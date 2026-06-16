Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Struggles again Monday

Teng (3-6) took the loss against Detroit on Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over 3.1 innings.

It's not often that a starter has dominant swing-and-miss stuff and still gets crushed, but that's exactly what happened to Teng on Monday. The right-hander racked up 14 whiffs on 81 pitches, and nine of the 10 outs he recorded came on strikeouts, but everything else about his line was ugly. Teng served up three long balls, hit two batters and logged his shortest start since becoming fully stretched out as part of the rotation. He seemed to be settling in as a starter over the second half of May, posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over his final three starts of that month. However, the wheels have fallen off since the calendar turned to June. In three starts this month, Teng has allowed a whopping 17 runs (14 earned) across 12.1 frames.