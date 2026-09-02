Teng (5-7) took the loss in relief Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out a batter over two innings.

Teng entered the game in the fifth after Ronel Blanco tossed four scoreless innings and immediately ran into trouble. He hit Sam Antonacci with a pitch and walked Miguel Vargas before Andrew Benintendi broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single. Colson Montgomery followed with a two-run double, leaving Teng responsible for all three runs in the inning. While the right-hander recovered to work a scoreless sixth, he would end up getting tagged with the loss while seeing his ERA rise to 4.66. He's given up multiple earned runs in seven of his last 11 relief appearances dating back to the beginning of June. It's been difficult to trust him in fantasy throughout the year due to his persistent struggles.