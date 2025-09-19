Pridham (infection) rejoined practice Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While it's certainly good news for Pridham that he was able to rejoin his teammates on the ice, he remains a long shot to crack the Opening Night roster for the Hawks. Given his age, the 19-year-old winger will likely have to head back to OHL Kitchener for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. He'll look to improve upon his numbers from last year when he notched 27 goals and 27 helpers in 48 regular-season tilts.