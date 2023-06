Tauchman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After starting each of the last 12 games in center field while slashing .294/.444/.324 over that span, Tauchman will duck out of the lineup Sunday while Christopher Morel picks up a start in his stead. Cody Bellinger (knee) has begun a running progression and could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the next week, so Tauchman's time as a regular in the Chicago outfield could soon come to an end.