf injury earlier in the season, though the injuries seem unlikely to be related. Caissie is slashing .220/.288/.412 with 14 home runs, 58 RBI, 45 runs scored and a 27:123 BB:K across 330 plate appearances in his first season with the Marlins.